TUSCOLA — A lot has changed for Jalen Quinn since his first interview with The News-Gazette in August 2018.
Just look at the corresponding photo snapped of him dribbling a basketball within the confines of a darkened Tuscola High School’s gymnasium for proof of that.
The hair on top of his head is quite a bit shorter these days. His jawline is more pronounced. He sports a small goatee on his chin. His upper arms and thighs are significantly more muscular.
Beyond comparing images from 2018 and 2022, the younger version of Quinn was being recognized for receiving an invitation to the CP3 Rising Stars Camp before playing a single minute of high school basketball.
Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon of this past week, and Quinn was wearing a white Loyola Ramblers T-shirt while walking the halls of his high school in Douglas County. He’ll play basketball for the Division I program out of Chicago starting later this year.
For as much as his life has changed in four years, though, other parts of Quinn’s identity are the same.
For one, he’s still Tuscola born and raised.
For another, he’s once again The News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-3 senior guard earned that honor for the second consecutive season by averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Warriors, who finished 28-7 and qualified for the Class 1A postseason’s Sweet 16. Quinn recently added a third Associated Press all-state first-team award to his accolades haul as well.
Above all else, however, Quinn never strayed from his true self throughout four star-studded years at Tuscola.
Even as the Division I basketball offers poured in. Even as more and more eyes turned his direction. Even as it became clear he was the best player in Warriors boys’ basketball history.
Spending even a small portion of a day with Quinn confirms as much.
“Jalen’s the best of us. He’s grown into an incredible leader and one of the nicest kids in school,” said James Parsley, one of Jalen’s senior classmates and basketball teammates. “He definitely isn’t a Hollywood fame type of dude. ... We were just talking at a friend’s house the other day how known he is, and we underestimated how big he is to everyone else.
“In Tuscola, he’s just Jalen Quinn. We know him.”
★ ★ ★
What does it mean to be Quinn on April 12, 2022? Even though he’s just 55 days away from his required arrival date on Loyola’s campus, it means tackling another day of high school.
He attends history, Spanish, algebra and physical education in the morning. Quinn actually counts younger brother Jordan, a sophomore and fellow basketball player, as one of his Spanish classmates.
“It might surprise a lot of people, but I usually don’t see Jalen a lot at my own house,” said Jordan, who also plays football for the Warriors. “I go to school and have one class with him. Besides that, I might see him in the hallway a couple times. After school ... he usually goes to the gym and I go to the weight room. If we see each other, it’s late at night when we’re both grabbing a snack in the kitchen.”
As a senior, Jalen is able to leave the high school for a roughly 40-minute lunch after P.E.
It’s a short drive northwest from the school to the Quinn household, which boasts a backyard that looks out over Ervin Park’s various athletic spaces.
Jalen makes that drive in a 2012 black Ford Mustang. It’s a hand-me-down vehicle — albeit a nice one — that he received at age 16 from his grandfather.
Jalen pulls into his driveway a little after 11:45 a.m. It’s easy to find his house in the town of roughly 4,500 residents. A maroon Loyola flag hangs in front of the garage door, and a large, yellow block T carrying his surname is planted in the nearby grass.
Grandpa Kevin Quinn, his face bearing a wide grin, is standing outside to greet Jalen. This isn’t unusual, considering Kevin and his wife live at the house, along with Jalen’s mother, younger brother and younger sister.
Grandma Susan Quinn runs a small daycare out of the home as well.
“It’ll be weird not having him around the house,” Jordan said. “He brings a lot of life to the house and a lot of jokes. It’s just the thought of him not being there more than anything (that I think about).”
Parsley also began living with the Quinns last school year.
“James has been one of my best friends ever since we grew up,” Jalen said. “We’re always having a good time, but there’s also times we’re there for each other if something’s going wrong (or) if we need advice for something. It’s just like another brother living in your house.”
Parsley called the Quinns “the best people” for allowing him into their home.
“Eighth-grade year we became each others’ best friends,” Parsley said. “At first I didn’t want to come in because I didn’t want to put that on his grandparents. But we’ve become so much closer. Jalen is my brother.”
★ ★ ★
With the daycare buzzing, Jalen opts to meet Parsley at one of their favorite local lunch spots in Tuscola: Sol Del Mar Mexican Bar and Grill.
They’re seated in a booth near a window looking out to the parking lot. Each guy orders Chicken on the Beach, a chicken and rice dish. They also munch on chips and salsa and sip water out of red Coca-Cola cups.
