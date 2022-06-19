Why he’s Coach of the Year: Surprenant oversaw a state-championship performance from the Storm for the second time in three seasons. Salt Fork earned a share of first place with Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City in the Class 1A state meet as the Storm secured a medal in six different events. Included on that list are Garrett Taylor’s discus state title and third-place finish in shot put, Nathan Kirby’s third-place effort in the 200-meter dash, Dylan Diaz’s sixth-place performance in triple jump and runner-up results in both the 400 relay and 800 relay involving the quartet of Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Kirby.
What got him into coaching is ... my dad was a track and field coach, and I ran track and field all through junior high and high school and really enjoyed it. I went to the U of I for college, and my first coaching job when I was there I worked three years as an assistant coach at Uni High. I just really enjoyed it and knew that’s what I wanted to continue doing, as a teacher as well.
His most difficult thing to learn about coaching is ... you can’t control everything. You have to kind of learn to deal with a lot of unknowns and a lot of uncontrollables, and you have to have backup plans constantly and be able to roll with whatever you’ve got on the track that day.
The biggest piece of advice he’d offer to a new track and field coach is ... talk to lots of coaches. Do your due diligence in terms of figuring out what’s best for your program. And in order to do that you need to network and talk to lots of people and meet lots of people and understand why other coaches do what they do. That’s one of the biggest things I think I’ve learned over the past five or six years, especially that you can’t do it alone. You’ve got to learn from others.
His favorite moment from this season was ... obviously winning the state title itself was pretty sweet. But I think within that day my favorite moment was actually when Dylan, his last jump of the day in triple jump, I think he was way more excited than he was. I don’t think he realized what he had jumped. He had never gone over 13 meters, and he went like 13.12, smashed his (personal record) by like 15 or 16 inches from going into state. Just a monster jump, and I’m screaming and yelling and surprised an official didn’t say anything to me, because I was so excited and grabbing him and hugging him.
His most challenging moment from this season was ... we kind of had a lot. We kind of talked about this in the weight room before we came out here (for the Coach of the Year photo) — I hope next year we can have a healthy, injury-free, emergency-free season. This year, we dealt with Ben being out a month, all through indoor. Probably the worst, the hardest was dealing with McLain, not knowing if he’s going to come back after his appendectomy two weeks from sectionals. Miraculously, he was able to come back for the News-Gazette (Honor Roll) Meet and get one meet under his belt before sectionals, and we just got better the last two weeks. Every week, we just kept improving. I’d say that was definitely the most challenging was trying to figure out lineups without him and trying to plan without him there.
The athlete on this season’s team he had to coach the least is ... Ben. He has the best form on the team and listens the most. I’d say he’s the most mature of the group, so I think I have to do the least amount with him. I can kind of defer to him to help me with others, especially a lot of the younger guys in terms of if I’m doing this can you go help with these guys in the blocks or with starts. He does a good job with that.
The athlete on this season’s team who is the biggest class clown is ... Kirby, easily. That’s an easy question. Whether it’s in class or on the track, Kirby always knows how to push my buttons and that will get everyone else going. So definitely Kirby.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most outgoing is ... probably Cam Smoot. He was one of our two seniors. He’s always out doing things, hanging out with people. Doesn’t matter who it’s with, he’s definitely a talkative kid and is always up for whatever.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most reserved but will speak up when necessary is ... McLain. McLain’s very quiet, but you know when he’s saying something it’s important. He’ll make sure everybody listens. He was one of our three captains this year, and when people needed to listen to him, he’d speak up.
The athlete on this season’s team he’d want to serve as acting coach if necessary is ... probably Ben again. He’s the most trustworthy and can get everybody on the same page quickly.