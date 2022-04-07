CHAMPAIGN — It seems as though every young person has at least one coach they can point to as being especially meaningful upon their athletic development.
Nolan Miller is far more fortunate than that.
When the Champaign Central junior swimmer is at high school practices, he’ll receive instruction and support from the likes of Central coach Dave Young and Central assistant coach Ben Karwoski.
When Miller hits up the Champaign YMCA for workouts with the Heat club program, he’s able to learn from and bounce ideas off coaches Will Barker and Chris Freeburg.
“I still like to think I don’t know a lot. I like to pride myself on being a rookie still, even though I may have some faster times,” Miller said. “I definitely owe it all to my coaches.”
Even beyond traditional coaching boundaries, Miller has Central alumni he can turn to during both good and bad times.
And there were plenty of good times for Miller during his 2021-22 season with the Maroons.
The repeat News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year earned a pair of second-place medals in the IHSA state meet, placing second in both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 38.21 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:28.49).
He established team records in both races, as well. Miller was also part of two state-qualifying relay units — in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle — and aided Central in capturing the local sectional championship.
“The medals are medals. It’s really the times that stick,” Miller said on Tuesday while standing inside the lobby at Champaign’s Indian Acres Swimming Club, where he learned to swim growing up.
“Looking for those times, you want to see improvement because, at the next level, I obviously need to improve a lot more to get there,” Miller continued. “I was just kind of happy with how this season ended.”
Miller already has published a strong postscript to his state performance.
One which confirms his coaches’ combined belief that Miller’s times could drop even lower.
★ ★ ★Eight days ago, Miller placed fourth in the 200 freestyle race at the YMCA short-course nationals, clocking a time of 1:38.55.
But what especially stood out about Miller’s nationals involvement was his 500 freestyle output the following day.
Miller performed even better than he did at the IHSA state meet, ranking third in the YMCAs with a time of 4:27.18.
“The faster you get, the harder it is for you to get faster,” said Barker, who also coached Miller’s three older siblings in the pool. “September to November (during YMCA season), we saw a great drop. ... November to February (during IHSA season), we saw a great drop.
“Then we finished our YMCA season from the end of February until April ... and he dropped even more time in the 500. That’s also incredible.”
Both Barker and Freeburg noted Miller didn’t attend Heat practices with nearly the frequency of some of his counterparts until he was a high school sophomore.
They weren’t about to force Miller to decide between swimming and his other sport of choice, baseball.
They just wanted to foster a deeper love of swimming within Miller, help him improve and see what might happen.
“One thing that was remarkable that he told me — he didn’t think he’d ever be faster than his sister in the 100 freestyle,” Freeburg said with a laugh. “I could see he had potential, but I didn’t know how much he was going to work at the time, when I first met him.”
The ultimate answer to Freeburg’s question: a lot.
Barker saw “little natural things” in Miller’s swimming style that Barker felt would lend themselves well to success.
“But we just didn’t know how fast he was going to be,” Barker said. “He works really hard. As a coach, it makes the coach’s job easy when you ask him to do something and he does it. He does it 100 percent and does it with everything he’s got.”
★ ★ ★Miller describes Barker as “best for racing” among his crop of coaches. An example of what this means transpired during the aforementioned YMCA nationals last month.
“I put on a different suit (that) raised my legs up a little bit more in the water,” Miller said. “We kind of both looked at each other, and we were like, ‘I think I should lower the amount of kicks I’m taking underwater (after pushing off one of the pool walls).’
“After my morning swim, we kind of compromised and said, ‘We need to change up the strategy a little bit.’ And I ended up getting fourth.”
As for Freeburg, Miller credits him with suggesting a crucial stroke change prior to Miller’s junior season.
“Chris was able to go in and say, ‘Your elbow is dropping in the water when you’re pulling the arm down, instead of getting your elbow on top of the water,’” Miller said. “Then you open up a whole lot of surface area to pull the water, and you’re going faster and getting stronger. ... That was the difference from my 1:40 (in the 200 freestyle) last year to my 1:38.”
Freeburg feels the stroke adjustment was required because Miller is continuing to grow into his body. As Freeburg sees it, the change may not have been necessary even one year prior.
“Nolan was swimming quite well without the change. He was kind of resistant to it (initially),” Freeburg said. “Not strongly, but he would get frustrated. I think that’s the beauty of his story.”
That perceived beauty extends to what Freeburg called a complete change to Miller’s racing strategy, which the two and Barker executed last fall.
