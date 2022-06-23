Ezra Bernhard
Champaign Central sophomore
➜ Why he made the first team: A two-time first-team selection, Bernhard was the Class 1A Danville Sectional singles champion and rolled all the way to the state tournament’s consolation quarterfinals. He finished with a 22-4 record in singles action, with his only pre-state losses to Centennial standout Max Braun.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kendrick Lamar.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... cereal.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an architect.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jaylen Brown.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “House Hunters International.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my dad, Donald Glover and Naomi Osaka.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visiting every country, skydiving and seeing the Celtics win an NBA championship.
James BraunCentennial
senior
➜ Why he made the first team: The co-Player of the Year excelled across the board for the Chargers, helping them to a Class 1A sectional team title. He won all 13 of his singles matches and earned a doubles sectional championship with brother Max en route to a third-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament, logging a 20-1 mark in doubles play.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... NF.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... eggs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work for Boston Dynamics or NASA.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... computer science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Kyrgios.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Randall Munroe, Jensen Huang and Aren Hill.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... graduate college, go to a Packers game at Lambeau Field and tour NASA’s facilities.
Max BraunCentennial
sophomore
➜ Why he made the first team: The other half of the co-Player of the Year equation was equally as dominant as his older brother, James, this spring. Braun collected a 12-0 record in singles action, won a Class 1A doubles sectional title, helped the Chargers to a sectional team plaque and landed in third place in the state doubles draw, going 19-1 in doubles overall.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... eggs and bacon.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional tennis player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Naruto: Shippuden.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Novak Djokovic, Marian Vajda and Goran Ivanisevic.
Jayden Brown
Danville
senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Brown was the Vikings’ No. 1 singles player all season long and claimed third place in the Class 1A Danville Sectional singles draw, suffering his only local losses to fellow first-teamers Max Braun of Centennial and Ezra Bernhard of Champaign Central.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Khalid or Post Malone.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... either play tennis professionally or coach professionally.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... chemistry.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Colin Kaepernick.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama and Serena Williams.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, go to space and build the first rocket to go to Mars.
Lino Jo
Centennial
senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Another repeat first-team selection for the Chargers, Jo accumulated an 11-6 singles record and a 9-3 doubles mark. He set out on the singles path for the postseason and placed fourth in the Class 1A Danville Sectional, qualifying for state in the process. He fell short in both of his matches at state but took one of them to three sets.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a veterinarian.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Freddie Mercury, Wilt Chamberlain and Neil Armstrong.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... graduate college, become a veterinarian and buy a house.
Aryan Sachdev
Uni High
sophomore
➜ Why he made the first team: Sachdev was runner-up in the Class 1A Danville Sectional’s singles draw, defeating the likes of Centennial’s Lino Jo and Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht along the way. Sachdev’s overall 16-8 record in singles play includes a 2-2 ledger in the state tournament, as he advanced to the consolation bracket’s third round.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Doja Cat.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a smoothie and two eggs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... code and design video games.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... computer science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Felix Auger Aliassime.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Grand Tour.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Roger Federer, Alan Rickman and Teddy Roosevelt.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, visiting Paris and going to a concert.