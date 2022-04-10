MAHOMET — Cayla Koerner would rather discuss what the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team accomplished as a whole this season rather than her own role in the Bulldogs’ historic campaign.
No matter how many different ways Cayla is asked about her basketball skills, the senior turns the conversation back to her coaches and teammates.
Her dad is happy to hear that’s the case.
“Any of those girls in the starting five or starting six could’ve been the basketball player of the year,” Chris Koerner said. “That’s how talented that team was, and they all sacrificed for each other.”
But Cayla Koerner is the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year.
Because, while several of her M-S teammates also thrived this season, Cayla’s role in the Bulldogs’ achievements stood a step above.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 14.9 points on a single-season program record 523 points for M-S, which won its first-ever sectional championship and finished with a program-best 30-5 record. The future Southeast Missouri State soccer player also averaged 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists and established team highs in single-game steals (13), single-season steals (124) and career steals (280) on her way to Associated Press Class 3A all-state honorable-mention status.
Even with all of those individual accolades, Cayla is fully invested in Bulldogs coach Garret Risley’s favorite motto. We over me.
“It wasn’t just me covering a big role,” Cayla said. “A lot of my points didn’t come from myself. They definitely came from my teammates. ... We had such a great team.”
★ ★ ★
While Cayla will be a college soccer athlete beginning later this year, she admits she possessed a love for basketball first and foremost.
Cayla and Chris each put forth a reason for this feeling.
“My dad used to be my coach, and I just think that always brought in a basketball mentality,” Cayla said. “My dad always taught me the the right and wrong way of playing basketball, so he always taught me the basics early on, and I just think that impacted me as a player.”
“She grew up in Paxton-Buckley-Loda (school district). Great community, but they didn’t have soccer,” Chris countered. “For her, it was basketball and softball. I’ll never forget it, she was in first or second grade and the old Illinois Futbol Club from Champaign came down and did a soccer clinic. And she went to soccer and was like, ‘You know what? Soccer’s pretty cool.’”
Cayla said Chris impressed upon her the basketball “triple threat,” meaning she needed to be able to shoot, dribble and pass at a high level.
She added that Chris simultaneously urged his daughter to embrace a “team-first mentality.”
All of this, Chris said, comes from his own experiences playing for coaches who themselves were taught by famed Champaign Central leader Lee Cabutti.
“They instilled in me fundamentals and teamwork,” Chris said. “Cayla’s basketball is from the guys who trained me, and I’m just passing it along.”
Even when Cayla began taking a much stronger interest in soccer by fifth grade, she always was ready to focus wholeheartedly on basketball season when it rolled around.
“I was really happy about doing soccer,” Cayla said, “but now that I’m looking back on it, yeah, I’m a little sad that basketball’s over.”
★ ★ ★
Cayla joined a solid-but-not-dominant M-S girls’ basketball program as a freshman in 2018.
The Bulldogs went 14-16 under then-coach Nathan Seal and 18-14 with Seal the following season.
Cayla wasn’t a major on-court presence for either squad, learning from the likes of upperclassmen Keida Nichols, Kailyn Northrup, Abby Kyle and Makayla Rosenbery.
“I looked up to all of the seniors that were on the court all the time,” Cayla said. “I was best friends with all of them.”
When Risley took over the program ahead of the condensed 2020-21 season, Cayla was part of a strong group of underclassmen that directed M-S to an 8-8 record. Cayla, fellow junior Nichole Taylor and sophomores Savannah Orgeron, Durbin Thomas and Abigail Bunting typically made up the starting five in Risley’s first season at the helm. Cayla averaged 12.8 points, ranking second on the roster behind the 5-11 guard/forward Orgeron (14.8).
“She’s a competitor, regardless of whatever she’s doing,” Risley said. “I knew there was going to be some conflicts with travel soccer stuff she was doing, but I always knew I was going to get 100 percent from her when she was here.”
Cayla fit in perfectly with Risley’s “we over me” mentality.
“The philosophy Coach Risley installed ... I couldn’t agree with that more,” Chris said. “I would say the reason that Cayla probably played high school basketball was because of her teammates.”
The Risley family aided Cayla’s basketball abilities in another way as well.
