CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Hendron never found himself opposed to becoming a distance runner.
But his first athletic love was basketball. He still lists his dream career as “NBA player,” in fact.
“I first did cross-country in sixth grade. My mom just said I should do it,” Hendron said. “I didn’t dislike running, so I was like, ‘Yeah, sure. I’ll do it.’”
Hendron’s mother is Cathy McGlone, who ran competitively at the University of Illinois in the early 1980s after a high school career at Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights.
“I always thought he’d be a good runner because I knew he’d love it and he had amazing endurance, even as a little kid,” McGlone said. “We had him outside all the time. ... I was like that myself.
“The first day he came back (from practice), I could see it in his face.”
Turns out Mom knew best.
Hendron went on to prove that, multiple times over.
The 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ cross-country Runner of the Year became just the third Centennial boy and sixth Chargers athlete to earn a state cross-country medal.
To cap his senior season, Hendron placed 13th in the Class 2A championship race with a time of 15 minutes, 57.39 seconds amid sloppy course conditions at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Nov. 5.
It ties with Ryan Root (2009) for the second-best state showing in Centennial history, behind only Stephanie Dueringer in the 1992 Class AA girls’ final.
Hendron’s placement narrowly puts him ahead of Luke Manolakes, a 2020 Centennial graduate who notched 14th position in the 2019 2A state meet after placing 23rd in the 2017 version.
Manolakes was The News-Gazette’s 2019 boys’ Runner of the Year. And a senior when Hendron was a freshman.
“My freshman year, I saw Mano do that,” Hendron said. “So that made me realize, ‘Oh, that’s my goal.’ It’s just really nice — a lot of satisfaction.”
Early returns show potential
Hendron attended Holy Cross School for sixth through eighth grades. But his mother recalls Hendron experiencing running success before middle school.
“When he was really young, about 9 (years old), he ran the 1-mile race in the (Illinois) marathon when they have a 1-mile kids’ race,” McGlone said. “The night before, he had a sleepover. So he got no sleep. That morning, he went on a bike ride at Lake of the Woods with his dad.
“That afternoon, he decided to run the mile race — and he won it.”
Hendron believes the first sign of his cross-country prowess came out during a seventh-grade road race in St. Joseph.
“And then we made it to state that year,” Hendron said. “It was really nice because we only made it by three points — and we beat St. Matt’s (also in Champaign), so that was good.”
Hendron led Holy Cross in the 2017 IESA 1A boys’ state final with a 66th-place 2-mile time of 11:52.9. It served as a personal-best clocking at that distance for Hendron, at that point.
That positive outcome didn’t move the needle too much for Hendron in terms of his love for cross-country.
“It’s pretty much just doing it almost still because my mom wanted me to,” Hendron said. “I still liked it, but it was really like I was super invested in it.”
“I knew he was running for fun, but he also had a lot of potential,” McGlone added. “But it was going to be his call. ... I was hoping he’d at least try (cross-country) in high school.
“I didn’t have to talk him into it.”
McGlone also remembers a time in Hendron’s younger years when the two traveled to Hawaii for a hiking excursion. It somewhat foreshadowed Hendron’s future success moving his feet in treacherous conditions.
“There’s one hike, they call it the wettest place on Earth,” McGlone said. “It was horrible. It was 12 miles of pure mud. He liked it. ... He’s just a little trooper.”
Finding his home in running
Hendron gave the athletic nod to cross-country, and later track and field, ahead of basketball once he enrolled at Centennial. He said it was a tough decision, as he starting playing basketball back in second or third grade.
“I decided, ‘I’ll just do cross-country because I’m probably better at cross-country than basketball,’” Hendron said. “I became, I guess, a bit more invested, growing older and being more a part of the team. I realized, ‘Maybe I’m actually kind of good at this. I should actually really start trying.’”
Manolakes and then-Chargers coach Jeremy Owen also provided positive influences early in Hendron’s Centennial running career.
