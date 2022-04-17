Listen to this article
bazzell pc

Dylan Bazzell, PC, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Dylan Bazzell

Prairie Central

Junior guard

Why he made the first team:

  • Following in the footsteps of older brother and former All-Area first-team selection Trey Bazzell, Dylan provided plenty of spark to a 24-8 Hawks group that took eventual Class 2A state runner-up Monticello to overtime in a regional final. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.0 steals for the season.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • peanut butter and jelly.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be an architect.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • woodworking.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Family Guy.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Michael Jordan, Walter Payton and Johnny Cash.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • learn the guitar, get a classic car and win a state championship.
brown cgb

Connor Brown is a key reason why Cerro Gordo/Bement has a No. 1 seed in Class 1A this season.

Connor Brown

Cerro Gordo/Bement

Senior forward

Why he made the first team:

  • Brown put up massive scoring performances on the regular for a 27-7 Broncos squad, setting a new program record for single-season wins. He wound up averaging 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocked shots, logging a pair of 40-point games on his way to a new CG/B single-season scoring record of 839 points.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Lil Baby.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • glazed donuts.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • play professional basketball.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • biology.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Jalen Green.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Family Guy.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • go to an NBA game, go to Los Angeles and get a college degree.
cresap Mont

Ben Cresap, Monticello, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Ben Cresap

Monticello

Senior guard

Why he made the first team:

  • The 5-foot-9 left-hander never let his lack of height define his play, serving as a leader for the Class 2A state runner-up Sages. Cresap averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the season. He put up 12 points, five rebounds and six assists in a 2A state semifinal win over Rockridge.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Luke Combs.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • a Subway turkey sandwich.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • work in the agricultural field while possibly coaching basketball.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • history.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Trae Young.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Family Guy.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • go to a Final Four, go skydiving and travel along the West coast.
Ginalick Mont

Dylan Ginalick, Monticello, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Dylan Ginalick

Monticello

Senior guard

Why he made the first team:

  • Also a standout on the soccer field, Ginalick made his presence felt in a positive way on the court numerous times for the 33-4 Sages. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals for the Class 2A state second-place finisher, producing a team-best 11 points during its state championship game versus Nashville.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Kanye West.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • fruit snacks and two Advil.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • design clothes.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • accounting.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • D’Angelo Russell.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Atlanta.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Kanye West, Diogenes and Akbar the Great.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • visit Italy, watch LeBron James play in person and go to a Premier League championship match.
kimball unity

Blake Kimball, Unity, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Blake Kimball

Unity

Senior guard

Why he made the first team:

  • The most recent News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year was a basketball stud as well. The future Indiana-Kokomo baseball player averaged 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for a 19-10 Rockets squad that lost in a Class 2A regional title game but also but also made a serious turnaround from its three-win previous season.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Polo G.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • a chocolate brownie Clif bar.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be a sports agent or professional athlete.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • advanced history.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Anthony Cowan Jr.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Impractical Jokers.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Grandpa Jim, LaMelo Ball and Frank Sinatra.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • visit the Maldives, see a World Series at Fenway Park and eat at a restaurant with a Michelin Star.
quinn pence

Tuscola's Jalen Quinn and St. Joseph-Ogden's Ty Pence at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Ty Pence

St. Joseph-Ogden

Junior guard/forward

Why he made the first team:

  • The two-time All-Area first-team pick and Associated Press all-state first-team selection continued to show why he’s drawing interest from a host of Division I programs, including Brad Underwood’s Illini. Pence averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for a 23-10 squad that captured a Class 2A regional championship.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • LeBron James play.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • strawberries.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • play in the NBA.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • history.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • LeBron James.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Outer Banks.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • LeBron James, Kevin Hart and Jaden Ivey.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • watch LeBron James play, meet Jaden Ivey and go to or play in an NCAA national championship basketball game.
jalen quinn
Jalen Quinn, middle, with his mom, Danielle, and younger brother Jordan on Wednesday in Tuscola.

Jalen Quinn

Tuscola

Senior guard

Why he made the first team:

  • Our repeat All-Area Player of the Year finishes his prep career as a four-time All-Area first-team selection and three-time Associated Press all-state first-team choice. The Loyola Chicago signee averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, leading the Warriors to a Class 1A sectional title game.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Lil Baby and Gunna.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • a banana.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • play professional basketball.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • consumer ed.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Stranger Things.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • go to the NBA Finals, go out of the country and create my own brand.
Cale Steinbaugh mug
STEINBAUGH

Cale Steinbaugh

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Senior guard

Why he made the first team:

  • He’ll be playing college baseball at Heartland, but his high school basketball abilities also are worth highlighting. The 5-foot-9 do-it-all guard was both a sharpshooter and a threat in the paint for the 15-15 Buffaloes, averaging 26.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals, reaching the 2,000-point mark for his career and dropping 50 points in one game.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • pasta.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • play in MLB.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • physical education.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Bryce Harper.

His favorite TV channel is ...

  • MLB Network.

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Javier Baez.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • skydiving, go to a UFC event and go to Fenway Park.
Trae Warren mug
Trae Warren

Centennial

Senior guard

Why he made the first team:

  • Warren was a significant reason the Chargers made a run to a Class 3A sectional semifinal and gave eventual 3A state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a run for its money in that sectiona gamel. He averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for a team that finished 17-13.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Lil Durk.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • Chick-fil-A.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • play professional basketball or baseball.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • history.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Kobe Bryant.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Power.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Great Grandpa, Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • get Nike Dunks, get a new iPhone and get AirPod Pros.
Blake Wolters mug

Blake Wolters

Mahomet-Seymour

Junior forward

Why he made the first team:

  • Known more for his exploits on the baseball diamond — which has led to a verbal commitment with Purdue — Wolters was plenty dangerous on the hardwood this season for the 17-15 Bulldogs. He averaged 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Class 3A sectional semifinalist despite giving up size in the post at 6-foot-3.

He needs concert tickets to see ...

  • Bruno Mars.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • whatever my mom makes me.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • do statistics for a professional baseball team.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • study hall.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Wyatt Bohm.

His favorite TV show is ...

  • “Breaking Bad.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Jesus, Kevin Dyer and Eric Sim.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • sing the national anthem for a basketball game, go on a Ferris wheel and play cornhole versus Shaq.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

