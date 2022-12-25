Most stories that can be shared about Kaden Feagin have something to do with sports.

Primarily football or basketball.

The recent Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate has spent large portions of his life participating in athletics. Either taking part in competitions or putting in the work required to be at his best during those events.

The man who became his college football coach on Wednesday when Feagin signed his National Letter of Intent already knows as much.

“I listened to his grandpa telling a story that there’s two places you could usually find (Kaden): he’s either going to be shooting hoops in the back yard, or he’s going to be at the gym,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said during his post-signing day media availability. “He’s just always physically doing something.”

As a member of the Illini football program, he’ll bring with him the dazzling athleticism that shone throughout his senior season with coach Ryan Jefferson’s ALAH squad.

The 2022 News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year overwhelmed various Knights opponents as both an offensive force with the ball in his hands and a defensive dynamo for the entire fall.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder rushed 147 times for 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns as ALAH’s offensive playcaller, tacking on 45 pass completions for 695 yards and nine passing touchdowns.