William Arana
Urbana senior forward
Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year earned an Illinois coaches association all-state nod as he became the go-to offensive option on a Tigers team that lost many starters from the previous season. A repeat All-Area first-teamer, Arana produced 22 goals and eight assists for a 16-win Urbana squad that won a Class 2A regional championship.
Zack Beyer
Mahomet-Seymour senior goalkeeper
Why he made the first team: Beyer kept things quiet for opposing offenses most of this season, generating for himself an All-Apollo Conference first-team spot and a coaches association all-sectional position. The Bulldogs logged 14 shutouts with Beyer at keeper, and he permitted more than one goal in a single match on just two occasions.
Cooper Carson
Champaign Central senior forward
Why he made the first team: Carson is a back-to-back All-Area first-team honoree who headed the Maroons’ attack on their way to 20 match wins this season. He produced 32 goals and 12 assists, with one of his goals coming in a Class 2A regional-championship win over Normal West, and ultimately secured coaches association all-state status.
Jackson Gilbert
Urbana senior defender
Why he made the first team: Another of the few holdover starters from last season’s super-sectional Urbana roster, Gilbert regularly locked down the back end this year in front of new starting keeper Tyler Marcum. Gilbert aided the Tigers to nine clean sheets with his defense and received All-Big 12 first team and coaches association all-sectional recognition.
Seth Kollross
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior midfielder
Why he made the first team: Another coaches association all-state selection, Kollross repeated as both an All-Area first-teamer and as the most valuable player for a 17-win Bunnies team. He compiled 11 goals and 19 assists this year, finishing as the cooperative program’s all-time leader in assists with 40.
Noah La Nave
Uni High senior forward
Why he made the first team: La Nave finishes his prep career as a two-time All-Area first-teamer and a coaches association all-state recipient after his latest showing with the Illineks. Often pairing with Teo Chemla on the attack, La Nave recorded 33 goals and was described by coach Joe Krehbiel as “the best pure goal scorer I have coached in my 10 years at Uni.”
Biniam Lienhart
Monticello senior midfielder
Why he made the first team: The speedy and crafty Lienhart had opponents’ heads spinning for the Sages, boosting the team to 19 wins and a Class 1A regional crown. Lienhart booked 34 goals and nine assists en route to coaches association all-state recognition, plus a spot on the All-Illini Prairie Conference first team.
Moni Nwosu
St. Thomas More senior forward
Why he made the first team: Nwosu repeats as an All-Area first-team selection courtesy his efforts for a 15-win Sabers club, which was ravaged by injuries as the season went on. Nwosu generated 13 goals and 10 assists, leading STM in both categories, and took an all-sectional nod for a Class 1A regional-champion program.
Jack Tanner
Monticello junior defender
Why he made the first team: Tanner wouldn’t always show up on the score sheet for the Sages — accumulating four goals and seven assists for the year — but his presence on the back end partially ensured 13 clean sheets. The all-sectional pick helped Monticello shut out Uni High in a Class 1A regional final and often handled the Sages’ long free-kick attempts.
Isaac Warren
Mahomet-Seymour junior forward
Why he made the first team: Even with nine seniors among the Bulldogs’ ranks, Warren still stood out as the brightest offensive star for an 18-win program. He potted 20 goals and dished out 21 assists for M-S, bagging a coaches association all-state selection and pulling the Bulldogs within one victory of a regional title.
Diego Zarco
Champaign Central junior midfielder
Why he made the first team: The last in a line of three Zarco brothers to go through the Maroons’ ranks, Diego showed his prowess both producing points and setting up teammates to do the same. He tallied six goals and 12 assists, including one goal and two assists in the playoffs, and Zarco was a coaches association all-sectional choice to boot.
