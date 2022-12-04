Why he’s Coach of the Year
Garrison took on a new coaching challenge prior to this school year, departing a Mahomet-Seymour boys’ program which he led to four state trophies in 20 years to take over a Tuscola squad seeking its first-ever team state berth. And that’s exactly what the Warriors earned in their inaugural season with Garrison at the helm, going on to place 12th in the Class 1A state meet with a starting seven containing just one senior. Tuscola also ranked runner-up in its sectional and regional team standings, as well as in the Central Illinois Conference Meet, only coming up short to state sixth-place finisher St. Teresa each time.
In their own words
Here’s what a few of Garrison’s athletes said about his effect on the Tuscola boys’ cross-country program:
Junior Josiah Hortin: “He provided a lot for us. He helped make everyone stay motivated and even ran with us while the season was in session. He had a great background, which was another factor in getting our first team to state and placing 12th. He continues to bring a positive attitude every day and motivates us all to get better.”
Junior Jackson Barrett: “Garrison had never met us going into this year. We’d spoke once before the summer. Despite living in Mahomet, he drove down here many days during the summer to hit morning runs with us. He’s actually surprisingly fast. He kept up with us easily and would talk us through those hot days all the time. Garrison, more than anything, is just a good motivator. He’s not the type of coach to yell at you for not hitting times or missing a run. He just makes you want to work harder and makes you believe you can do crazy things.”
Junior Will Foltz: “Coach Garrison is great at encouraging his runners and giving us motivation to keep going.”