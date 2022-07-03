MAHOMET — Blake Wolters’ freshman year at Mahomet-Seymour High School was devoid of any baseball highlights in the spring. The COVID-19 pandemic ensured that.
Needing to make up for lost time, Wolters impressed as a sophomore on coach Nic DiFilippo’s roster.
Wolters hit .416 with 17 RBI and compiled a 5-2 pitching record with a 3.06 earned run average and 38 strikeouts for the 15-win Bulldogs. He parlayed that success into a verbal commitment with the Purdue baseball program last September, though he decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
But one particular swing of the bat — during a 15-9 home loss to Mattoon on May 11, 2021 — especially stands out to Wolters, even today.
“I’ll never forget my first home run,” Wolters said sitting inside the third-base dugout at M-S’ field last week.
Makes enough sense.
“There’s a Porta Potty out in left field,” Wolters continued.
Uh oh.
“I pulled it down the line. Got out. Hit the top of the Porta Potty,” Wolters said. “Somebody on my team, their grandpa was in the Porta Potty. And I guess it scared the crap out of him.”
Nowadays, Wolters’ presence on the diamond is terrifying plenty of the Bulldogs’ opponents as well.
The 2022 News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year was utterly dominant on the mound, going 10-0 with a 0.24 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs all season while striking out 115 and walking 19.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder was no slouch in the batter’s box, either. Across 134 plate appearances, he hit .468 with 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 43 RBI, 15 walks and 49 runs scored.
Wolters’ all-around performance was crucial for M-S, as the program captured its second regional championship in as many seasons and qualified for the Sweet 16 in Class 3A by knocking off reigning 3A state champion Springfield.
Wolters tossed a complete-game five-hitter versus the Senators, walking one opponent and striking out 11.
“I get really nervous when Blake pitches just because as a parent you want your son or daughter to do well,” said Doug Wolters, Blake’s father. “I was telling one of the other dads on the team, ‘Gosh, I’m just super nervous when Blake’s on the mound.’ And they looked at me like, ‘None of us are.’”
★ ★ ★
Blake lost plenty of baseball repetitions in 2020 as the pandemic led to the cancelation of that school year’s high school season along with travel tournaments within the state of Illinois.
“I could see how much he longed to be playing,” said Angie Wolters, Blake’s mother.
Needless to say, Blake was excited to participate in a local league during the fall of 2020 in conjunction with the Yard Goats travel program.
Disaster struck fewer than 10 games into this stretch.
“We get a phone call, another mom calling saying Blake had broken his arm and they had called an ambulance,” Angie said. “I was like, ‘How do they know it’s broken? Why an ambulance for a broken arm?’”
Blake dove into third base to complete a triple. The impact led to him snapping both the ulna and radius in his left arm.
“You could tell it was broken,” said Ella Wolters, Blake’s older sister and a 2021 M-S graduate.
“There was no support there,” Angie added. “They had to take him to the emergency room and adjust it.”
A long scar runs down the underside of Blake’s left arm. He lives with a pair of 8-inch plates in the body part.
The Wolters family can look back on this moment with less angst because Blake fully recovered from his injury.
“After being in the emergency room for hours, after he’s almost finished a doubleheader, he is so hungry,” Ella said. “We bring back Jimmy John’s once he gets out of the hospital, and he cries tears of joy.”
“A few of the tears might have been for the arm, too,” Angie added.
Blake wasted no time getting back to work following the injury.
“I started hitting off the tee before I was cleared,” he admitted. “It felt pretty good, so I had to do something.”
★ ★ ★
Blake expressed his appreciation for the family members, baseball teammates and coaches who helped him through that significant injury. He actually returned to action in time not only for the Bulldogs’ baseball season in 2021, but also for the M-S boys’ basketball season that school year.
“It was just God’s perfect timing for that,” Blake said. “Just trusted him throughout the whole time, and everything worked out really well.”
To that point, Angie noted that Blake’s contacts within Illini Land Fellowship of Christian Athletes also reached out on a regular basis while Blake recovered.
Blake has long been involved with this FCA chapter. He attended four or five Illini Land annual summer camps between third and eighth grades, and he’s now a huddle leader for a new crop of younger participants.
“Growing up as a Christian and being involved with sports, it was a no-brainer,” Blake said. “It was an awesome way to spend a summer (for) one week and really dive into sports and the Christian lifestyle, and how those can play hand in hand.”
Illini Land campers can take part in various different sporting activities during the summer camps, which this year are taking place between July 25-29 at Centennial High School in Champaign.
Naturally, Blake has been drawn to instructing kids in baseball since becoming a huddle leader. He added he might give basketball a try this year, coming off a News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball first-team nod last season.
