Wyatt Bohm
Mahomet-Seymour senior quarterback
➜ Why he made the first team: A repeat first-team selection at the quarterback position, Bohm guided the Bulldogs’ offense to its second consecutive Apollo Conference title and Class 5A state quarterfinals berth by completing nearly 65 percent of his passes (160 of 248) for 2,452 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a protein bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... retire early.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Rogers.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Blake Walters, Kevin Dyer and Jesus.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... drive a race car, skydive and go to Hawaii.
Logan Smith
St. Joseph-Ogden junior quarterback
➜ Why he made the first team: Smith’s first season as the Spartans’ starting playcaller resulted in SJ-O earning its first IHSA playoff win since 2015. He completed 148 of 245 passes (60.4 percent) for 2,582 yards, 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions, also providing 157 yards and five scores on the ground for the 7-4 Spartans.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Jason Aldean.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a football or basketball general manager.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jayson Tatum.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Friday Night Lights.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Whitney Houston, Dak Prescott and LeBron James.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Yellowstone National Park, go to a Dallas Cowboys game and ski in the mountains.
Matt Brown
Unity senior running back
➜ Why he made the first team: One of the Rockets’ two coaches’ association Class 3A All-State first-team choices, Brown was a backfield workhorse for a team that advanced to the 3A state semifinals. He piled up 275 carries for 1,943 yards and 23 touchdowns for a squad that posted an 11-2 record and averaged 33.9 points per game.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Ariana Grande.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... two bananas and a yogurt.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a firefighter and help people.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... creative writing.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cam Newton.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Reba.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Mrs. Graves, Grandma Rosie and Brad Duncan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... move to Miami, skydive and scuba dive.
Michael Hackman
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior running back
➜ Why he made the first team: Hackman arguably was the single-most dangerous rusher in the Vermilion Valley Conference this fall. He recorded 180 carries for 1,738 yards and 23 touchdowns, tossing in five receiving scores on offense along with 74 tackles and 12 tackles for loss as a linebacker.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Trippie Redd.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... granola bars.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play football.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyreek Hill.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “The Walking Dead.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Derek Jeter.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, visit Hawaii and make it to the NFL.
Tyler Neukomm
Milford/Cissna Park junior running back
➜ Why he made the first team: Neukomm averaged nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt for an 8-3 Bearcats crew that advanced to the 8-Man Association playoffs’ quarterfinals. He carried the ball 188 times for 1,832 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 166.5 yards per game and finishing off eight two-point conversions.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Koe Wetzel.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... protein bars.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work hard every day to be successful and live a good life.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Seal Team.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Koe Wetzel, Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... buy my dream truck, go to a nice college and buy a nice place to live.
Ty Pence
St. Joseph-Ogden senior wide receiver
➜ Why he made the first team: Pence’s return to the football field after a two-season hiatus gave SJ-O a spark amid a 7-4 campaign. The Illinois State men’s basketball signee caught 53 passes for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns, serving as an ideal complement to teammate Coy Taylor (76 catches, 1,201 yards, 11 TDs).
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a turkey sandwich and strawberries.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play basketball for a living.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dalton Walsh.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... LeBron James, Kevin Hart and The Rock.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... watch LeBron play in person, succeed in the business world and play basketball as long as possible.
Quenton Rogers
Mahomet-Seymour senior wide receiver
➜ Why he made the first team: Rogers was named a coaches association Class 5A All-State first-teamer after a stellar senior campaign with the 11-1 Bulldogs. He hauled in 59 passes for 1,141 yards and 18 touchdowns, carried the ball 20 times for 269 yards and nine scores and tossed in three kickoff returns for 174 yards and one touchdown.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... eggs and toast.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Cobra Kai.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Adam Sandler, Michael Jordan and Justin Fields.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... buy a tiger, scuba diving and sprint through a lions’ den.
Garrett Taylor
Salt Fork senior tight end
➜ Why he made the first team: The two-time IHSA state-champion discus thrower garnered coaches’ association Class 1A All-State first-team recognition on the football field this season. Taylor caught 25 passes for 410 yards and nine touchdowns, and he chipped in 76 tackles, 10 sacks and two defensive scores from his defensive end position.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... fruit.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Travis Kelce.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Blue Bloods.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Travis Kelce, Josh Allen and Tom Brady.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... watch a Super Bowl in person, set a state record and be stronger than my brother.
Hunter Duncan
Unity senior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: The coaches’ association Class 3A All-State first teamer helped a relatively young offensive line become increasingly steady as the season went on. Duncan’s presence helped open up space for rusher Matt Brown and dual-threat quarterback Cale Rawdin.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Rice Krispies.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an architect.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... sewing.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kara Young.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Optimus Prime, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend a Super Bowl, go scuba diving and go to space.
Cannon Leonard
Iroquois West senior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: The Iowa football signee was a Class 1A All-State first-teamer via his 97 pancake blocks on the offensive line and his 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery on defense.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... bananas and oranges.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a starting offensive tackle for the Chicago Bears.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gennings Dunker.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Steve Irwin, Teddy Roosevelt and Jonathan Ogden.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... win a Big Ten championship, be a millionaire and own a bison ranch.
Noah Nagel
Prairie Central senior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: Nagel was a unanimous all-conference first-teamer, helping the Hawks to an 11-1 record. He worked on an offense that averaged 46 points and gave 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries on defense.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... J. Cole.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a sandwich, a cookie and a protein bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an air marshal and travel the world.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... God, Nick Saban and John Madden.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, go to the Super Bowl and deep-sea fishing.
Justin Slazas
Westville senior lineman
➜ Why he made the first team: Slazas was named the Tigers’ Most Outstanding Lineman. He helped the offense average 33.1 points and stepped up defensively to the tune of 52 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Post Malone.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... mac ’n cheese.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a lineman.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Quenton Nelson and Bryce Burnett.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my grandma, Mike Leach and Guy Goodlove.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, go to Alaska and go snowboarding.
Kaden Feagin
ALAH senior all-purpose player
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year rushed 147 times for 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 45 passes for 695 yards and nine scores. The Illinois signee also gave ALAH 82 tackles and one touchdown on defense.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Rod Wave.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.
➜ His favorite T.V. show is ... “Friday Night Lights.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Will Smith, Michael Jordan and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, go to another country and go to an NFL game.