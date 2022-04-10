Ella Armstrong
St. Joseph-Ogden
Senior guard
Why she made the first team:
- Part of an extremely balanced and veteran group of Spartans, Armstrong led the way as SJ-O advanced to a Class 2A sectional championship game. The future Truman State women’s basketball player averaged 10.8 points in the regular season and upped that to 14.5 points in the postseason as she helped the Spartans finish 24-8.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Rihanna.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- chicken and pasta.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a physical therapist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- anatomy.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Kevin Durant.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Vampire Diaries.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- scuba dive, go to a Kentucky men’s basketball game and travel to the Bahamas.
Mallory Cyrulik
Clinton
Senior forward
Why she made the first team:
- The future Parkland College women’s basketball player made her second consecutive All-Area first team by averaging 19.1 points and 11.4 rebounds for the 27-6 Maroons. Cyrulik was an Associated Press Class 2A all-state second-team selection and established school records for single-season rebounds, career rebounds, single-season free throws and career free throws.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- Jimmy John’s.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a company’s CEO.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- psychology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Morgan Wallen, Donald Trump and Kane Brown.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving, jumping off a cliff and living on a beach.
Bella Dudley
Tri-County
Senior forward
Why she made the first team:
- The latest in an extended line of standout Titans, Dudley averaged 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 steals for a 27-4 Tri-County team that won a Class 1A regional title. Dudley will head to Millikin after garnering Associated Press 1A all-state honorable-mention status this winter.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Usher.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- lunch at my mom’s restaurant, but then our assistant coach makes us goody bags with snacks in them.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a lab scientist for an oncology office.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- biology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Arike Ogunbowale.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “One Tree Hill.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Jesus, Candace Parker and Elon Musk.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- travel west by van for a year, experience a national championship with Millikin women’s basketball and perform karaoke for a crowd.
Alexa Jamison
Salt Fork
Freshman guard
Why she made the first team:
- Jamison burst onto the local high school basketball scene with a lethal shooting stroke that left plenty of opponents searching for answers. The 5-foot-5 athlete and Associated Press Class 1A all-state honorable-mention pick averaged 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.4 steals for a 23-6 Salt Fork program that won the Vermilion County Tournament.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Khalid.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a Hot Pocket.
In her dream career, she would ...
- become a lawyer.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- world history.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Stephen Curry.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Criminal Minds.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Anne Frank, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- play college basketball, visit Hawaii and attend a March Madness game.
Ivie Juarez
Mahomet-Seymour
Senior forward
Why she made the first team:
- The Normal Community transfer made a noticeable impact in her lone season at Mahomet-Seymour, giving the Bulldogs an additional veteran post presence on their run to a Class 3A super-sectional appearance. The Parkland College women’s basketball signee averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the 30-5 Bulldogs in the program’s best-ever campaign.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Justin Bieber.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a rice cake with peanut butter, and bananas.
In her dream career, she would ...
- live in Chicago owning a law firm.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- psychology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Skylar Diggins-Smith.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Cheer.”
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving in Dubai, cage diving with sharks in South Africa and going to Santorini with my sister.
Cayla Koerner
Mahomet-Seymour
Senior guard
Why she made the first team:
- Our Player of the Year will play soccer in college at Southeast Missouri State, but was the leader on the basketball court for M-S this season. Koerner averaged 14.9 points and 2.4 rebounds, setting single-season records for points and steals while earning Associated Press 3A all-state honorable-mention status.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Drake.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- scrambled eggs.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a preschool or kindergarten teacher.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Outer Banks.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Alex Morgan.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- go skydiving, make it to the NCAA soccer tournament at SEMO and graduate from college and become a teacher.
Sophia Kremitzki
Tuscola
Senior guard/forward
Why she made the first team:
- Kremitzki was integral to the Warriors tying the program’s single-season wins record with a 24-8 record that included a Class 1A regional title. She did a bit of everything for Tuscola, averaging 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocked shots and competed in the 1A Three-Point Showdown state final.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Shawn Mendes.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a granola bar.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be an interior designer.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- U.S. history.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- professional hamster racer Mike Kremitzki Jr.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Stranger Things.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart and Hannah Montana.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- swimming with sharks, sky diving and going to another country.
Ruari Quarnstrom
St. Thomas More
Sophomore guard
Why she made the first team:
- Quarnstrom’s ability to overwhelm opponents both within the paint and beyond it came up big for a Sabers’ team that didn’t boast a single senior. Quarnstrom averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals for 18-13 STM, which advanced all the way to a Class 1A sectional championship game.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Harry Styles.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a protein bar and a banana.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be able to travel the world.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Paige Bueckers.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Gilmore Girls.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Katey Moore, Princess Diana and Kevin Hart.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- study a year abroad, visit every continent and score 1,000 points at STM.
Claire Seal
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Sophomore forward
Why she made the first team:
- Seal’s importance to the Knights became even more clear when she was lost to injury after their 23rd game, at which time they were 21-2. ALAH still finished 25-6 but missed Seal’s averages of 15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Rihanna.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a Katie’s Special Sandwich from Shady Crest.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a forensic anthropologist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- science or history.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Paige Bueckers or Chet Holmgren.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Heath Ledger, Martin Luther King Jr. and Princess Diana.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- visit India, go skydiving and scuba dive at the Great Barrier Reef.
Chloe Sisco
Prairie Central
Junior guard
Why she made the first team:
- A three-point specialist for the 24-9 Hawks, Sisco set a program record for single-season makes beyond the arc with 109 on her way to an average of 15.7 points per game. She added 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, also shooting 81 percent from the free-throw line for a Class 2A regional titlist.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- The Weeknd or Summer Walker.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a protein cookie and an egg sandwich.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be selling high-end real estate.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- science.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Stephen Curry.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “The Good Doctor.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Channing Tatum, Michael B. Jordan and Summer Walker.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- travel the world, go skydiving and own a Convertible.