Jim Risley is Garret’s father, as well as an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Famer for whom the Bulldogs’ school weight room is named.
Chris said Cayla and the elder Risley began working together in the weight-training realm last August.
“I can see a difference in her,” Chris said. “There’s some times they work out at 6 o’clock in the morning. ... He’s been an amazing influence on Cayla.”
★ ★ ★
Cayla’s influence on the success of M-S girls’ basketball immediately was evident this season.
The Bulldogs opened on Nov. 15 against East Peoria in the Prairie Central Turkey Tournament. Cayla posted a unique double-double of 26 points and 13 steals, and M-S went on to sweep its five games in the week-long tournament while Cayla received the overall most valuable player honor.
“Each game ... I felt like she continued to get better and better within her role and figured out how to play within the system,” Garret Risley said. “That initial tournament showed us, OK, this girl can be pretty special this year.”
That stat line versus East Peoria also hinted at something Risley feels played a significant role in Cayla’s offensive performances throughout this winter.
“She’s very defense to offense,” Risley said. “We knew that when we implemented the press and kind of cranked it up on the defensive side of the ball, that was going to lend itself to Cayla’s strengths. And she definitely bought into that and excelled.”
Then there were Cayla’s connections with the other Bulldogs.
During M-S’s offensive sets, Cayla was equally willing to hoist up a three-pointer or drive into the lane for a hard-fought layup.
In both regards, she credits 5-5 point guard Thomas for setting the table so Cayla could cash in on scoring opportunities.
“She definitely sees the court well,” Cayla said. “She can see what’s open, and once she collapses those defenses she looks out and it’s just a kick out. And then she’ll come back out, and we might play her back out or we’d look into the post.”
Those post presences — primarily the 5-9 Taylor and 5-9 senior Ivie Juarez — gave Cayla all she could handle in practice, gearing her up for the rigors of working inside the paint during a game.
“She knew going into the games that she had seen the best already in practice,” Risley said. “What you saw in the game was how she practiced, so she got tons of reps like that. ... There wasn’t a switch she flipped once it was game time. She was 100 percent all the time.”
Chris gives extra credit to Juarez, a future Parkland College women’s basketball player who transferred in from Normal Community prior to this season, for facilitating growth in both Cayla and the Bulldogs as a whole.
“It’s not every day that you get a 5-10 move-in who can play underneath the basket, who’s a great teammate, a great person, hustles her butt off, rebounds her butt off,” Chris said. “Ivie Juarez made Cayla better, and I hope Cayla made Ivie better.”
★ ★ ★
Cayla’s postseason performances for M-S included 28 points, six rebounds and three steals against Rantoul in a regional semifinal win, 10 points and two steals versus Rochester in a sectional semifinal win and 19 points against Lincoln in a sectional title win.
“It wasn’t a game for me to really showcase anything,” Cayla said. “It was mostly we all have to showcase what we have. ... It’s got to be team chemistry, we over me. That’s what’s going to win us games.”
The Bulldogs couldn’t keep their winning ways going in a Class 3A super-sectional against Civic Memorial. Cayla was the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points in a 53-48 defeat.
“Cayla was definitely big for what we did this postseason. As far as where we would’ve gotten without her, it’s hard to say,” Risley said. “Where we probably would’ve been impacted the most is within our full-court. ... She was definitely somebody who we could get her the ball and know she was going to split the press, and then on the defensive end she was somebody who could create turnovers and get momentum going in a good way.
“So as far as how far we would’ve gotten, I don’t know if that’s different. Maybe it is. But I know the way we get there sure as heck looks a lot different.”
Chris hopes his daughter is able to appreciate the basketball portion of her time at M-S, even though soccer more often was her top priority.
“The only thing that matters is the banner hanging in the gym,” Chris said. “Someday she’s going to walk back into that gym and say, ‘Holy schnikes, I played on a team that was 30-5, made it to the Elite Eight, won a regional and sectional championship.’ ... That’s what made it so special.”
Don’t worry, Dad. Cayla’s one step ahead of you.
“Walking into this gym, looking up at the banner and seeing that we just won the sectional championship, the regional championship, we made it to the Elite Eight,” Cayla said, “I just think that’s going to be cool.”