The two jump between looking at items on their phone and quietly chatting with one another. Parsley attempts the day’s WORDLE puzzle, which is “ROYAL,” and guesses it on his third try. Jalen admits he hasn’t taken up the game, in which one tries to figure out a random five-letter word each day.
“Just to get that little mental break from school and be able to come back, it’s been good,” Jalen said. “Then, when you come back, you know you’ve got to focus back up.”
That wasn’t always the approach Jalen took toward schoolwork. He has no problem acknowledging it now.
When his college recruitment began ramping up earlier in high school, Jalen realized coaches would keep asking for his academic transcript.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I didn’t take care of business how I should’ve,” Jalen said. “It wasn’t (that) I wasn’t smart enough to do it. It was just the lack of effort I put into it.”
Tuscola boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth also is a school guidance counselor, making him doubly aware of Jalen’s academic situation at all times.
“After his freshman year, he’s basically been an honor-roll kid every single semester,” Bozarth said. “He’s always been a good student, but he’s a kid that thrives off of motivation and being challenged. (Recruiting) was the eye-opener that he needed to be like, ‘OK, this is something that’s important.’”
That remains the case even with Jalen having a little more than a month until his high school graduation, slated for May 29.
“I don’t want to be the high-schooler that slacks just because you’re getting out of school,” Jalen said. “Just trying to stay high on my grades.”
★ ★ ★
This past Tuesday wasn’t the easiest day for Jalen or any of the Tuscola seniors to focus in class.
The upperclassmen were given an off day Wednesday because the juniors were taking their SATs. And that was directly followed by the Warriors’ spring break.
Jalen returns to school from lunch with an ideal scheduling situation. Study hall is first on the afternoon docket.
While heading down the school’s main thoroughfare — passing the gymnasium and Bozarth’s office near the front entrance — Jalen mentions he and senior Caden Baer are exploring the creation of a small clothing line.
Baer happens to also be wearing a Loyola Ramblers shirt on this day, though his is maroon versus Jalen’s white one.
They started their fashion idea with a T-shirt containing a photo of Jalen hanging on a basketball rim after a dunk.
Jalen briefly checks in with history teacher Athena LaReau, who gives him permission to work in the library for his study hall period. On his way to the library, Jalen says hello to 2020 graduate Luke Reed, who’s walking the opposite direction.
The library is a bit more lively than it might usually be, on account of the SATs and upcoming spring break. A few other athletes are spread out on a couple couches, including Parsley. Jalen parks himself at a small table and pops open his school-issued laptop to complete an assignment for consumer education, his final class of the day.
Junior softball player Makenna Fiscus drops by and tosses plastic eggs to Jalen and anyone else in the library who wants one. There’s presently an Easter egg hunt happening outside the school for a different group of students.
Jalen takes his orange egg to the main office and trades it in for two small pieces of candy out of a cardboard box full of sweets. Then it’s back to work.
Bozarth’s office is directly connected to the library. He strolls in at one point with a cup of coffee, only to immediately become the butt of a Parsley joke about Bozarth’s lack of hair.
Kelsey Anderson, a library aide, takes on the task of defending Bozarth by pointing out some famous individuals who are bald. Jalen can’t help but interject.
“You think Boz is Vin Diesel or The Rock?” Jalen said. “Come on now.”
Bozarth was Jalen’s basketball coach for all four seasons with the Warriors. The two have forged a close bond.
“I can come down for advice or if I need help with my schedule or (ask him) what do you think about this for my grades,” Jalen said. “He’s definitely been a big help for me and obviously my family as well.”
Bozarth remembers freshman-year Jalen hurrying past his door simply because Jalen tends to operate more on the shy side. That’s not the case anymore.
“The growth you see out of him vocally is just tremendous,” Bozarth said. “He’s been willing to step out of his comfort zone to do that. That’s the biggest growth, for me, that I see is watching him understand the importance of what a leader can bring to a team, to a school, to a group of friends.”
★ ★ ★
Jalen’s group of friends is a close-knit one.
The entire school population knows who he is, of course. Walking from the library to his next class on Tuesday, a loud “Sup, JQ?” sounds through the hallway. Jalen responds with a not-as-boisterous but still audible, “Sup, buddy?”
But Jalen isn’t tailed by an entourage. And he also doesn’t deny anyone the time of the day, regardless of how well he knows them.
“I’m usually not the type to talk to everyone. I’m usually pretty laid-back,” Jalen said. “I’ve created relationships with everyone in some sort of way. ... Definitely my circle got a little bit bigger playing sports.”
Jalen made himself a household name in Tuscola as a freshman during the 2018-19 school year. He led the boys’ basketball team in every major statistical category as the squad won a Class 2A regional title, its first piece of IHSA postseason hardware since 2008.
