Why she’s Coach of the Year
Now a five-time recipient of this award — including in each of the last two seasons — Leaman directed the Rockets to their second consecutive Class 1A team state championship, as well as their fourth since 2015. Leaman oversaw a roster containing three seniors and 15 underclassmen, as well as a state-running seven featuring of three juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. Yet Unity not only cruised to a repeat state crown, but the Rockets also bested runner-up DePaul College Prep by 101 points (84-185). That margin of victory is 89 points larger than last year’s over second-place Winnebago (126-138).
In their own words
Here’s what a few of Leaman’s athletes had to say about her latest effort coaching the Unity girls’ cross-country program:
Senior Sophia Stierwalt: “Coach Leaman is someone who not only pushes us to be the best runners we can be, but also focuses on helping us become closer teammates and friends. This gives us memories which will stay with us long after we run our last races. She has built a great cross-country program at Unity with her years of experience and extra hours she puts in to help us succeed. Thank you, Coach!.”
Junior Olivia Shike: “The best thing about Coach Leaman is that she is invested in each of us as individuals, and not just the team winning. Because she takes time to communicate with us, we are able to be physically, mentally and emotionally stronger athletes, and it makes the whole experience more enjoyable.”
Sophomore Emily Decker: “Coach Leaman is an amazing coach for so many reasons. She truly cares so much about each and every one of my teammates and is so supportive. She always helps us reach our goals and never gives up on us, even when sometimes we give up on ourselves.”