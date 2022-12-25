ARTHUR — Most stories that can be shared about Kaden Feagin have something to do with sports.
Primarily football or basketball.
The recent Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate has spent large portions of his life participating in athletics. Either taking part in competitions or putting in the work required to be at his best during those events.
The man who became his college football coach on Wednesday when Feagin signed his National Letter of Intent already knows as much.
“I listened to his grandpa telling a story that there’s two places you could usually find (Kaden): he’s either going to be shooting hoops in the back yard, or he’s going to be at the gym,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said during his post-signing day media availability. “He’s just always physically doing something.”
Jim Slade can list at least one other spot his grandson doesn’t mind frequenting.
“That kid likes Panda Express,” said Slade, Kaden’s grandfather on his mother’s side. “If I text him and say, ‘Kaden, I’m in Champaign or Decatur. Do you want Panda Express?’ I don’t even get my finger off the phone. ‘Yeah, you know what I want.’”
That would be a double order of orange chicken plated atop a mixture of fried rice and chow mein.
“We probably got 10 miles out of Champaign, and he’s ate (all of it),” Slade said. “And that’s a lot of food.”
It’ll be far easier for Kaden to obtain Panda Express once he’s living full-time in Champaign-Urbana, as a member of the Illini football program.
He’ll bring with him the dazzling athleticism that shone throughout his senior season with coach Ryan Jefferson’s ALAH squad.
The 2022 News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year overwhelmed various Knights opponents as both an offensive force with the ball in his hands and a defensive dynamo for the entire fall.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder rushed 147 times for 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns as ALAH’s offensive playcaller, tacking on 45 pass completions for 695 yards and nine passing touchdowns.
Kaden also turned in 82 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one touchdown as a safety and linebacker.
About the only way he could be stopped this fall was via injury.
He sustained a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain in his right knee early in the Knights’ Class 2A second-round playoff game against Johnston City and was unable to return in an eventual 28-8 season-ending loss.
Kaden said he’s doing well physically about two months later. And, as much as he hated seeing his ALAH tenure end in the fashion it did, he’s also capable of finding a positive side to that moment.
“It’s frustrating, but I feel like everything happens for a reason,” Kaden said. “It does motivate me to get back, especially at the college level. Having that motivation going in is going to help me out.”
Finding his way with family
Kaden isn’t from Illinois originally. He was born in Boca Raton, Fla., and moved to Atwood from Deerfield Beach, Fla., at age 6 with mother Jennifer Feagin and older brothers Jordan and Kyle.
It was a move Slade said he encouraged, and one both Kaden and Jennifer feel has been beneficial to Kaden’s growth as both a person and an athlete.
“My whole family, they’re all here,” Jennifer said. “It’s one reason why I moved back.”
“It’s helped me a lot, especially my grandpa,” Kaden added. “He instilled a lot of the stuff in me at an early age.”
Kaden doesn’t talk much about his father.
In 2012, Steven Feagin was sentenced to 90 years in prison for committing a rape in 1995. The crime occurred the year after Steven concluded his time as a running back at Illinois.
“I don’t really feel like that would make a difference,” Kaden said of his father not being present for a sizable portion of his life to this point. “I’ve just grown up this way, so I don’t see it any different.”
Slade wanted to make sure his grandchildren recognized “you just can’t play all the time” as they grew up. So he’d pay them to perform chores around his and his wife’s home in Hammond.
“We always helped him pick up sticks around the yard. He made sure I did it perfect. If there was one little stick on the ground, he made sure I picked it up,” Kaden said. “We had to change out the rocks in his front yard. I was like maybe 10. It took like maybe a whole week to do.
“I just feel like, for him, I always wanted to do everything perfect. I didn’t want to disappoint him in any way.”
“He’s kept his nose clean, and he’s worked for everything he’s got,” Slade added. “We’re proud of him. I’ll do anything in my power to help him because he’s just special.”
Making an early impact on the field
Kaden played some youth football in Florida before moving to Illinois. He’d work out alongside Jordan and Kyle, who are now 26 and 25 years old, respectively.
