Why he’s Coach of the Year
The recipient of this award for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall in his career, Hamilton’s 29th season overseeing Unity football resulted in the Rockets nearly returning to the Class 3A state championships game for the second year in a row. Unity opened this season with a loss to Illini Prairie Conference opponent Prairie Central but then rattled off eight regular-season victories, winning those games by an average margin of 34.9 points. The Rockets then posted a pair of shutouts in the playoffs, including one versus Prairie Central in the Class 3A quarterfinals, before falling in a five-point thriller to Williamsville during the semifinal round. Hamilton’s crew made the deepest postseason run of all local 11-man football teams for the second consecutive year.
In their own words
Here’s what a few of Hamilton’s athletes said about his effect on the Unity football program:
➜ Senior Alex Abrahamson: “I feel like Coach Hamilton is the definition of Unity Rockets football. He cares for all the players like they are family. At Unity, he wants every player to give all the effort that they have and more. He asks for his coaches to put in the time and effort into the players, and it shows on and off the field no matter what it’s about — discipline, accountability or academics.
“My favorite thing about Coach Hamilton is his determination to win. To win in a game of football, is to want it more than the guy across the line of scrimmage. And he and his coaching staff taught me this when I started my senior year. Some of the other guys started in the COVID year when they were sophomores, but I didn’t. It didn’t matter if I was facing a four-year starter or a first-year starter — I was going to want it more than them, and I was going to put in the time and effort to beat them.
“I feel that Coach Hamilton is grateful for the community and the towns for helping and supporting his teams through the years.”
➜ Senior Austin Langendorf: “To me, Coach Hamilton has grown from not just a coach but to basically family and being able to trust him on and off the field. He put his trust in me for three years to call the strength on the defensive side and never lost faith in me. He is for sure a coach that everyone loves because he has that joking mentality, and the best work-ethic mindset to get the whole team going. He is also the person that will talk to anyone at any point, to bring them up and get them going again on the right path.”
➜ Senior Mason Perry: “Coach Hamilton was an amazing coach. He taught all of us that the hard things in life are worth working toward. He always pushed us during practice and in games — not only to win, but also to help us be the best version of ourselves that we could be. He rarely ever yelled or got angry at you, but if he did, you knew that he was only doing it because he cared about you and wanted to see you succeed.
“He never gave up on anyone and always believed that every person on the team could succeed just as much as next. Coach Hamilton has accomplished many things during his football career, and I could not have asked for a better coach and mentor.”
➜ Senior Dylan Moore: “The success of Unity football for the last 20-plus years has been backboned by Coach Hamilton’s ability to adapt to every team he has coached. The players change over the course of four years of high school, and Coach Hamilton seems to always have a plan for the new guys stepping up to the varsity level.
“Coach Hamilton is a great coach for fitting his coaching style around his weapons on the offense and defense. Over his career, he has created a culture that makes little kids dream of playing under his command. In turn, this keeps the program rolling year after year. It was unforgettable to play under a great coach and learn the game of football from him.”