Jalen also was a standout football and baseball player, though he eventually opted to drop both those sports to focus on basketball.
Even star athletes have to get their foot in the high school door.
“I’d only stay within my grade and my class until I finally started playing sports,” Jalen said. “A lot of the underclassmen took me under their wing and showed me things I wasn’t used to. ... It’s definitely changed quite a bit over the years.”
Jalen’s demeanor hasn’t changed, according to those who’ve watched his high school experience.
“Jalen is a quiet leader. ... He is never boastful, prideful. He’s humbly talented and very much cares about school,” said Christy Hoel, Jalen’s current English teacher. “He’s very conscientious, always goal-oriented. And he’s quiet, but he does participate and contribute. He will do anything for you.”
“The seniors this year, I was their fifth-grade lunch supervisor,” added Johanna Steffens,” Jalen’s English teacher in ninth and 11th grades. “I have a second-grade son that is very interested in basketball, so we always have that connection because (Jalen is) a very good role model. He would go out of his way to interact with the young kids. He knows that everyone’s looking up to him.”
Tuscola’s faithful fans could have ended up observing Jalen’s journey from afar, had Jalen decided to forgo a full four years at Tuscola High School.
“I’ve had opportunities to go play at prep school and bigger places, and Tuscola’s always been amazing to me,” Jalen said. “It was just something we didn’t think was necessary. I was getting recruited pretty good and at a pretty fair rate, and it was something I didn’t want to do. I didn’t want to leave my friends and leave my family. I thought I could do everything I needed to do at Tuscola, and it worked out for me.”
Guys like Parsley are glad Jalen stuck around.
Parsley recalls he and Jalen throwing pencil erasers at one another in third grade. Remembers the duo and some of their classmates crafting “really unfair” basketball and football teams at recess.
And is able to say he was right alongside Jalen for some of Jalen’s jaw-dropping prep basketball achievements that saw him set a school record with 2,346 career points.
“We definitely knew early he was a lot better than everybody,” Parsley said. “Eighth-grade and freshman year, I noticed how he competed with the varsity kids in high school, and his work ethic was unreal. He took off.”
★ ★ ★
Jalen’s penultimate class on Tuesday is biology with Paula Linker, who spends a few minutes 1-on-1 with Jalen early in the period to ensure Jalen is caught up on work he missed after recently missing some days of school.
The low-key atmosphere around the building continues in biology. Linker serves the 10-student class brownies, ice cream, orange soda and root beer. Jalen is the only one not to partake on this occasion.
The afternoon wraps up with consumer education, conducted on the second floor and taught by Mandy Hanner. She’s prepared a presentation to discuss “credit, credit scores and credit reports.”
Hanner mentions a situation in which two parents damaged their under-18 child’s credit score before the kid could even apply for a loan. Along with his impending move to a college campus, it’s another sign that life is going to be changing for Jalen very soon.
“I’ve definitely realized that everything is going to be done on my own,” Jalen said. “I’m ready to adapt and change some of my ways, but I feel like it’ll be good for me to be on my own and start that new journey.”
Bozarth is interested to see how Jalen handles the transition from high school in a small town to college in a big city.
“Someone like him who has played at such a high level for so long, adversity looks different and may not show up as often in high school,” Bozarth said. “That’s something he and I have talked about. He’ll hit a freshman wall, and you question what you’re doing and why you’re here and how do you get out of it. Those are the conversations I’m looking forward to having.”
When consumer education concludes, Jalen gears up for a pair of workouts at the school. One is centered around “shooting and finishing drills” in the gym, while the other sends him to the weight room.
“If you hear a basketball bouncing when you don’t expect it to, chances are it’s Jalen,” Hoel said. “Even now, he’s still doing his workouts. And those friends of his are in there helping him.”
Hoel said a March Madness event at the school last month included students watching Loyola play Ohio State in an NCAA tournament first-round game. Although the Ramblers lost 54-41, Hoel said a specific realization swept over Jalen’s classmates.
“The kids were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we could be watching Jalen,’ and that was really cool for them to have that hometown connection,” Hoel said. “That someday we might be able to see him on national television.”
That realization isn’t lost on those especially close to Jalen, either.
“Who gets to do stuff like this in a small town like this? It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Parsley said. “I wouldn’t trade Jalen or anything that’s happened for anything. He’s a special, one-of-a-kind type of person.”
“It’s surreal,” Jordan Quinn added, “to know that I have a sibling that is the greatest basketball player to ever come from this school, ever.”