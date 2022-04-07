Alex Faulkner
Danville sophomore
Why he made the first team:
- The centerpiece of Vikings swim and dive now is a two-time All-Area first-team selection. This season, he ranked second in the local sectional’s 200-yard freestyle race (1 minute, 48.26 seconds) and added a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (49.75). Faulkner also led off an eighth-place 200 medley relay and anchored a 200 freestyle relay.
He needs tickets to see ...
- UFC 229.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- eggs and drinks a smoothie.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a store owner.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “F Is For Family.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Abraham Lincoln, Elon Musk and Jack Harlow.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- visit the Grand Canyon, swim with sharks and jump off an airplane.
Alex Geissler
Centennial senior
Why he made the first team:
- The Chargers’ team captain nearly led them to a sectional championship. Geissler’s involvement included a third-place swim in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 5.21 seconds), a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.62) and serving on foursomes in the 200 medley relay (runner-up in 1:40.21) and 200 freestyle relay (third in 1:30.14).
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Black Pumas.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- two eggs and half an apple.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a mechanical engineer.
His favorite subjects to study in school are ...
- physics and anatomy.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Daniel Ricciardo.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Top Gear.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Steve Prefontaine, Jenson Button and Edwin Moses.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- watch an F1 race at a historic circuit, watch the Olympics in person and win a sectional title for track.
Dalton Glynn
Monticello senior
Why he made the first team:
- Glynn became the Sages’ first-ever swimming and diving state qualifier when he took second in the local sectional’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.69, clearing the automatic state-advancing threshold. He went on to rank 20th in the state in that event, and he also was runner-up in the sectional’s 100 freestyle race (49.37).
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- the Eagles.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- Fettuccine Alfredo.
In his dream career, he would ...
- develop computer systems that are used to make a difference in the world.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Jake Regenwetter.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Supernatural.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Julius Caesar, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Henry Ford.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- backpack across Europe, jump out of an airplane and own a supercar.
Mitchell Hynds
St. Thomas More senior
Why he made the first team:
- Hynds’ transfer from Champaign Central to the Sabers helped them start their first-ever boys’ swimming and diving team. And he gave the program its inaugural state qualifier, ranking second in local sectional diving (390.80) before snagging 37th place in the event at state.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Trippie Redd.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- chicken and rice.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a YouTuber.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- study hall.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Patrick Quarnstrom.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Family Guy.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Mike Hynds, John Hynds and Willard Hynds.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- travel the world, pass English class and go surfing.
Max Katz
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Why he made the first team:
- Katz was the local sectional’s diving champion with a score of 401.20, and he followed up that performance by turning in a 43rd-place effort at state. Katz additionally anchored a sectional third-place 200-yard medley relay tandem (1 minute, 48.79 seconds) and swam on a fifth-place 200 freestyle relay foursome (1:38.59).
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Playboi Carti.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- a bagel with cream cheese and drinks an iced coffee.
In his dream career, he would ...
- have my own interior design business.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- psychology.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “American Horror Story.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Tyler, the Creator, Virgil Abloh and Corinna Kopf.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- see the pyramids of Giza, go skydiving and travel to Dubai.
Andrew Lin
Uni High senior
Why he made the first team:
- Lin was one of four local athletes to qualify for state in two individual events, doing so by winning the area sectional’s 100-yard butterfly race (48.62 seconds) and 100 backstroke race (50.21). Then he claimed third place in the former event (48.27) and fourth place in the latter event (49.56) at state. He also was part of a state-advancing 200 medley relay unit (1:39.82) that ranked 28th at state.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- One Republic.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- Goldfish.
In his dream career, he would ...
- develop life-saving technologies.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- physics.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Ethan Mok-Chih.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Innami Sensei, Joel Beesley and Tiger Woods.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- zip-lining, swim with dolphins and go scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef.
Nolan Miller
Champaign Central junior
Why he made the first team:
- Our two-time Athlete of the Year won local sectional titles in both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 40.41 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:39.19) to guide the Maroons to a team title. And then he really got to work at state, snagging runner-up position in both of his events (1:38.21 in the 200, 4:28.49 in the 500). Miller also anchored state-qualifying foursomes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.64) and 400 freestyle relay (3:19.72), helping them to 28th and 32nd places in the state field.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- the Beatles.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- Jimmy John’s.
In his dream career, he would ...
- do something related to business.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- marketing.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Caeleb Dressel.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Modern Family.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Dan Trupin, Tyler McGill and Tommy Lockman.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- compete at the NCAAs in college, own a ranch and own a horse.
Jake Regenwetter
Uni High senior
Why he made the first team:
- Another of the quartet of area athletes to advance to state in a pair of individual events, Regenwetter was the local sectional champion of the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 54.19 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (57.88). He then placed 10th in both the 200 IM (1:52.01) and 100 breaststroke (57.27) at the state finals. He also was part of a sectional-winning 200 medley relay (1:39.82) that placed 28th at state.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Jacob Collier.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- any type of baked goods/sweet snack.
In his dream career, he would ...
- I have too many dreams to answer this question.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- physics, biology, English, music or visual art — again, too many dreams.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Dalton Glynn.
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Mitochondrial Eve, Pachacuti and Oscar Wilde.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go skydiving, visit every continent (Antarctica optional) and become a centenarian.
Ethan Schmohe
Sullivan junior
Why he made the first team: Like Monticello’s Dalton Glynn
- , Schmohe showed you don’t need to compete all season long in IHSA events in order to make an impact. He advanced to state in both the 50-yard freestyle (21.76 seconds) and 100 backstroke (52.87) despite not winning either race in the local sectional. He then placed 31st and 30th in the two events at state.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Mayday Parade.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- pasta and drinks chocolate milk.
In his dream career, he would ...
- like to explore the field of science and biology.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- science.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Caeleb Dressel.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “Attack on Titan.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Stephen Hawking, John F. Kennedy and Tony Hawk.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go skydiving, visit a new country and swim in an open-water competition.
Aidan Williams
Champaign Central junior
Why he made the first team:
- Williams rounds out the four area athletes who advanced to state in two individual events. He did so in the local sectional’s 50-yard freestyle (21.58) and 100 freestyle (48.04), then placed 24th and 40th in those races at state. He also was involved with sectional-winning groups in the 200 freestyle relay (1 minute, 28.64 seconds) and 400 freestyle relay (3:19.72), helping Central secure the team championship.
He needs concert tickets to see ...
- Future.
Before he competes, he eats ...
- pasta and drinks a lot of apple juice.
In his dream career, he would ...
- be a car salesman.
His favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Caeleb Dressel.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “House M.D.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ...
- Dave Young, Matt Lunsford and Chris Rock.
Three items on his bucket list are ...
- go to the Olympics to watch swimming, climb a mountain and go parasailing.