“He has really been underwater kicking (this season), and he didn’t kick hardly at all before this fall,” Freeburg said. “This fall, he became such a good underwater kicker that the college coaches began to take notice of him.
“The stroke change and the change to the race strategy and just the mental perseverance to execute that strategy, those were the three things that changed the most for him.”
★ ★ ★What didn’t change for Miller this season was the steady influence of Young and Karwoski at Central.
“Dave is such a good mental coach, and he’s so good on the mental approach of swimming. He always wants what’s best for the swimmer,” Miller said. “At the beginning of the season ... I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m getting the same training I got this fall and summer.’ And me and Dave had a conversation, and he just wanted to reassure, ‘We’re doing what’s best for you.’”
Karwoski established eight school records at Bluffton (Ind.) High School before swimming collegiately at Ball State between 2006 and 2010. He specialized in distance freestyle, just like Miller does these days.
“Ben is definitely the coach that will say, ‘No, you need to do this right now’ in the season,” Miller said. “Ben was like, ‘Keep doing what we’re giving you and (success) will come,’ and it did. ... Every (training) set was written by him and all that, so I think the credit goes there.”
Karwoski said Miller’s acceptance of one particular workout left him impressed.
“We did a set of four 75s and then 100 (yards) easy. I think we do that maybe three times throughout the beginning of the year,” Karwoski said. “It’s high intensity on those four 75s. Just to see those times were dropping throughout the year as we did it ... we had an expectation for what he was going to (achieve).”
Miller said that Karwoski and Freeburg will get together on a regular basis to make sure Miller’s training across Central’s activities and what he does with the Heat is as consistent and beneficial as possible.
“There’s been a lot of open communication with them about what he’s been doing, what’s working well, what he needs to work on,” Karwoski said. “Probably the biggest thing we’ve done is lay our egos down and say, ‘This is working for him. How do we continue what’s working for him?’”
Karwoski described Miller as “more focused” right now than Karwoski was at Miller’s current age.
“He’s on a mission to go as fast as he can go,” Karwoski said. “He’s a teenage boy and he has fun, but he shows up every day ready. He brings an intensity to everything we do.”
★ ★ ★Such as February’s IHSA state meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.
But also in smaller, less pressure-packed moments.
Miller recalls his freshman-year self making a bet with former Central swim standout Tommy Lockman, that Miller would eclipse five minutes in the 500 freestyle.
“I wouldn’t call it a bet,” Lockman said with a chuckle. “During warmups at sectionals ... we are trying to keep the mind off the race a little. I said, ‘What is your post-meet meal going to look like?’ He went through this very detailed explanation.
“I took a mental note of that and was able to secure getting that meal accomplished for him.”
Lockman is a 2000 Central graduate who regularly stays in touch with Miller to discuss swimming.
Lockman is the 1999 IHSA state champion in the 500 freestyle.
He earned a state medal in that event during all four of his high school seasons, accomplishing that feat in the 200 freestyle on three occasions, as well.
Lockman coached Miller’s older brother when Lockman still was more directly involved with Central swim and dive.
“I got the chance to work with (Nolan) a little bit as a freshman and enjoyed that,” Lockman said. “It’s fun ... to talk through the experiences that I had as maybe being helpful to him.”
Lockman feels Nolan Miller’s web of coaches plus his work ethic and confidence has translated to Miller’s IHSA state title contender status.
“Nolan’s way faster than I was at this point,” Lockman said. “I came into it with probably a lot more general experience than Nolan has, but ... he has taken advantage of the opportunities.”
Miller picked up his cell phone mere minutes after completing his recent YMCA nationals 500 freestyle race and was greeted by a waiting text from Lockman.
Lockman and fellow Central greats Tyler McGill and Payton Woods all connected with Miller prior to the IHSA state meet to show support, too.
“It’s super fun,” Miller said. “I had this moment of, ‘Oh, crap, I have to follow this up at state.’ That was gone as soon as it came.”
★ ★ ★What Miller accomplishes at state as a senior next season remains to be seen.
The only individual who defeated him in either the 200 freestyle or 500 freestyle, Fenwick’s Mike Flynn, will have graduated.
And then there’s college to consider. Freeburg said “there’s no shortage of top swimming programs that have been in contact” with Miller.
The reason why is two-fold.
His current performances, plus what he’s capable of moving forward.
“The sky’s the limit,” Karwoski said. “I seriously think he can look at some of those state-record times and make those goals for himself.”
“We still have a long way to go,” Freeburg added. “He’s still very green because, as fast as he is, we haven’t even come close to exhausting what we can do with him — let alone what they’re going to do when he leaves us.”