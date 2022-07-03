Tyler Altenbaumer
St. Joseph-Ogden senior
Pitcher/third baseman
➜ Why he made the first team: Altenbaumer continued to excel on the pitcher’s mound for the 35-win Spartans, compiling an 11-0 record with a 0.93 earned run average and 98 strikeouts. He also hit .388, notching 45 base hits that included nine doubles, three triples and one home run.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... scrambled eggs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play baseball.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Albert Pujols.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “SportsCenter.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Andy Cotner, my grandma and Albert Pujols.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit every MLB stadium, go to a World Series game and go to a Final Four.
Hayden Brazelton
St. Joseph-Ogden senior
Pitcher/outfielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Brazelton established program single-season records for batting average (.536), hits (67), triples (six), home runs (six) and runs scored (74), helping the Spartans to a Class 2A regional title. He also went 8-1 on the mound with a 1.86 earned run average and 90 strikeouts.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a bag of peanuts.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing Major League Baseball.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Fernando Tatis Jr.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks” or “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Willie McGee, Andy Cotner and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, travel to Hawaii and buy a nice house in Tennessee.
Tyler Hensch
Unity senior
Pitcher/infielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Hensch starred both on the bump and at the plate for the 25-win Rockets. He hit .477 with a program-record eight home runs and 41 RBI, also scoring 44 runs, and he crafted a 9-1 pitching record with a 2.85 earned run average and 67 strikeouts.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... pitch in MLB.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... foods and nutrition.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Glasnow.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Yellowstone.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Pat McAfee, Ronald Reagan and Nolan Ryan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel to Italy, fly in a military jet and get World Series Game 7 tickets.
Blake Kimball
Unity senior
Pitcher/shortstop
➜ Why he made the first team: A 2021-22 All-Area first-team pick also in football and basketball, Kimball set new program records in batting average (.478) and stolen bases (20) for these Rockets. He added 13 doubles and 24 RBI hitting as well as eight wins, a 1.89 earned run average and 69 strikeouts on the pitching mound.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kevin Gates.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Reese’s Fast Break bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a pro sports marketer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tommy Edman.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Squid Game.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Grandpa Jim, Peyton Manning and Anthony Edwards.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... sign Pesky’s Pole, visit the Maldives and see every MLB stadium.
Biniam Lienhart
Monticello junior
Second baseman
➜ Why he made the first team: Lienhart racked up a .408 batting average and .557 on-base percentage in the regular season and increased those marks to .500 and .571 in the playoffs when Monticello won a Class 2A sectional title. Lienhart also stole 20 bases and made one fielding error in 101 chances.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Chance the Rapper.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with strawberry jelly.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a sports law attorney.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Francisco Lindor.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jackie Robinson, Dave Chappelle and David Goggins.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, visit Switzerland and compete in an Ironman.
Dawson Magrini
St. Thomas More senior
Center fielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Margini pushed the Sabers within one victory of the Class 1A state tournament as he hit .482 with 11 doubles, three triples and 17 RBI. He also contributed a .560 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases and additionally offered six outfield assists on defense.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Chipotle.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional bass fisherman.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Najee Harris.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Money Heist.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus, Elon Musk and Nelk.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... make it to heaven, go to a Steelers game and fly a plane.
Jake Munroe
Champaign Central senior
Pitcher/shortstop
➜ Why he made the first team: Munroe finished his Maroons career as the program leader in home runs (14) with eight this season. He hit .416 with 45 RBI, 51 runs scored, 35 walks and 14 hit-by-pitches. He also picked up three pitching victories and two saves, striking out 14 opponents.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a strawberry protein bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in MLB.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... LeBron James, Mookie Betts and Coach Nix.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, go to a World Series game and go to an NBA Finals game.
Blake Roundtree
LeRoy senior
Pitcher/right fielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Roundtree was a major reason why the Panthers made their first-ever Class 1A state tournament appearance and brought home a fourth-place trophy. He hit .427 with 10 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 31 RBI and 31 runs scored and tossed 77 strikeouts.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Durk.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Nutri-Grain bars or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a psychologist.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... medical terminology.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Yadier Molina and Paul Walker.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go pro in baseball, take a trip to Rome and go to a Cardinals game, meet the team and have them sign a ball.
Joey Sprinkle
Monticello senior
Pitcher/infielder
➜ Why he made the first team: Sprinkle provided often as a hitter and pitcher for the 23-win Sages in their run to a Class 2A super-sectional. He hit .380 and booked an on-base percentage of .479, and he tossed 28 2/3 innings with a 1.95 earned run average and 38 strikeouts.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Ed Sheeran.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Subway sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL superstar.
➜ His favorite subjects to study in school are ... science and business.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Josh Allen.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and my grandma.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit the Great Barrier Reef, go skydiving and climb Mount Everest.
Brayden Smith
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Catcher
➜ Why he made the first team: Smith was a consistent game manager behind the plate for the Bulldogs’ cavalcade of pitchers, and he also hit .455 with 13 doubles, one home run, 32 RBI, 15 walks and 10 hit-by-pitches for a team that captured a Class 3A regional championship.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... George Strait.
➜ Before he competes, he drinks ... a protein shake.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a police officer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... government and law.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Johnny Bench and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit Yellowstone National Park, go skydiving and visit all 30 MLB parks.
Cale Steinbaugh
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman senior
Pitcher/shortstop
➜ Why he made the first team: Steinbaugh continued his tear through Vermilion County baseball by hitting .582 with four home runs, 39 runs scored and 33 stolen bases, tacking on a .671 on-base percentage. He also accumulated 45 strikeouts and a 2.92 earned run average pitching.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Zach Bryan.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pasta.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in MLB.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Bryce Harper, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, surf and play dodgeball versus Aroldis Chapman.
Blake Wolters
Mahomet-Seymour junior
Pitcher
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year permitted just two earned runs as a pitcher all season for the 27-win Bulldogs, finishing 10-0 with a 0.24 earned run average and 115 strikeouts. The Division I prospect also hit .468 with 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 43 RBI and 49 runs scored.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Post Malone.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Chobani Flips.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play professional baseball.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... lunch.
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Brooks Coetzee and Sam Sadler.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus, Homer Simpson and Kate Raver.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... eat a cricket, swim in the Bermuda Triangle and ride in a hot air balloon.