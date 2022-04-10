Why he’s Coach of the Year:
- The Bulldogs made history in Risley’s second season. M-S posted a 30-5 record that accounted for its most victories in a season and included the program’s first-ever sectional championship. A lineup powered by seniors Cayla Koerner, Ivie Juarez and Nichole Taylor and juniors Savannah Orgeron, Durbin Thomas and Abigail Bunting gave M-S a run to remember.
What got him into coaching is ...
- growing up, my dad was a coach and a lot of his friends and colleagues were coaches. So I grew up around them and had nothing but respect for all of them. Then, once I graduated high school, (M-S principal) Chad Benedict asked me if I was interested in coming back and helping out with the program. So I said yes, and once I got started, I was hooked.
His most difficult thing to learn about coaching is ...
- just trying to find balance in a lot of ways. In-season, finding balance for the girls. You always want to be as prepared as you can be for any game, but also want them to be fresh and have a break away from basketball, balancing off-the-court activities. You want to develop a bond with the girls and do fun things like dinners, but at the same time want to give them space away from you so they don’t get tired of being around one another. Then finding personal balance. With everything going online, you can stream as much game film as you’d like. So finding that divide where you’ve got to be on basketball at times and be at home with your family at times.
The biggest piece of advice he’d offer to a new basketball coach is ...
- to be yourself. I think it’s easy, especially as a young coach, to see a lot of the coaches who have been there, done that and want to mimic them. But, from my personal experience, the girls know when you’re going to be fake. As long as you’re the best version of yourself, that’s going to be best-suited for your team and for you.
His favorite moment from this season was ...
- the Prairie Central Turkey Tournament we started out with, and that’s because we knew going into the season we had the potential to be special. Then we won that, and I think it was a good catalyst for everything else to follow. Everyone was bought in, excited right after that tournament. They did a nice job, and I think that lent itself to a lot of our later-season success. Second was the sectional title, for it being what it was for our program and the history behind it.
His most challenging moment from this season was ...
- just the duration of the season. Last year, we had 16 games, and it was very abbreviated. So the biggest challenge this year was just the length of the season in general. The beginning’s exciting because it’s new. The end’s exciting because you’re capping off all the things you’ve worked for. But there’s kind of that lull in the middle where you’re still trying to manufacture energy, so that was the biggest challenge for everybody this year.
The athlete on this season’s team he had to coach the least is ...
- Durbin Thomas, our point guard. This year was the second year we’ve been together, and a lot of times she knows what I’m going to call out before I even call it out. She’s just that on-the-court leader for us.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is the biggest class clown is ...
- Savannah Orgeron. In a long season, you need people that are going to keep it light. Otherwise it’ll be a really long season. She’ll do stuff, like change my music at practice or do impressions of myself for the girls. She does a great job of keeping it loose, but at the same time, she can flip a switch when she needs to.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most outgoing is ...
- Anna Lagacy. We have the Hype Award for the person that brings the most energy, and we might as well have renamed it the Anna Lagacy Award. She’s someone who’s very personable. It’s just who she is. Whenever you see her, she’s going to make sure to be polite, say hi to you. She hangs out in a lot of different crowds within friends. She just treats everybody the same and people gravitate toward her.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most reserved but will speak up when necessary is ...
- Durbin Thomas. She’s reserved, just very businesslike, but at the same time she’s very competitive. So if she felt like she needed to say something to help us win, she was all about doing that as well.
The athletes on this season’s team he’d want to serve as acting coaches if necessary are ...
- Cayla and Ivie just because they’re competitive in everything that they do and that’s what I want the girls to get from our athletes.