URBANA — William Arana didn’t want any frills attached to his senior night experience with the Urbana boys’ soccer team.
That’s how first-year coach Miki Kowalski remembers discussing the topic with Arana prior to October’s regular-season home finale against Peoria Notre Dame.
“I was like, ‘Hey, do you have anybody to walk with you for senior night?’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m going to do it by myself,’” Kowalski said. “I offered to walk with him. Coach (Forrest) Farokhi offered to walk with him. A couple of our younger guys were like, ‘Hey, we’ll walk with you.’ And he was like, ‘No, I want to do it by myself.’”
Arana isn’t living on his own in Urbana. His aunt, Marly Corado, is his legal guardian.
But Arana’s explanation for his desired senior night treatment makes plenty of sense, when one understands his background.
“I was 13 years old, and I wanted to have more. I wanted to show the people what I could do. And I knew that, being in Guatemala, I wouldn’t be able to do that,” Arana said. “And I told my parents, ‘I want to go the United States with my aunt, and I want to be better in soccer.’”
Arana made the choice to leave his home country in order to afford himself more opportunities in the sport he loves.
And he’s proven throughout his Urbana career why he opted to make that gamble.
The 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer Player of the Year has been a dynamic athlete and fascinating personality for the Tigers.
Arana’s 22 goals and eight assists — logged from both the central midfielder and striker positions — doesn’t fully attest to his importance for Urbana boys’ soccer this year as the program won 16 matches and a Class 2A regional championship.
The Tigers graduated nearly all of their starting lineup from last fall’s Class 2A super-sectional team. Saw James Barkley depart from his head-coaching role after that run, as well.
And yet, even though the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Arana became a clear-cut target for opposing defenses to focus upon this school year, he continued to show exactly why he wanted to bring his soccer skills to the United States.
“Coming into this year. I was like, ‘He’s going to be that guy for our team.’ And he was that guy, and everybody in the area knew that,” Kowalski said. “Just seeing how our summer training went and then that first week (of the season), I was like, ‘This kid, I think he’s ready.’”
A whole new world
Soccer is a sufficiently popular sport in the Central American country of Guatemala, though the nation never has qualified for the FIFA men’s World Cup
Arana’s father, Daniel, imparted some soccer wisdom upon his young son during Arana’s early years. Arana would practice alone and play with friends in attempts to improve his skills.
“Soccer in Guatemala is more aggressive of a style,” Arana said. “So when I came here, soccer and the cultures, they opened more of my mind. So I was getting more smart about soccer. (The American) style of soccer was about being more smart and using feet as tools, use your mind.”
Arana describes how he came to the U.S. as “a very funny story,” specifically because he wasn’t seeking better education, a job or more money.
“I loved soccer so much, and when I was in Guatemala I was just playing only in one place,” Arana said. “I wasn’t going any far away to show people what I could do in soccer.”
Corado volunteered to house Arana and guide him through his abrupt change in scenery and lifestyle.
“At first it was scary, because I don’t have kids. So taking on that responsibility of someone else’s child was a lot,” Corado said. “But we did have conversations of, ‘These are the ground rules, and if we can abide by them, we’ll be able to function.’”
Those rules aren’t especially overbearing. There was, however, an adjustment period tied to some of them.
“I specifically said, ‘Don’t ever leave without telling me,’ and he went running. And he came back, and I had just woken up and he wasn’t here,” Corado said. “I was like, ‘Where did you go? Why did you not tell me?’ And he’s like, ‘I just went running.’
“(I told him) at the end of the day, if something happens to you, God forbid, I have to speak to your mother. I’m going to have to be the one that makes that phone call to your mom. She’s going to kill me. I don’t want to die.”
Arana only spoke Spanish when he arrived in the U.S., creating another barrier to his meshing with new surroundings.
“He was able to submerge himself in the language. He was able to pick it up rather quickly,” Corado said. “Being bilingual will never change the fact there are always words you get stuck on. But, for the most part, he’s able to communicate his feelings and thoughts.”
Arana finds writing to be one of his passions. It’s a way in which he can express himself while English remains his second language.
He took advantage of that passion before the outset of his senior season with Urbana boys’ soccer.
“I realized I had to take a leadership (role), because I was one of the best players. A couple weeks before we started the season, I was saying to myself, ‘What are we going to do? We don’t have the team we used to have last year,’” Arana said. “I gave (my teammates) a speech in the first practice ... saying, that we’re here, nobody expects anything from us, so let’s prove them wrong. Let’s show them we’re capable to do.”
Arana admits he was reading a pre-written series of thoughts off his phone in this moment.
Even so, it was a noteworthy vocal display from an individual far less accustomed to English than most, if not all, of his teammates.
“As a junior, he had a couple moments like that,” said Kowalski, who served as an assistant coach under Barkley during Arana’s junior season. “So when it came to this year, it didn’t surprise me one bit.”
Arana stays in close contact with father Daniel and mother Jenny, both of whom live in Guatemala.