“He used to wear a Spider-Man costume and cowboy boots, and he’d practice with them,” Jennifer said. “(His brothers) were a big thing for him, learning things and doing things really well.”
Jennifer signed up Kaden for his first Illinois youth football experience when he was in second grade. Kaden also watched his brothers play high school football, with Jordan eventually advancing to compete at Millikin.
“I always wanted them to try everything and see what they liked best,” Jennifer said. “He just is a good kid, and he has a drive that you can’t teach. It’s just instilled.”
Slade said he recognized well before Kaden began playing at ALAH that the youngest of his three grandsons could make a meaningful splash in football.
“They would come by, and they’d all run throughout the country to get in shape. And he’d be out there, and he’d outrun them all,” Slade said. “When he started playing pee-wee football, it took five or six (defenders) ... to get him on the ground. He just kept digging.”
Kaden also possesses a competitive streak that extends well beyond football.
“When I was little, I remember it was in (the high school) gym, we were playing a basketball game. And I just didn’t talk to my mom for like a whole day after I lost a game,” Kaden said. “I’m better now, but I still get kind of mad when I play people in a simple game. I played my girlfriend in ping-pong, and she beat me and I got mad.”
Just because Kaden doesn’t enjoy losing, though, doesn’t mean he hasn’t learned how to lose.
“Just going through losing, that helps a lot. If you learn how to lose, it helps you win,” Kaden said. “The Johnston City game, I couldn’t do anything about it. I was watching the film (last week), and it sucks — me not being able to be out there with my teammates.”
“He was always determined to be number one,” Jennifer added.
Bielema has grown to realize where Kaden’s competitive drive comes from. And it brings a smile to his face when discussing it.
“He’s got a couple older brothers. They talked about how they used to invite him along and they used to beat the (snot) out of him, and he just kept coming back,” Bielema said. “And at some point he was better than all of them, and they were (much) older than him.
“This is a story that’s been unfolding for a number of years.”
Charting a map to success
Kaden made sure that story has played out according to his specific plan.
“Eighth grade, he had come over (to the high school), talked to the guidance counselor,” Jennifer said. “He said, ‘I’m going to play D-I.’ He said, ‘I need to know what I need to do, and I need to make sure I’m going to be there by my senior year.’ ... That was a proud moment.”
Jefferson held high hopes for Kaden’s future when he began his time as a Knights student-athlete.
“It was pretty cool seeing him come in as a freshman,” Jefferson said. “We knew he was going to be a good player for us. As a freshman, he showed flashes. But he wasn’t the Kaden Feagin everyone has come to know quite yet.”
Kaden admits that he began losing some of his passion for football during his freshman year of high school. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“I feel like COVID really helped bring the love back for the game,” Kaden said. “The person that really helped me get started was Wyatt Romine. He was a senior my sophomore year. That helped me a lot, just me and him going to the gym.”
While waiting to get back to a more regular athletic and academic schedule amid the pandemic, Kaden said he and Romine hit the gym about three hours per day, seven days a week.
“I was like 195 (pounds) freshman year, and I jumped up to like 220 (as a sophomore),” Kaden said. “The weird thing is I didn’t really feel a difference because we always did agility and stuff. So I actually felt more agile when I gained more weight, which was surprising to me, and then I was also way stronger.”
“He went from a little kid to almost a man,” Jennifer added. “When it was COVID, he was at home and he couldn’t really go anywhere. But he could go to the gym. So he took out his frustrations, and I think that’s really when he put a plan together in his head.”
Kaden later encountered a different issue. He dealt with ankle and foot injuries throughout his sophomore and junior years, eventually necessitating ankle surgery shortly before he verbally committed to Illinois during his junior year.
Kaden remembers attending two different camps during this timeframe and rolling his ankle at each of them.
“I think that’s how it got fractured,” Kaden said. “And then I played on it.”
“He wouldn’t sit still, and I was like, ‘Please take a break, please take a break,’” Jennifer added. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s just a sprain. He’ll be good to go.’
