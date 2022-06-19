Max Allen
ALAH senior
Sprints
Why he made the first team: Allen qualified for the Class 1A state meet in all three sprint races — the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes — and walked away from Charleston with a runner-up medal in the 400 by clocking 49.28 seconds, landing just four-hundredths of a second behind the champion.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Denzel Curry and Travis Scott.
Before he competes, he eats ... a bagel with peanut butter and banana.
In his dream career, he would ... work with computers.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... chemistry.
His favorite athlete is ... Justin Jefferson.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Boys.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Johnny Depp, LeBron James and Neil deGrasse-Tyson.
Three items on his bucket list are ... travel to other countries, attend the Super Bowl and get a sub-49 in the 400 dash.
Dylan Bazzell
Prairie Central junior
Hurdles/jumps
Why he made the first team: Bazzell followed his All-Area boys’ basketball first-team plaudit by snagging second place in the Class 2A state high jump contest (6 feet, 5 inches) and eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.21 seconds). He also ran for a state-qualifying 800 relay.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Guns N’ Roses.
Before he competes, he eats ... a banana.
In his dream career, he would ... be an architect.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... woodworking.
His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
His favorite TV show is ... “Family Guy.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Donald Trump, Michael Jordan and Walter Payton.
Three items on his bucket list are ... win a state championship, watch the Olympics and play the guitar.
Chris Boyd
Tuscola junior
Throws
Why he made the first team: Boyd was among the area’s top throwers all season long, especially in the shot put. He notched second place in that event during the Class 1A state finals via a throw of 57 feet, 113/4 inches, and he also was a state qualifier in discus.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before he competes, he eats ... beef sticks.
In his dream career, he would ... be a rancher.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... construction and trades.
His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Crouser.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Mentalist.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ryan Crouser, Donald Trump and Ben Shapiro.
Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, get my dream truck and own my own ranch.
Beau Edwards
Arcola senior
Sprints/middle distance/jumps
Why he made the first team: The 2021 All-Area football first-teamer balanced track and field with baseball. He medaled in three events at the Class 1A state meet, placing sixth in high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), and ninth in both the 400-meter dash (51.56 seconds) and 800 run (1 minute, 56.62 seconds).
What Edwards said at state ... “I’m pretty happy with the way I ran all around, and jumped. It’s a lot different, actually (than competing in the 1,600 run and high jump at state last year). It’s not as much of a break. Doesn’t give my legs near as much time to recover. ... But I like it better, because I don’t have to run as much.”
Jackson Gilbert
Urbana junior
Sprints/middle distance
Why he made the first team: A standout performer on last season’s Tigers team that tied for third place in the Class 2A state meet, Gilbert captured this year’s 2A 400-meter dash state championship with a time of 47.48 seconds and also placed fourth in the 200 dash (22.40).
What Gilbert said at state ... “I feel great. I knew I was able to do it. I trusted my training, trusted my coaches. I knew I was in the right shape to do it, and I came out a state champion. To win this (the 400), I needed to get out as hard as I could the first 200. And that’s what I did. And when I knew (runner-up Jayon Morrow of Kankakee) wasn’t on my hip yet, it was like, ‘If I bring it home, I win this thing.’”
Ben Jessup
Salt Fork junior
Sprints/throws
Why he made the first team: A crucial member of the Storm’s relay scene, Jessup ran on Class 1A state runner-up foursomes in the 400-meter relay (43.26 seconds) and 800 relay (1 minute, 30.38 seconds) and also added an individual state berth in discus for the team state co-champions.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Jon Pardi or Meek Mill.
Before he competes, he eats ... beef jerky and a protein cookie.
In his dream career, he would ... be a U.S. marshal.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... history with Phil Surprenant.
His favorite athlete is ... Gracie Jessup.
His favorite TV show is ... “Narcos.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Herschel Walker, Carroll Shelby and Louis Zamperini.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go to a Super Bowl when the Colts make it, go skydiving and surf in Hawaii.
Nathan Kirby
Salt Fork junior
Sprints/hurdles
Why he made the first team: Kirby provided a good chunk of the Storm’s Class 1A state point total, allowing the team to tie for first place. He ranked third in the 200-meter dash (22.81 seconds), anchored runner-up quartets in the 400 relay (43.26) and 800 relay (1 minute, 30.38 seconds) and was a 110 hurdles finalist.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Rihanna.
Before he competes, he eats ... two donuts.
In his dream career, he would ... work at ThyssenKrupp.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... anything but Supe’s history class.
His favorite athlete is ... Taylor Kirby.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Kardashians.”
If he could have dinner with any two people from any time period, he would pick ... Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Three items on his bucket list are ... sleepover at Coach Supe’s, Coach Supe makes me breakfast and a nice, big hug from Supe.