“(With) the phone, it’s easier to see them every day, every night. They’re a very big piece of my success here,” Arana said. “They used to give me advice all the time: ‘Be yourself, keep working hard.’ So talking to them every day … it just really helps me to get through the day.”
Becoming a Tiger
Arana’s first observation about soccer in Urbana had nothing to do with how the Tigers played on the pitch.
“One of the first things that I see was the facilities,” he said, “because in Guatemala, you don’t see any turf field, anything like that. I was very impressed.”
Corado helped Arana become involved with school-level soccer, which Arana first hopped into through Urbana Middle School.
“The first few weeks I was here, it was very overwhelming and hard because of the language. I was able to only speak Spanish,” Arana said. “Soccer was a very big point here, because soccer makes me feel safe, happy, and I forget about everything. And soccer gives you a lot of friends, too, and family.”
The COVID-19 pandemic threatened to rip that family away from Arana during his sophomore year especially, though the Tigers found ways to work on their craft while waiting for matches to resume.
“He took the opportunities that he could get and made it work to his advantage,” Corado said. “But it was harder and it was a little disappointing for him to not do some of the normal activities that they had become used to doing, because it is so embedded in him.”
Corado said finding an example of Arana’s love for soccer isn’t too difficult. Just ask him to get out of bed for something not related to the sport, then do the same for a soccer event.
“If you tell him there’s a soccer match at 5 a.m., he’s up and ready to go at 4,” Corado said. “I’m like, ‘Next time we’ll tell you you have a soccer activity so you’ll get ready.’ He does have a huge spirit and enthusiasm for the sport.”
Arana also possesses a playing style that he realizes is different from the way most other athletes play in east central Illinois, courtesy his Guatemalan roots.
“Coach Kowalski, he’ll tell me, ‘Just be on the defender, annoy him,’” Arana said. “During the game, there was a lot of players from the different teams that were like, ‘Oh, my God, nobody can guard you.’ And I knew that was the weak point of them.”
This traces back to Arana’s innate aggression on the pitch. But that doesn’t mean he’s throwing himself into opposing players like a battering ram in an attempt to get the ball at his feet.
“The first thing I would do is use my body, protect the ball, hide the ball. From protecting the ball and getting away from the (opposing) player by using my body, it opened me space and good passes,” Arana said. “Some of the kids are not able to manage their own weight. The way I can use my weight and body, if I want to move this way quickly, I can because I’m able to move (myself).”
Kowalski recalls watching Arana as a junior — surrounded by several seniors who went on to join college soccer programs — using his body control and speed to stun enemy defenses.
“There was two times last year where, he played left back last year, and he basically dribbled the entire left side of the field,” Kowalski said, “from our side to their side, and kind of scored on his own without passing to anyone. That was pretty impressive.”
Looking back and ahead
Arana frequently attempted to remind himself to enjoy the ride that was his junior season with Urbana boys’ soccer, which included him producing five goals and five assists.
The Tigers wound up one win shy of the Class 2A state semifinals, something Arana called “a gift for me that I’ll never forget.”
While Arana’s senior year didn’t include as deep of a playoff run — with Urbana dropping a sectional semifinal match to Rochester by a 1-0 margin — he finds himself even more proud of the Tigers’ efforts this year.
“My junior year was very successful because we worked hard, and this year you see the guys working to improve as a player, as a person,” Arana said. “I love this year more than I did junior year, because we didn’t win titles like we did junior year, but just to see how hard they were working, how bad they wanted to be like last year, it was just very happy to see that.”
Urbana knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 3-1 on the Tigers’ aforementioned senior night in October. That result wound up holding even more significance when the Irish went on to win the Class 2A state title in November.
Arana considers that Big 12 Conference victory to be a point at which he was able to show his budding soccer leadership.
“I feel like I needed to tell them, ‘Guys, just play kind of like I play. Be aggressive.’ And I started to share that,” Arana said. “They were able to use their bodies and not be afraid of facing other teams taller than them, like PND.”
Arana is taking a speech class at Urbana this school year, which likely helped him to communicate his soccer thoughts with the other Tigers.
“I love expressing myself and letting people know how I feel about things. But, unfortunately, since English is my second language ... I don’t really know how to express myself (sometimes),” Arana said. “If I was using Spanish, I’d talk forever.”
Arana’s continued work toward improving his English also could pay off in the college realm.
He’s blunt when describing his desired future athletic path.
“I won’t go to college if it’s not soccer (included),” Arana said.
Arana said he’s receiving interest from coaches in Chicago, Wisconsin and Indiana.
He’s intrigued by leaving Illinois in order to try new things, but Arana also is content with remaining in his first home away from Guatemala.
Considering Arana left his home nation to pursue his soccer dreams, it’s safe to say he’s all in on doing whatever it takes to play the sport at the highest level he can.
“He’s the type of person, if he keeps going at this rate and he keeps developing how he is and if he sticks to soccer with no distractions, there’s no reason I don’t see him playing (Division I) level soccer next year,” Kowalski said. “And then who knows what the future holds for him.”