CHAMPAIGN — Kemoni McCullough needed to be great at something.
That’s not an emphasis placed upon him by a family member, friend, teacher or coach.
The recent Centennial graduate admits to creating and carrying the feeling by his own choice.
At first, McCullough believed basketball might be the activity in which he could achieve this goal.
Then he was introduced to track and field in middle school by Josh Sterling.
“He’s always been athletic. He’s always been a competitor,” said Sterling, McCullough’s coach at Champaign’s Jefferson Middle School. “Even when he wasn’t the fastest one, he always fought to let people know who he was.”
McCullough won that fight at last month’s IHSA Class 3A boys’ track and field state meet. He departed Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium as a can’t-miss athlete for the Chargers.
And he couldn’t be overlooked for the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year award.
McCullough receives the honor after winning the 3A long jump state championship with a leap of 23 feet, 2 3/4 inches and anchoring both a third-place 400-meter relay (42.42 seconds) and a fifth-place 1,600 relay (3 minutes, 22.12 seconds). He also qualified for state in the 200 dash but withdrew from that event to focus on the 1,600 relay.
He’s now one of four Centennial boys to win an event at the state finals. It’s the culmination of a roller-coaster journey through youth track and field that included an initial distaste for the sport, a significant injury, multiple setbacks pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and balancing a job with athletics.
“I just wanted to have something that I was great at for once,” McCullough said. “I wanted to win something (this year). I can’t leave state empty-handed. ... I just kept saying it. Spoke it into existence.”
Early takeawaysIt seems as though McCullough should have been destined for a lengthy, fruitful track and field career based upon his family background.
“I ran track in high school, too,” said Kendra Peete, McCullough’s mother. “When I saw (he started), I’m like, ‘Oh, he got that from me.’ I was happy to see that. I ran the same things — 200, 100, the 50 indoor, 4-by-1, 4-by-2.”
Sterling now is the Centennial boys’ track and field coach. But he knew the McCulloughs even before Kemoni arrived at Jefferson Middle School.
“Me and Kemoni and his family, we go way back,” Sterling said. “I actually have worked with Kemoni since kindergarten.
“When Kemoni got to Jefferson, all he was worried about was basketball. ... Unfortunately, he didn’t make the basketball team his sixth-grade year. So I convinced him to come out to track.”
McCullough wasn’t enamored right away. Sterling attributes at least some of that feeling to he and his coaching staff deploying McCullough in numerous different events “until we found out where he fit.”
“We threw him in everything,” Sterling said. “(The) 100. We threw him in some hurdles. Tried him at high jump. I believe he might’ve ran an 800 at some point in time. We did everything but the long jump, oddly enough.”
One specific occurrence created more joy for McCullough in track and field.
“We made it to state,” he said. “We placed at state.”
McCullough led off a 400 relay that also included Alan Guerrero, Daniel Lacy and Braylon Peacock. The foursome claimed fifth place in the 2017 IESA Class AA seventh-grade boys’ state final with a time of 49.95.
“I remember during school, whenever people talked about the fastest kids, no one ever said my name whatsoever,” McCullough said. “I felt like I was good enough to be one of those people. So I kept on working, and eventually I got to where I am.”
Derailed by a pandemicMcCullough experienced a major time drop in the 400 run as a Centennial freshman.
“I started at 57 (seconds), and I ended that season with a 50.7,” McCullough said. “Before school, I used to go to the track. And after school, I used to go to the track. ... My coach then, Brian Easter, he did tell me sometimes I was overworking myself. I was ignorant, so I wasn’t really listening.”
The good times didn’t extend into McCullough’s sophomore campaign. He underwent hernia surgery “a month or two before” the season’s outset. Once he recovered, McCullough couldn’t wait to resume practicing and competing.
He participated in weight training through Easter’s physical education class prior to the surgery. He acknowledged that “I don’t think I eased my way into” track and field activities post-surgery. He was running indoor 60-meter dashes alongside a then-freshman Lacy, in which McCullough said “every time we raced, we tied.”
“People started paying attention to my ability in track,” McCullough said. “People thought, ‘Yeah, he would probably go to state, but he wouldn’t leave with anything.’ So I had that chip on my shoulder.”
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation. McCullough’s reaction to it was twofold. Initially, he leaned more to the negative side of the ledger.
“I felt lost, because that was the one thing I looked forward to doing after school,” McCullough said. “I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait for track practice,’ because that was my getaway from everything that ever happened in my life, or things I was going through at the time.”
McCullough said he “kind of sat inside for that first year” of the pandemic,” indulging in plenty of Netflix and old track and field videos.
Stepping on a scale one day made McCullough realize he needed to resume his athletic venture in some form.
“I was 30 pounds heavier,” McCullough said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to get up and I’ve got to go outside.’”
The long road backTheoretically, McCullough could have rejoined Chargers track and field for his junior year and competed in the IHSA’s condensed 2021 schedule.
But Peete noted that one of McCullough’s younger siblings has asthma.
In a household containing McCullough, his mother, his father Orrin Peete, his brothers Trevon McCullough and Timothy McCullough and his sister Jessika Peete, there already was risk of COVID-19 being contracted by at least one person at any given time.
“My mom didn’t feel that cool with it at the time,” McCullough said. “I don’t want to put them in danger. I had to kind of stop thinking about myself and think about them, also.”
So McCullough again faced a fork in the road. Would he fall back into feeling lost without track and field? Or would he attempt to get active despite not being around the Chargers’ program?