“It’s a great way to help that generation,” said Blake, whose huddle leader duties also include guiding youngsters through chapel time. “It’s just an awesome way to give back and build relationships with younger kids.”
Blake also stays involved with FCA through the high school. He additionally appreciated the M-S baseball program connecting with Illini Land representative Calvin Bertrand prior to the 2022 season, with Bertrand serving as a team chaplain.
“It was a good activity for him to get involved with,” Doug said. “We didn’t push him, but it seemed like it was a mutually agreeable way to go.”
“It was the exposure to camp that made him realize FCA had a presence even weekly at the junior high (and later high school),” Angie added. “You’re also playing sports together, so it’s another way (the M-S baseball players) came together as a community off the field.”
Blake has been involved with Bulldogs baseball summer camps in a similar capacity over the years — first as a camper, then as an athlete leading younger participants.
Blake remembers receiving instruction from Brooks Coetzee III, a 2019 M-S graduate who recently played with Notre Dame in the College World Series last month.
“He was a big star, in my eyes,” Blake said. “Now being able to be in that role to these younger kids means a lot because I know I looked up to it a lot growing up.”
★ ★ ★
Blake has played travel baseball since he was 7 or 8 years old. He’s currently in his second summer season with Yard Goats, which caters to athletes from multiple high schools in Champaign County.
“That’s when I saw the college baseball side,” Blake said. “I took training a little bit more serious, and weightlifting, to try to get to the next level.”
Doug said he and Angie’s earliest point of emphasis for Blake in baseball was “making sure he was having fun and playing for joy.”
“If he was doing that, that was a success,” Doug said. “It wasn’t until later it seemed like more and more people were looking at him. His stats were getting better. We’re just kind of now along for the ride.”
Angie recalls DiFilippo and M-S assistant coach Brian Bajer speaking with Blake after last season’s baseball awards banquet, discussing with her son that he possessed the potential to perform even better than he had as a sophomore.
“That was kind of instrumental,” Angie said. “I saw a big pivot from him of even putting more into his development and trying to train even harder. With that came the extra growth in the weight room and also picking up and working on his velocity and speed for his pitching.”
Ella describes her younger brother as exceptionally humble, which she said made it difficult for her to initially realize just how good a baseball player he’s become.
“It wasn’t until other people started telling us, ‘Oh, he threw 115 strikeouts this year.’ That’s pretty legit,” Ella said. “It took, for me, someone else telling me, ‘Hey, he’s got what it takes to get to the next level.’”
Blake’s time with Yard Goats coincided with the creation of a new working relationship. Parkland College baseball coach Anthony Silkwood, formerly a pitcher at Louisville, is also involved with the Yard Goats.
“He’s really helped out with my development as a pitcher, working on my slider and just gaining velocity,” Blake said. “He’s been a great mentor and coach to me.”
Blake also praised Adam Carver, the former Tuscola baseball coach and a regular presence on the Eastern Illinois Baseball League circuit.
“I was dealing with some back issues (during the summer of 2021),” Blake said. “(Carver is) a physical trainer, and he helped me rehab my back and do a lot of weightlifting, just to get stronger legs.”
Blake and his Bulldogs teammates further benefited from simply experiencing a more normal IHSA season this spring, a first for the Class of 2023.
“It’s really nice to see all the hard work pay off here with a couple accolades,” said Blake, who was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A all-state team. “That’s not why I play, but it’s really cool ... being recognized for this great season.”
★ ★ ★
Blake attended a Prep Baseball Report Pro-Case on June 21 in Chicago. He was one of 11 Midwest pitchers invited to throw in front of professional scouts.
Among the other 10 hurlers were commits to Arizona State, Illinois-Chicago, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Wichita State.
“I definitely had a little bit of nerves going,” Blake said. “I didn’t perform the best or how I would like, but it was still cool being in that type of environment.”
A post-event profile from PBR’s David Seifert notes that Blake’s fastball rested in the 90-92.4 miles per hour range and topped out at 93.6. The report lists Blake’s slider at 80.3-82.5 miles per hour and his curveball at 70.5-71.9 miles per hour with some 11-to-5 movement.
“Just tried to throw as hard as I could, Blake said. “That’s what they want to see is how fast you can throw.”
Blake’s biggest pitching concern this summer with Yard Goats is developing his changeup. Adding another steady option to his repertoire that will give M-S’s opponents even more nightmares. When Angie hears the changeup will be Blake’s key focus, she quietly offers another suggestion to her son. It elicits laughs from Doug and Ella.
“They always want me to work on my pick-off move because I don’t have the best pick-off move,” Blake said. “So maybe tweak that a little bit.”