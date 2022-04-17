Why he’s Coach of the Year:
- Now a two-time recipient of this award and having just wrapped up his 16th season as the Sages’ coach, Roy oversaw the most successful campaign in program history. Monticello posted a 33-4 record, exceeding 30 victories for the first time, and made the team’s second trip to the state tournament. Inside Champaign’s State Farm Center, the Sages logged their best-ever postseason finish by defeating Rockridge 54-38 in a Class 2A semifinal game before falling to Nashville 32-31 in the state championship game, led by the six-player senior rotation of Ben Cresap, Dylan Ginalick, Joey Sprinkle, Tanner Buehnerkemper, Trevor Fox and Triston Foran.
What got him into coaching is ...
- the love of the game. As a kid growing up and playing in the driveway, I had two older brothers. Christmas Day, every morning we’d be on the driveway playing. Christmas night, Dad would take us to church and we had a gym at our church, and we’d just spend hours and hours in the gym playing. My oldest brother played at Lake Land College and North Central College, and my middle brother played at Lincoln Christian University. I kind of followed my oldest brother’s footsteps, and I played at Lake Land College. Just growing up, being at the games, every Tuesday and Friday night I was dragged to all the games, and that just built that love and passion for the game. I looked up to my brothers, so I aspired to be like them.
His most difficult thing to learn about coaching is ...
- you can’t control everything. You can’t control kids. I used to do a lot of drills and (say), “Work hard, work hard, work hard.” As I’ve gotten older as a coach, it’s more, “Teach, here’s how we need to do this, here’s how we need to do this” and making sure we understand the mental aspect of the game and how to play together.
The biggest piece of advice he’d offer to a new basketball coach is ...
- focus on the teaching. I had an assistant coach several years ago (who I had this discussion with) and it kind of resonated with me. Our kids were working really hard in practice, but we weren’t always being productive. Just slowing down and trying to reach the kids and make sure you’re teaching them what you want them to do or what they need to do. Kids want to please. They want to work hard. I tell our kids, “I’m not a cheerleader. I’m not here to motivate you. If you’re not motivated, then you don’t need to be here.” The expectation is you’re going to work hard, and we’re going to teach you how to play the game.
His favorite moment from this season was ...
- the (Monticello Holiday) Hoopla was a great moment, just because the kids didn’t get the Hoopla the year before. I know it meant a lot to our seniors for that particular (championship) game. Tuscola was obviously a great team. Being able to match up with them in the championship game, our kids really felt like, “This is our first true test.” So the kids were really excited to be on the home court and have the Holiday Hoopla back and the opportunity to play Tuscola. They really stepped up to that challenge.
His most challenging moment from this season was ...
- coming back from a loss. This group has such high expectations. They took losses very hard. Fortunately we didn’t have very many of them, but at Teutopolis, the Meridian game and Prairie Central, the guys just got really down on themselves on that little stretch right there. That was probably the hardest part because they knew those were just games along the way, and really the only game that meant something to us was the Prairie Central game for conference. The other two were just good games. So really getting the guys back to focus, and getting back to doing the little things the right way and playing together.
The athlete on this season’s team he had to coach the least is ...
- Dylan Ginalick. His mental approach to the game, his understanding of the game. He just had the ability to do so many different things. Even if he wasn’t scoring, he made his teammates better just by being on the court. His stats didn’t always show up in the scorebook or in the stat line, but just the things he brought to the team, and he understood just what he needed to do each game.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is the biggest class clown is ...
- Joey Sprinkle, no hesitation there. That’s just his personality, great personality. He can make anybody laugh. He can bring anybody together. Joey has the ability to be a tremendous leader. Him being locked in was my concern throughout the season, but when it came to postseason, there was a switch that flipped and he was truly one of our biggest difference-makers. Because he showed up every night, had some great responsibilities for us defensively and really locked in and did a great job for us.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most outgoing is ...
- Trevor Fox. He’s a little bit sneaky as far as outgoing, but he’s our glue guy that just gets along with everybody no matter what. The guys like to tease him a little bit, and he’s pretty shy by nature. But late in the season I figured out, “OK, he’s not just taking it. He’s dishing it out in his own ways.” He’s a great kid on and off the court, and just real likeable by everybody.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most reserved but will speak up when necessary is ...
- Ben Cresap. He’s really reserved. Doesn’t say a whole lot. Doesn’t need to. His attitude is work ethic, and his own expectations of himself are so high that it’s trying to reel him back in a little bit. You don’t want to close the door on anybody and tell them, “You can’t do that,” but he was just the type of kid that had such high expectations of himself that he just went out and everybody respected him and he didn’t have to say a word. They respected his effort and what he brought to his team. Couple of games, there were some guys that were like, “OK, Ben, now you’ve got to take over. This is your time.” When other kids in those moments recognized that he’s our man, they almost had to tell him, “This is your time. Let’s go.”
The athlete on this season’s team he’d want to serve as acting coach if necessary is ...
- Dylan Ginalick. Just his demeanor, his mental approach to the game, he understands all aspects of it. He can handle the ball and post up. He can do a little bit of everything. He would keep guys on track and focused and doing things the right way.