He chose the latter option.
“I started getting up at 5 o’clock in the morning, taking a shower, eating, coming outside, running or working out, going to do something just to keep myself in shape,” McCullough said. “And when I saw my teammates running ... it kind of lit another fire.
“So it made me more hungry, because it’s like, ‘I’ve got to be ready for when I come back so we can all get somewhere together.’”
McCullough’s mother was highly impressed.
“I didn’t have to say anything,” Kendra Peete said. “He’d wake up before everybody else, and he’d be out here running. And I was like, ‘OK, I wish I had that drive right now.’
“Nothing’s going to stop him. ... He sets his mind to it, he’s going to get it done somehow.”
McCullough made use of the streets in his Champaign subdivision. He eventually purchased a black parachute that he straps around his stomach, letting it drift behind him. When McCullough begins to run, the parachute lifts and creates wind resistance as a workout.
“Multiple sprints up and down the street,” he said. “Sometimes, I’d run around this big block, which I hated it. But it still made me better for the 400. And I rode my bike all the time.”
Sterling said McCullough — whom he views as a nephew in his life — reached out to ask for coaching advice.
“(McCullough said), ‘Hey Coach, do you have anything I can do?’” Sterling said.
“(He also asked), ‘What’s some core stuff? What are some (body) weight things I can do?’” Sterling said. “When he came back for indoor (his senior season), you could tell he’d been working out.”
That wasn’t always easy for McCullough, and not only because he was on his own for those workouts.
He also holds down a job at a local Panera Bread. McCullough looked to Trevon and another of his brothers, Cameron — who lives with and assists a family grandparent — for examples of how to balance and be successful at multiple tasks.
“Cameron is very, very smart. Great at archery. He likes to be involved in things. I can say that he’s the brains, for sure,” McCullough said. “So is Trevon. Trevon’s the brains. He doesn’t do sports anymore, but he works out every day and maintains all As (in school).
“When I become successful in whatever it is I’m doing in the near future, I feel like a big thing for me is giving back to my family. And then also saving a lot for my future family, so they can have things when I’m gone.”
Finding the right comboMcCullough did return to the Centennial track and field team for his senior season. But it wasn’t without road bumps. Such as a two-week hiatus because of a COVID-19 close-contact issue, and ensuring his classroom eligibility was on point after returning from that COVID-19 absence.
Still a Panera Bread employee as well, McCullough occasionally needed to decide between his commitments.
“I didn’t want to be that teammate that shows up to no practices but still gets to run at the meets,” McCullough said. “I wanted to be a leader. You have to show up to be a leader.”
Sterling said McCullough also can be “his own worst enemy” on the sport’s mental side. McCullough pointed out he sometimes gets nervous before long jumping despite “jumping being my natural ability.”
That comment brings up an interesting aspect of McCullough’s athleticism.
For as much as he worked on running and general fitness earlier in the pandemic, he didn’t spent quite as much time preparing for long jump.
This is because, as McCullough also said after last month’s state meet, jumping comes naturally to him. He remembers being able to first touch a basketball rim at 5-foot-4 and dunking at 5-7.
Sterling and Chargers jumps coach Randy Strohl did craft ways to facilitate McCullough’s long jumping improvement.
“In the (News-Gazette) Honor Roll Meet, we told him, ‘You get two jumps and that’s it.’ Even in some of our smaller meets, it was only one jump,” Sterling said. “We made sure we practiced on wet runways. We made sure we tried to have him run and jump on windy days. A lot of the things he went through at state, he’d already gone through.”
Sterling said he also witnessed McCullough become “more consistent with his workouts, more focused.”
“He realized, ‘OK, I need to step this up and I need to make sure I’m there to work,’” Sterling said. “Once he locked in ... it was over.”
McCullough was surrounded by a strong core of like-minded teammates, too.
Lacy and Peacock joined McCullough on relays, just as they did in the IESA days. Same went for senior Alex Geissler and junior Jordan Griggs. Senior Mello Law was another positive athletic influence. And McCullough’s mindset turned away from wondering if he could succeed to figuring out just what form his success would take.
“What I needed to do, for sure, was just stay out of (my) head,” McCullough said. “I was like, ‘One day, I’m going to break a record or something at this school.’ Or I was going to be in the (Centennial Athletics) Hall of Fame.
“I don’t know if I’m going to be in the Hall of Fame. ... But I do have the long jump school record now. I did leave my mark.”
Kendra Peete is excited to know that McCullough’s younger siblings could see their brother’s exploits immortalized inside the Chargers’ building.
“It’s like, ‘Let’s go in there, see your brother’s name on the wall.’ It’s a proud moment,” Peete said. “It was unreal at times (during the state meet). I have to think about, ‘Wow, that really happened.’”
McCullough’s uneven history in track and field has left him a bit behind the 8-ball when it comes to college recruitment. He’s currently eyeing Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Illinois State and Wisconsin-Platteville as potential options.
He desires to work with teammates and coaches who feed into a personal mantra.
“I work hard now so I can have the fun that I want to have, not the fun that I can have now,” McCullough said. “The fun that you want to have is the fun that you work for. ... I believe that all pays off.”
That’s certainly been the case when it comes to McCullough’s prep track and field exploits.
“No matter how long you have to wait to get great, it all works out in track,” McCullough said. “You might become great your last year of high school. But I feel like you need to persevere. You should never let anything discredit the work you put in.
“It was just great, for sure, becoming a state champion.”