Daniel Lacy
Centennial junior
Sprints
Why he made the first team: The Charger boys’ only state qualifier last season, Lacy still stood out in a larger contingent this spring. He placed fifth in the Class 3A 400-meter dash (49.23 seconds), was part of a third-place 400 relay (42.42) and ran on a sixth-place 1,600 relay (3 minutes, 22.12 seconds).
He needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift
Before he competes, he eats ... Jimmy John’s.
In his dream career, he would ... put out fires.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
His favorite athlete is ... Floyd Mayweather.
His favorite TV show is ... “Smallville.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kevin Hart, Muhammad Ali and Albert Einstein.
Three items on his bucket list are ... purchase the “Spider-Man 2” game, do a Captain America shield cosplay and purchase an “Invincible” comic poster.
Karson Lewsader
Georgetown-RF/Ch. senior
Jumps
Why he made the first team: Coming off a surprise second-place finish in last year’s Class 1A state high jump competition, Lewsader didn’t sneak up on anyone this season but still excelled. The recent Chrisman graduate rated third this time around by clearing 6 feet, 7 inches.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Michael Jackson.
Before he competes, he eats ... Casey’s pizza.
In his dream career, he would ... travel the world as an online influencer.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... P.E.
His favorite athlete is ... Ty Woodyard.
His favorite TV show is ... “Bubble Guppies.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ulysses S. Grant, Katy Perry and Ty Woodyard.
Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, go to Las Vegas and go to Luna Park Sydney.
Kemoni McCullough
Centennial senior
Sprints/jumps
Why he made the first team: Our Athlete of the Year went from not participating in the 2021 IHSA season to winning the Class 3A state long jump title (23 feet, 23/4 inches). He also anchored a third-place 400-meter relay unit (42.42 seconds) and a sixth-place 1,600 relay foursome (3 minutes, 22.12 seconds) and qualified for state in the 200 dash.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Don Toliver.
Before he competes, he drinks ... two bottles of water and one Gatorade.
In his dream career, he would ... be a pro sprinter or a runway model.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Flash.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Malcolm X, Jesus and LeBron James.
Three items on his bucket list are ... acquire at least one sports car, have a mansion built from the ground up and have peace and stability in life.
Eli Mojonnier
BHRA senior
Middle and long distance
Why he made the first team: The Illinois State track and field signee retained his Class 1A 800-meter run state championship, this year winning the final race in 1 minute, 54.33 seconds. He also qualified for state in the 1,600 run and 1,600 relay.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Future.
In his dream career, he would ... be a bodybuilder.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... human anatomy.
His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Diaz.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Boys.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Izaiah Lusk, Drake and God.
Three items on his bucket list are ... own a castle, find hidden treasure and be on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Daryl Okeke
Judah Christian junior
Hurdles/jumps
Why he made the first team: As the lone Judah Christian boys’ athlete to qualify for state, Okeke made the Tribe look especially good. He claimed third place in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.98 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.22) and also participated in triple jump.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a banana and drinks some water.
In his dream career, he would ... be working as a pharmacist (clinical or retail).
His favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
His favorite athlete is ... Fred Kerley, because of his motivational post-race quotes.
His favorite TV show is ... “Grand Army.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Martin Luther King Jr., Susan B. Anthony and Gandhi, to talk about how far society has come.
Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, traveling to the Bahamas and going on a cruise.
Jacob Tackett
Monticello senior
Sprints
Why he made the first team: Tackett led off Class 2A’s fourth-place 800-meter relay quartet, which clocked a final time of 1 minute, 29.14 seconds. On top of that, he was a state qualifier in both the 100 dash and 400 relay, missing finals advancement by less than two-tenths of a second in each.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
Before he competes, he eats ... spaghetti and meatballs.
In his dream career, he would ... spend most of my time outdoors and working with other people.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
His favorite athlete is ... Jameis Winston.
His favorite TV show is ... “The Flash.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Eddie Murphy and Dick Vitale.
Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, traveling to Japan and watching a Super Bowl in person.
Garrett Taylor
Salt Fork junior
Throws
Why he made the first team: Taylor didn’t rest on his laurels after winning last year’s Class 1A discus state championship, repeating the feat in 2022 with a throw of 180 feet, 10 inches. He also was the third-place shot put performer with a toss of 55-3 for the 1A team state co-champions.
He needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
Before he competes, he eats ... at least one sandwich.
In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete.
His favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.
His favorite TV show is ... “Burn Notice.”
If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Logan Calvin, Ryan Crouser and Tom Brady.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Raymond James Stadium, set a state record and go to Canada.