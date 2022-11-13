CHAMPAIGN — Wade Schacht’s parents were constants at his Champaign Central golf tournaments before his high school career ended last month.
Eric, his father, enjoys being a forecaddie, someone who walks ahead of players to see where golf balls already hit wind up.
Mary Beth, his mother, typically rides in a golf cart, watching Wade and other athletes along the way.
Eric was able to forecaddie to a certain extent when Wade played the Class 2A state tournament on Oct. 7-8 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
IHSA state finals rules advise “the role of the spectator should be one of encouragement.” But players — even those as good as Wade — often will need help finding a golf ball now and again.
Mary Beth, however, couldn’t cart around Illinois State University’s home course. So she opted to camp out at the greens at the ninth and 18th holes to witness what she could of Wade’s final performance as a Maroons golfer.
“I wanted to birdie 9 and 18,” Wade said. “I said, ‘I want my mom to see some good golf when she can.’ It means a lot, and it is really important to me.”
Wade logged a birdie on the ninth hole and a par on the 18th during the first round at state. He reversed the results in the second round, parring the ninth and birdieing the 18th.
The last of those results placed Wade into a two-hole playoff with Geneseo junior Hayden Moore for the 2A individual state championship.
The first hole was No. 10. The second, if necessary, would be No. 18.
“He was very sweet before he went out on the playoff,” Mary Beth said. “He had the presence of mind to say, ‘I’m going to win on hole two, Mom, so you can see.’ And I was like, ‘No, go win on hole one.’”
Wade listened to his mother.
He became a state champion as a result. And a three-time News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year.
After a largely solid, if not perfect, regular season, Wade earned medalist position in all three of his postseason events. The regional and sectional titles set him up as a true state title contender, and Wade followed through to become the first boys’ golf state champ from Champaign Central since 1925 when it was just Champaign High.
Eric was one of six supporters standing just off Weibring’s 10th green when Wade sank a par putt to beat Moore’s bogey. Mary Beth wasn’t far away, either.
“I walked out as far as I could,” Mary Beth said, “and I saw every stroke.”
“I’m his dad. I’m going to bear witness to it, whether it’s a hard day (or) a good day,” Eric added. “That’s a metaphor for life. We’re going to be there for our kids whether they’re struggling or whether they’re thriving.”
Stories to share
At least one of Eric and Mary Beth was around for each of Wade’s various formative early golf experiences.
They broke a parental rule to give Wade a chance to scratch his golf itch.
“They bought me the Wii when I was young to get me into golf,” Wade said. “They said no video games when I was young, but then they got me the Wii. They made me take the full swing with the Wii remote. I couldn’t do little wrist flicks.”
Earlier in his high school career, Wade shared an anecdote about his dad enticing him to try out for a local theatrical production by saying Wade could play at then-Stone Creek Golf Club in Urbana after finishing an interview.
Turns out that wasn’t the only time Wade’s parents used golf to get their son to do something else.
“For his kindergarten (vaccination) shots ... our promise to him for that was he could play Stone Creek afterward,” Mary Beth said. “I still have a vivid memory, and I can see him skipping down the course in my head because he was so happy to play it.”
A younger Wade honed his craft at two other local courses as well: Legends Executive Course and the Lake of the Woods par-3 course.
Mary Beth said Wade made television for the first time as a golfer on the former layout in Champaign.
“One of the first times he was at Legends golf course for a little mini camp, and they came out from WCIA and they were watching the kids pitch,” Mary Beth said. “The pro said to Wade, ‘Chip it in, Wade.’ And he literally did on camera.”
Wade won his first of several golf trophies during an event at the Lake of the Woods par-3 layout in Mahomet.
“I’d take him on a summer day. And I would walk the first time around, and then I’d sit and do my work and he’d keep playing,” Mary Beth said. “Even at his sister’s graduation party, which we had at Lake of the Woods, he was in fifth grade and he’d just sort of pop in for a little bit of food, and then we’re back to the par-3.”
Hitting the course
Eric’s appreciation for forecaddying stems from his love for serving as Wade’s actual caddie when he played youth golf tournaments.
Once Wade hit double-digits in age, however, the number of events that allowed a caddie began to decrease.
“They really started saying that when I was maybe 10 or 11. You could maybe find a couple tournaments after that,” Wade said. “A lot of people don’t have as good of a player-caddie dynamic as we did, so I think a lot of times there would be some negative stuff. But it just sucked for us. There are so many good memories.”
Eric isn’t out on the course to give Wade golfing advice because Wade “knows more than I do” about the sport, Eric admitted.
“But I want to hear what he has to say. And I just want to be part of the ride,” Eric said. “The first year that I could no longer caddie for him, I ordered him a custom driver head cover with my picture on it, so that he could talk to the driver head when he was like, ‘I don’t know. Do I go around the tree? Do I lay up? What do I do here?’”
“I probably did a couple times,” Wade added. “I actually think it was a driver and a putter cover.”
Eric also enjoys keeping track of how Wade’s round progresses. Seeing which shots worked well for Wade and which ones might require a different club the next time Wade encounters a similar situation. But perhaps the highlight of Wade and Eric traveling for youth golf tournaments — specifically when going to and from the St. Louis area — is stopping at Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Vandalia.
“You’ve got to get the Chicago style. It is the best pizza I’ve ever had,” Wade said. “They cook the pizza once, and then they put the sauce on and cook it again. But this sauce still has this nice, perfect layer on top.”
The correct forumla
Wade’s parents wear multiple hats within the “supporting Wade’s golf game” realm.
“I always said I had that eye for real estate. I could see where the tournaments were,” Mary Beth said. “But Eric was the one who executed everything, and he had to caddie.”
Where both of them would come in to assist Wade was making sure their son didn’t overburden himself on the course. Because both recognized early on that golf wouldn’t be Wade’s only venture.
“The two words we used to use a lot to describe him were, one, enthusiast, and, two, joiner,” Eric said.
“When he was in kindergarten, he made me a Mother’s Day poem,” Mary Beth added. “You know those acrostics that are like, ‘M is for this.’ And E was, ‘Enters me in things.’”
This school year, Wade’s exploits include golf in the fall, tennis in the spring, playing Miss Trunchbull in an upcoming Central theatrical production of “Matilda,” future theater and musical acts, being president of the Maroons’ drama club, classwork and college applications.
“One of my mom’s friends ... just kind of said to my mom, ‘What are they going to do with him?’” Eric said. “You haven’t played golf year round like most of the kids you beat. ... This formula was, ‘You don’t burn out this way. You stay hungry this way.’ And his golf season is pretty much April to October.”
Eric describes Wade as always being in charge of his own direction in life.
Wade agrees with that viewpoint.
“I just kind of always told my parents what I wanted to do. And sometimes they said that can’t happen, and most of the time they made it happen,” Wade said. “And if there’s a passion I wanted to pursue, I pursued it. And if it’s something I didn’t like, I didn’t do it.
“As long as I was doing something, it didn’t matter. So I just chose what I wanted to do, and it became a lot of things, and that’s OK.”
With Wade currently searching for a future college home at which he can golf, it might behoove prospective coaches to encourage Wade that he can engage in other activities beyond the course during those four or more years.
“It’s just been the right cocktail for him,” Eric said. “It causes some rust, but the proof is in Weibring.”