“And I didn’t give up (finding a doctor with a different opinion) because I knew something was really wrong. I wanted him healthy so he could do what he wants to do.”
Different family members have accompanied Kaden to college camps. Slade recalls attending one at Notre Dame, which offered Kaden, and hearing another adult attendee ask if Kaden was one of the Irish’s current athletes.
Kaden’s ankle proved cumbersome during that camp, according to Slade, but he battled through it.
“He said, ‘Pops, I gave it all I had. I gave it 100 percent.’ I said, ‘That’s all you needed to do,’” Slade said. “But he said, ‘I don’t think I did good.’ I said, ‘Well, Kaden, one of those coaches had his arm around you 20 minutes talking to you.’
“I said, ‘You must’ve did something all right ... because I didn’t see any other coaches having their arm around (other kids) talking to them as long as he talked to you.’”
Coming to wear the orange and blue
Illinois was the team that ultimately obtained Kaden’s college commitment, and then his signed National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Bielema’s staff was the first to give Kaden an official offer.
When Bielema talks about Kaden’s pledge, he describes it as Kaden taking a gamble on a relatively new coaching staff.
Kaden seems to view it in the opposite way, recognizing there was no sophomore-year film for the Illini to look at as he and the Knights waited for the IHSA’s condensed 2021 spring football season to begin.
And yet, Kaden garnered an Illinois offer in March 2021.
“I’m not even going to lie: the Illinois offer was kind of surprising,” Kaden said. “They just went off freshman film and coaches talking to them. So that just gave me more confidence, knowing I was bigger, faster and stronger going into sophomore year.”
Jefferson wasn’t quite as surprised as his star player, after conversing with then-Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.
“I said, ‘Look, we’ve got this kid who’s going to be the real deal. But there’s no sophomore film on him,’” Jefferson said. “It was maybe a week after we talked to the assistant coach, and he said, ‘Yeah, I think we’re going to offer him.”
“He looked big on film, and then he came into my office and I just was blown away with his size, his athleticism, his maturity,” Bielema added. “Something drew me to him right away.
“I told (then-running backs coach Cory Patterson), I told our staff, ‘For us to get good at Illinois, we have to start recruiting the best in the state of Illinois.’”
Kaden was among the state’s most dynamic athletes during his senior season.
He was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State pick and a News-Gazette All-State first-team selection.
Kaden holds four-star status from Rivals.com and three-star status from 247Sports while being ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, on their Class of 2023 in-state prospect lists.
“I just kind of live my life,” Kaden said. “People come up to me and stuff and ask (about my future). That’s about it. But I kind of just act normal, like everybody else.”
There’s no ignoring that Kaden is different from many of his peers, though, in a football respect.
“He works really hard, so everything he’s got, he has earned. No mistake about that,” Jefferson said. “But he also has a very good physique and has the height colleges are looking for.”
“They were showing all these films, and (Patterson during a visit) went up to Kaden and said, ‘Kaden, God gave you that ability,’” Slade added. “That ain’t something you learn, some of the running things he did.”
Kaden will run the ball for Illinois, Bielema confirmed this past week while showing media members video footage of Kaden from his senior season.
“He’s not going to play quarterback. We don’t have a starting quarterback controversy,” Bielema said. “Big, long, athletic, and you see him pulling away from people here. Just a really, really gifted player.
“Smart, intelligent. I can’t tell you how excited we are to get this young man in the program.”
Kaden is pumped up for that as well. His early graduation from ALAH ensures that he’ll be on the Illini’s campus next month.
“I’m just tired of talking about it. I just want to do it,” Kaden said. “It means a lot, especially coming from a smaller town. Not a lot of Division I football players come from a town like this. Just representing my family and also the town, I think it would mean a lot.”
And the Feagin-Slade crew will make its presence felt at Kaden’s college games.
“We’re looking for a bus,” Jennifer said with a laugh.
“One of the mini buses, to tailgate up there,” Slade added. “We’re excited. And I’ll probably get to some of his away games, too.”