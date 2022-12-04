faces of fall

Jackson Barrett, Tuscola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Jackson Barrett

Tuscola junior

Why he made the first team:

  • Barrett was a constant top-two contributor for the Warriors on their way to a 12th-place team finish in the Class 1A state meet. He ranked 12th individually in that event as well, clocking a time of 15 minutes, 49.18 seconds, and placed second in Tuscola’s regional and sectional meets.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • Future.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • a banana, an apple and peanut butter crackers.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be a bioengineer.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • science.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Gerry Lindgren.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

If he could have dinner with any two people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • David Goggins and John F. Kennedy.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • win a state trophy, have a pet duck and win a grand challenge in Clash Royale.
Logan Beckmier mug
Logan Beckmier

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior

Why he made the first team:

  • Beckmier continued to carry the banner for the Knights’ distance-running success even as the team struggled to field five athletes consistently. He notched 10th place in the Class 1A state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 47.68 seconds and was the third-place finisher in both his regional and his sectional.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • Austin Meade.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • fruit snacks.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be myself and get paid.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • history.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Craig Virgin.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Yellowstone.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Phil Knight, Michael Jordan and Pete Maravich.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • visit a different country, running a marathon and going skydiving.
faces of fall--bonn
Nick Bonn, Champaign Central, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Nick Bonn

Champaign Central senior

Why he made the first team:

  • Bonn constantly could be relied upon to serve as the Maroons’ No. 1 or No. 2 runner. He took 52nd place in the Class 2A state final with a time of 16 minutes, 38.78 seconds after placing 12th in his sectional and sixth in his regional, also helping Central to a 13th-place team showing at state.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • Weird Al Yankovic.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • oatmeal in the mornings.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be an environmental or chemical engineer.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • chemistry.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Eliud Kipchoge.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “The Simpsons.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Steve Prefontaine, my cross-country coach and Weird Al Yankovic.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • go to the world track and field championships, run a 2-mile in under 9:45 and learn to make a meal other than pasta and meatballs.
Bryson Grant, IW, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Bryson Grant

Iroquois West senior

Why he made the first team:

  • Grant was the top local finisher in the Class 1A state meet, putting forth an eighth-place time of 15 minutes, 42.44 seconds. He won a regional championship and notched third place in his sectional, and he also crossed the finish line first during 11 of the Raiders’ regular-season meets.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • The Script and Fall Out Boy.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • chicken and pasta.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • win a gold medal at the Olympics.

His favorite subjects to study in school are ...

  • science and psychology.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Steve Prefontaine.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “The Last Dance” documentary.

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Jesus Christ, Steve Prefontaine and David Goggins.
Aaron Hendron, Centennial, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Aaron Hendron

Centennial senior

Why he made the first team:

  • Our Runner of the Year ran each of his last six 3-mile races in under 16 minutes, including the Class 2A state final in which he clocked a 13th-place time of 15 minutes, 57.39 seconds. Hendron won a regional championship individually and placed fifth in his sectional, also winning the Twin City Meet locally.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • KISS.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • toast and yogurt.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be in the NBA.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • science.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Ramiz Imtiaz.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Top Gear.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Sun Tzu, Charles Darwin and LeBron James.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • go to a different country, visit every national park and go scuba diving.
faces of fall--hortin
Josiah Hortin, Tuscola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Josiah Hortin

Tuscola junior

Why he made the first team:

  • Hortin and teammate Jackson Barrett provided the Warriors a potent 1-2 punch on their way to a 12th-place effort in the Class 1A state meet. Hortin ranked 17th individually at state with a time of 16 minutes, 1.98 seconds, after winning individual regional and sectional championships.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • Lil Baby.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • peanut butter toast and a banana.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be an NBA player.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • English.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Mo Farah.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Everybody Hates Chris.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Mike Tyson, LeBron James and Kevin Hart.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • win a state trophy, win a sectional championship in basketball and sit front row at an NBA Finals Game 7.
Caleb Mathias mug

Caleb Mathias

Champaign Central freshman

Why he made the first team:

  • Mathias battled through an injury during his first high school season but still excelled, leading the Maroons to 13th place in the Class 2A team state standings. He raced to a 24th-place state time of 16 minutes, 7.02 seconds and placed seventh in his sectional race, also serving as runner-up in the Twin City Meet.

He needs tickets to see ...

  • Taylor Swift’s Midnight Tour.

Before he competes, he eats ...

  • overnight oats and some rice cakes.

In his dream career, he would ...

  • be a professional athlete.

His favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • business law.

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Charles Hicks.

His favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Manifest.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...

  • Steve Prefontaine, Nick Symmonds and Lex Young.

Three items on his bucket list are ...

  • skydiving, bungee jumping and run a marathon.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

