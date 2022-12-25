Jack Barnhart
Centennial junior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: Barnhart was a problem for opposing offensive lines to deal with as the Chargers allowed 17.7 points per game amid a 7-3 finish. The IHSA state-medalist wrestler turned in 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery, helping Centennial finish 6-1 in Big 12 Conference play.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Rod Wave.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... nothing.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an athletic trainer or play a sport professionally.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Simpsons.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, John Rockefeller and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, attending a Super Bowl and becoming a state champion.
Chris Boyd
Tuscola senior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: A three-year starter on both sides of the ball, Boyd took a big jump during the Warriors’ 9-3 campaign. He tallied 69 tackles and 16 tackles for loss on defense, helped Tuscola’s offense average 26.3 points per game and carried the ball 24 times for 249 yards and six touchdowns.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... beef sticks.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a rancher.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Hunter Branca.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Mentalist.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ryan Crouser, Donald Trump and Ben Shapiro.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, get a dream truck and own my own ranch.
Jack Gallier
Mahomet-Seymour junior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: Now a three-time All-Area first team choice from his spot in the trenches, the defensive end was at the forefront of the 11-1 Bulldogs allowing fewer than 17 points per game. Gallier contributed 42 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a protein bar and drinks a GoGo squeeZ.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Larry Bird, Babe Ruth and Tom Brady.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Glendale to watch TCU, buy a lion and compete in a barbecue rib-eating contest.
Kyus Root
Unity senior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: Root picked up the slack when fellow lineman Nick Nosler missed time with an injury, and he never let up during Unity’s run to the Class 3A state semifinals. Root amassed 82 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries from the defensive end position.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen or Taylor Swift.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a box of Whales crackers or whatever we were fed before we left.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... own an automotive shop that specializes in diesel pickups.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history or agriculture.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Tom and Jerry” — the old version.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my closest friends.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to the Ultimate Callout Challenge, skydiving and go to a Notre Dame playoff game.
Brody Cuppernell
St. Thomas More junior linebacker
➜ Why he made the first team: Cuppernell was named to the Illinois 8-Man Association’s all-state team after he led the organization in tackles for the 8-4 Sabers. His 156 stops included 87 of the solo variety plus three tackles for loss as STM rode a No. 8 seed all the way to the 8-man playoffs’ state semifinals.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Blake Shelton.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut M&Ms.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL linebacker.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Von Miller.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Simpsons.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Ray Lewis and Albert Einstein.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, bull riding and elk hunting.
Drew Fehr
Prairie Central senior linebacker
➜ Why he made the first team: Among the area’s most dominant athletes playing both ways, Fehr served a crucial role in the Hawks’ 11-1 season. He generated 98 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and two interception-return touchdowns on defense plus 143 carries for 1,439 yards and 21 touchdowns on offense.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Tyler, the Creator.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a pilot.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kanye West, Mike Tyson and Donald Trump.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, vacation in Jamaica and road-trip with the boys.
Brandon Harvey
Centennial senior linebacker
➜ Why he made the first team: Harvey was a must-have presence on both sides of the ball for the Chargers, who started the season 7-0 and allowed more than 22 points in a game just once. He collected 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns, adding 1,258 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Marshawn Lynch.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Flash.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Marshawn Lynch, Walter Payton and Ray Lewis.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, ziplining and walk the Great Wall of China.
Brennan Houser
Mahomet-Seymour senior linebacker
➜ Why he made the first team: Houser benefited from opponents avoiding fellow M-S linebackers Nick Golden and Ben Wagner, but also showed he hadn’t missed a beat after skipping his junior football season. Houser logged 81 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Luke Bryan.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... own and operate my own gym.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physical education.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Walter Payton, Dan Gable and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, climb Mt. Everest and run a marathon.
Philip Shaw IV
Danville junior linebacker
➜ Why he made the first team: Shaw wound up with 94 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and one safety for a 6-4 team that allowed an average of 17.7 points per game.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... a Dreamville festival.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and oranges.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... interview people who have no one to tell their stories to.
➜ His favorite subjects to study in school are ... English and language arts.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Frederick Douglass, J. Cole and Julia Davis Chandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... surfing, ice skiing and deep-sea diving.
Luke Zimmerman
Villa Grove senior linebacker
➜ Why he made the first team: Zimmerman piled up 179 stops this season alone, helping the Blue Devils to a 6-4 record, and 417 for his career. He also was a force out of the backfield, carrying the ball 139 times for 804 yards and nine touchdowns.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Koe Wetzel.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... mac ’n cheese.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... run a huge ranch.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... chemistry.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Micah Parsons.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Yellowstone.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ray Lewis, Tom Brady and George Washington.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend a college football playoff game, learn another language and visit all 50 states.
Hunter Branca
Tuscola senior defensive back
➜ Why he made the first team: Branca created positive plays on both sides of the ball for the Warriors during their push to the Class 1A state quarterfinals. He intercepted eight passes and wrapped up 52 tackles in the secondary and caught 42 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be famous.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chris Boyd.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Andrew Tate, Kanye West and Elon Musk.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... be at an NBA Finals game, go to Dubai and go skydiving.
Ayden Ingram
BHRA junior defensive back
➜ Why he made the first team: Voted the Vermilion Valley’s Defensive Player of the Year, Ingram provided 52 tackles, seven interceptions and two interception-return touchdowns for the 10-1 Blue Devils. He also caught 38 passes for 816 yards and 15 touchdowns as a split end.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Subway sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... continue my dream of playing football.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... live on a beach, go to college for football, and have a successful life and love what I do.
Camdin Mette
Unity senior defensive back
➜ Why he made the first team: Mette was a key reason Unity allowed 10.2 points per game. He totaled 70 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, three interceptions and one forced fumble, aiding the program in four defensive shutouts.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... PopTarts and drinks Mountain Dew.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a Vikings safety.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Smith.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “South Park.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Fran Tarkenton, Teddy Roosevelt and Eddie Van Halen.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Australia, go to the Super Bowl and go spear fishing.