Jackson Barrett
Tuscola junior
Why he made the first team:
- Barrett was a constant top-two contributor for the Warriors on their way to a 12th-place team finish in the Class 1A state meet. He ranked 12th individually in that event as well, clocking a time of 15 minutes, 49.18 seconds, and placed second in Tuscola’s regional and sectional meets.
He needs tickets to see ...
- Future.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a banana, an apple and peanut butter crackers.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a bioengineer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- science.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Gerry Lindgren.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
- “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
If he could have dinner with any two people from any time period, he would pick ...
- David Goggins and John F. Kennedy.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- win a state trophy, have a pet duck and win a grand challenge in Clash Royale.
Logan Beckmier
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior
Why he made the first team:
- Beckmier continued to carry the banner for the Knights’ distance-running success even as the team struggled to field five athletes consistently. He notched 10th place in the Class 1A state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 47.68 seconds and was the third-place finisher in both his regional and his sectional.
He needs tickets to see ...
- Austin Meade.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- fruit snacks.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be myself and get paid.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Craig Virgin.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Yellowstone.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Phil Knight, Michael Jordan and Pete Maravich.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- visit a different country, running a marathon and going skydiving.
Nick Bonn
Champaign Central senior
Why he made the first team:
- Bonn constantly could be relied upon to serve as the Maroons’ No. 1 or No. 2 runner. He took 52nd place in the Class 2A state final with a time of 16 minutes, 38.78 seconds after placing 12th in his sectional and sixth in his regional, also helping Central to a 13th-place team showing at state.
He needs tickets to see ...
- Weird Al Yankovic.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- oatmeal in the mornings.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an environmental or chemical engineer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- chemistry.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Eliud Kipchoge.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
- “The Simpsons.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Steve Prefontaine, my cross-country coach and Weird Al Yankovic.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to the world track and field championships, run a 2-mile in under 9:45 and learn to make a meal other than pasta and meatballs.
Bryson Grant
Iroquois West senior
Why he made the first team:
- Grant was the top local finisher in the Class 1A state meet, putting forth an eighth-place time of 15 minutes, 42.44 seconds. He won a regional championship and notched third place in his sectional, and he also crossed the finish line first during 11 of the Raiders’ regular-season meets.
He needs tickets to see ...
- The Script and Fall Out Boy.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- chicken and pasta.
In his dream career, he would ...
- win a gold medal at the Olympics.
His favorite subjects to study in school are ...
- science and psychology.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Steve Prefontaine.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
- “The Last Dance” documentary.
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Jesus Christ, Steve Prefontaine and David Goggins.
Aaron Hendron
Centennial senior
Why he made the first team:
- Our Runner of the Year ran each of his last six 3-mile races in under 16 minutes, including the Class 2A state final in which he clocked a 13th-place time of 15 minutes, 57.39 seconds. Hendron won a regional championship individually and placed fifth in his sectional, also winning the Twin City Meet locally.
He needs tickets to see ...
- KISS.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- toast and yogurt.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be in the NBA.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- science.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Ramiz Imtiaz.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Top Gear.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Sun Tzu, Charles Darwin and LeBron James.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to a different country, visit every national park and go scuba diving.
Josiah Hortin
Tuscola junior
Why he made the first team:
- Hortin and teammate Jackson Barrett provided the Warriors a potent 1-2 punch on their way to a 12th-place effort in the Class 1A state meet. Hortin ranked 17th individually at state with a time of 16 minutes, 1.98 seconds, after winning individual regional and sectional championships.
He needs tickets to see ...
- Lil Baby.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- peanut butter toast and a banana.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be an NBA player.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Mo Farah.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Everybody Hates Chris.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Mike Tyson, LeBron James and Kevin Hart.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- win a state trophy, win a sectional championship in basketball and sit front row at an NBA Finals Game 7.
Caleb Mathias
Champaign Central freshman
Why he made the first team:
- Mathias battled through an injury during his first high school season but still excelled, leading the Maroons to 13th place in the Class 2A team state standings. He raced to a 24th-place state time of 16 minutes, 7.02 seconds and placed seventh in his sectional race, also serving as runner-up in the Twin City Meet.
He needs tickets to see ...
- Taylor Swift’s Midnight Tour.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- overnight oats and some rice cakes.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a professional athlete.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- business law.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Charles Hicks.
His favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Manifest.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Steve Prefontaine, Nick Symmonds and Lex Young.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- skydiving, bungee jumping and run a marathon.