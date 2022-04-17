Dylan Bazzell
Prairie Central
Junior guard
Why he made the first team:
- Following in the footsteps of older brother and former All-Area first-team selection Trey Bazzell, Dylan provided plenty of spark to a 24-8 Hawks group that took eventual Class 2A state runner-up Monticello to overtime in a regional final. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.0 steals for the season.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- peanut butter and jelly.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an architect.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- woodworking.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Family Guy.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Michael Jordan, Walter Payton and Johnny Cash.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- learn the guitar, get a classic car and win a state championship.
Connor Brown
Cerro Gordo/Bement
Senior forward
Why he made the first team:
- Brown put up massive scoring performances on the regular for a 27-7 Broncos squad, setting a new program record for single-season wins. He wound up averaging 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocked shots, logging a pair of 40-point games on his way to a new CG/B single-season scoring record of 839 points.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Lil Baby.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- glazed donuts.
In his dream career, he would ...
- play professional basketball.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- biology.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Jalen Green.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Family Guy.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to an NBA game, go to Los Angeles and get a college degree.
Ben Cresap
Monticello
Senior guard
Why he made the first team:
- The 5-foot-9 left-hander never let his lack of height define his play, serving as a leader for the Class 2A state runner-up Sages. Cresap averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the season. He put up 12 points, five rebounds and six assists in a 2A state semifinal win over Rockridge.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Luke Combs.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a Subway turkey sandwich.
In his dream career, he would ...
- work in the agricultural field while possibly coaching basketball.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Trae Young.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Family Guy.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to a Final Four, go skydiving and travel along the West coast.
Dylan Ginalick
Monticello
Senior guard
Why he made the first team:
- Also a standout on the soccer field, Ginalick made his presence felt in a positive way on the court numerous times for the 33-4 Sages. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals for the Class 2A state second-place finisher, producing a team-best 11 points during its state championship game versus Nashville.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Kanye West.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- fruit snacks and two Advil.
In his dream career, he would ...
- design clothes.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- accounting.
His favorite athlete is ...
- D’Angelo Russell.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Atlanta.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Kanye West, Diogenes and Akbar the Great.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- visit Italy, watch LeBron James play in person and go to a Premier League championship match.
Blake Kimball
Unity
Senior guard
Why he made the first team:
- The most recent News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year was a basketball stud as well. The future Indiana-Kokomo baseball player averaged 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for a 19-10 Rockets squad that lost in a Class 2A regional title game but also but also made a serious turnaround from its three-win previous season.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Polo G.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a chocolate brownie Clif bar.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a sports agent or professional athlete.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- advanced history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Anthony Cowan Jr.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Impractical Jokers.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Grandpa Jim, LaMelo Ball and Frank Sinatra.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- visit the Maldives, see a World Series at Fenway Park and eat at a restaurant with a Michelin Star.
Ty Pence
St. Joseph-Ogden
Junior guard/forward
Why he made the first team:
- The two-time All-Area first-team pick and Associated Press all-state first-team selection continued to show why he’s drawing interest from a host of Division I programs, including Brad Underwood’s Illini. Pence averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for a 23-10 squad that captured a Class 2A regional championship.
He needs tickets to see ...
- LeBron James play.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- strawberries.
In his dream career, he would ...
- play in the NBA.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- LeBron James.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Outer Banks.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- LeBron James, Kevin Hart and Jaden Ivey.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- watch LeBron James play, meet Jaden Ivey and go to or play in an NCAA national championship basketball game.
Jalen Quinn
Tuscola
Senior guard
Why he made the first team:
- Our repeat All-Area Player of the Year finishes his prep career as a four-time All-Area first-team selection and three-time Associated Press all-state first-team choice. The Loyola Chicago signee averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, leading the Warriors to a Class 1A sectional title game.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Lil Baby and Gunna.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a banana.
In his dream career, he would ...
- play professional basketball.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- consumer ed.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Stranger Things.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to the NBA Finals, go out of the country and create my own brand.
Cale Steinbaugh
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Senior guard
Why he made the first team:
- He’ll be playing college baseball at Heartland, but his high school basketball abilities also are worth highlighting. The 5-foot-9 do-it-all guard was both a sharpshooter and a threat in the paint for the 15-15 Buffaloes, averaging 26.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals, reaching the 2,000-point mark for his career and dropping 50 points in one game.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- pasta.
In his dream career, he would ...
- play in MLB.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- physical education.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Bryce Harper.
His favorite TV channel is ...
- MLB Network.
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Javier Baez.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, go to a UFC event and go to Fenway Park.
Trae Warren
Centennial
Senior guard
Why he made the first team:
- Warren was a significant reason the Chargers made a run to a Class 3A sectional semifinal and gave eventual 3A state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a run for its money in that sectiona gamel. He averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for a team that finished 17-13.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Lil Durk.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- Chick-fil-A.
In his dream career, he would ...
- play professional basketball or baseball.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Kobe Bryant.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Power.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Great Grandpa, Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- get Nike Dunks, get a new iPhone and get AirPod Pros.
Blake Wolters
Mahomet-Seymour
Junior forward
Why he made the first team:
- Known more for his exploits on the baseball diamond — which has led to a verbal commitment with Purdue — Wolters was plenty dangerous on the hardwood this season for the 17-15 Bulldogs. He averaged 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Class 3A sectional semifinalist despite giving up size in the post at 6-foot-3.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Bruno Mars.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- whatever my mom makes me.
In his dream career, he would ...
- do statistics for a professional baseball team.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- study hall.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Wyatt Bohm.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Breaking Bad.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Jesus, Kevin Dyer and Eric Sim.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- sing the national anthem for a basketball game, go on a Ferris wheel and play cornhole versus Shaq.