“Owen, he was such a good coach. He was almost like another friend,” Hendron said. “He’d give you really straight-up answers. Like, ‘OK, you can do this better, or you’re not doing this good. Here’s where you can improve.’ And seeing Mano, and seeing him do those things really well, was good to have.”
Hendron was the Chargers’ No. 4 runner in the 2019 2A Metamora Regional as Centennial secured the sixth and final team advancement slot for the corresponding sectional. He bumped up to the No. 3 position on the team in the ensuing sectional, placing 29th overall and coming up just a bit short of individual state advancement.
Hendron asserted himself as the Chargers’ clear No. 1 athlete as a sophomore, snagging fifth place overall in 2020’s 2A Taylorville Regional and 13th in the Richland County Sectional.
As a junior, the finishing positions were sixth in both the 2A Richland County Regional and Decatur MacArthur Sectional, with the latter outcome booking him his first-ever spot in the 2A state meet.
Knowing he needed a top-25 result at Detweiller Park to earn all-state recognition, Hendron landed in 32nd with a time of 15:37.16.
Experiencing a breakthrough
One of Hendron’s two main goals for his senior cross-country season became placing inside the top 25 at state.
“Then my secondary one was to break 15 (minutes), which I didn’t really get the chance at state,” Hendron said.
Only six runners across the 1A, 2A and 3A state races this year broke 15 minutes. That was down from 41 last year, largely because of poor weather and sloppy course conditions during the Nov. 5 state final.
“I think I would’ve probably come pretty close (with better conditions),” Hendron continued. “Mentally, (it was) the hardest race I’ve ever ran, just because the conditions were so bad. There were probably 10 times where I almost slipped and fell, it was so bad. I had like half-inch spikes in. They didn’t even do anything because the course was so torn up.”
McGlone said she felt sorry that all of the state-qualifying cross-country runners had to contend with that day’s rain, wind and mud.
But she also was proud of the way her son battled through those barriers during his final cross-country race with the Chargers.
“He wanted to make it in the top 25 at least, and he did,” McGlone said. “I was just really happy for him. He works so hard for it, and I was just really happy to see hm so happy.”
Hendron subscribed to a “sit and kick” strategy throughout his four high school cross-country seasons, previously encouraged by Owen to control his tempo early in races.
Hendron also appreciated getting to learn from current Centennial coach Kelly Bails.
“You’ve been doing the same things the past three years, and then you change things up a little bit,” Hendron said. “I feel like it gets you out of your routine a little bit and (you) realize, ‘Oh, this is what I should be improving.’”
Hendron also knew it’d be foolish trying to keep pace with Marion junior Dylon Nalley, whom Hendron said was “miles ahead of everybody” on the 2A time leaderboard that first Saturday in November at Detweiller Park.
Nalley’s eventual state-champion clocking of 14:44.62 was best by more than 20 seconds.
“It was going to suck everybody out really fast,” Hendron said. “I just tried to not think about place too much and how far back I was, but just how I felt.”
Hendron’s body may have felt a bit better throughout his senior season because he began cutting out candy and excess sugar from his diet. M&Ms and Sour Patch Kids, he said, are particular favorites.
“He was easy to feed because, ‘Oh, we’ve got to eat this.’ And he’d try new things. He knew eating right was important,” McGlone said. “He knows it’s important to sleep. When he was a kid, I let him learn that stuff for himself. ‘You want to stay up all night? Well, it’s your call. You’ll feel horrible now.’”
Hendron is eyeing a track and field state berth in the 1,600-meter run to close out his high school tenure next spring. It’s a different sort of challenge, considering Centennial bumps up to 3A in that sport.
He then wants to study civil engineering — preferably at his mom’s former college, Illinois. But he’s on the fence about continuing to run competitively.
“I guess I’ll probably look to be a walk-on or something like that,” Hendron said.
If Hendron does decide to keep running during the next phase of his life, there is one thing both he and his mother shouldn’t have to worry about anymore.
“I don’t have to remind him to do anything. He’s so self-motivated,” McGlone said. “The only thing I’d remind him to do is, ‘Can you please let me know when you’re leaving the house?’ I just like to know when he’s gone.”