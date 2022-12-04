faces of fall

Kate Ahmari, UNI, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Kate Ahmari

Uni High senior

Why she made the first team:

  • Ahmari finishes her prep career as a four-time first-team selection, ending with a 17th-place time of 18 minutes, 17.43 seconds in the Class 1A state meet that helped the Illineks rate 20th as a team. She also won the Twin City Meet, ranked third in her regional and took fourth in her sectional.

She needs tickets to see ...

  • Lady Gaga.

Before she competes, she eats ...

  • oatmeal with peanut butter and banana.

In her dream career, she would ...

  • be an entomologist.

Her favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • biology.

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Sydney McLaughlin.

Her favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Parks and Recreation.”

If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...

  • Steve Irwin, Martha Stewart and my great-grandpa.

Three items on her bucket list are ...

  • see the Northern Lights, run a marathon and learn to ski.
faces of fall--bruhn
Mabry Bruhn, Monticello, the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Mabry Bruhn

Monticello senior

Why she made the first team:

  • Another four-time All-Area first-teamer and now a two-time Runner of the Year, Bruhn blitzed the Class 1A state field and captured an individual state championship with a time of 17 minutes, 8.43 seconds. The Sages took 15th as a group at state with her leadership, and Bruhn also won regional and sectional races.

She needs tickets to see ...

  • Morgan Wallen.

Before she competes, she eats ...

  • oatmeal and strawberries.

In her dream career, she would ...

  • be a large-animal vet.

Her favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • agriculture.

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Katelyn Tuohy.

Her favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “The Bachelor.”

If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...

  • Jesus, Sadie Robertson and Ellen Pompeo.

Three items on her bucket list are ...

  • walk a red carpet, go cliff jumping into the ocean and go to Bora Bora.
Emily Decker mug
Emily Decker

Unity sophomore

Why she made the first team:

  • Decker surged from a 122nd-place finish last year in the Class 1A state final all the way to 19th place this season, posting a time of 18 minutes, 19.23 seconds to aid Unity in its goal of repeating as the team state champion. Decker added a fourth-place regional display and a fifth-place sectional clocking.

She needs tickets to see ...

  • Morgan Wallen.

Before she competes, she eats ...

  • a piece of whole-grain toast with almond butter, and a banana cut up in slices on top.

In her dream career, she would ...

  • be a pediatric occupational therapist.

Her favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • biology.

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Shalane Flanagan.

Her favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Friends.”

If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...

  • Jesus, Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton.

Three items on her bucket list are ...

  • skydiving, go to Bora Bora and design my own house
Kate Foltz mug

Kate Foltz

Tuscola freshman

Why she made the first team:

  • Foltz made a quick effect upon IHSA prep cross-country — both local and statewide — and immediately challenged for top position in the majority of her races. She placed 24th in the Class 1A state meet with a time of 18 minutes, 30.13 seconds along with ranking 11th in her sectional and sixth in her regional.

She needs tickets to see ...

  • Taylor Swift.

Before she competes, she eats ...

  • pasta.

In her dream career, she would ...

  • know a lot of foreign languages and help people.

Her favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • Spanish.

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Mondo Duplantis.

Her favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Switched at Birth.”

If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...

  • Rosa Parks, Anne Frank and Margot Frank.

Three items on her bucket list are ...

  • bungee jumping, death diving and going to a linguistics college.
Savanna Franzen mug
Savanna Franzen

St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore

Why she made the first team:

  • Already a two-time first-team selection, Franzen proved she can shine without now-graduated teammate Ava Knap by her side. Franzen snagged 14th place in the Class 1A state final with a time of 18 minutes, 13.73 seconds after jetting to 13th place in her sectional and sixth place in her regional.

She needs tickets to see ...

  • Noah Kahan.

Before she competes, she eats ...

  • maple and brown-sugar oatmeal.

In her dream career, she would ...

  • be a neurologist.

Her favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • chemistry.

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Emily Cole.

Her favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Grey’s Anatomy.”

If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...

  • Emily Cole, my grandpa and Princess Diana.

Three items on her bucket list are ...

  • watch the Olympics, complete a marathon and go to Greece.
Mackenzie Pound mug
Mackenzie Pound

Unity freshman

Why she made the first team:

  • On the back of winning the IESA Class 2A girls’ individual state title last year, Pound showed she could thrive in 3-mile races as well. Her role in the Rockets’ Class 1A team state championship was an 11th-place time of 18 minutes, 5.80 seconds, after she placed sixth in her sectional and fifth in her regional.

She needs tickets to see ...

  • MercyMe.

Before she competes, she eats ...

  • yogurt with granola and fruit.

In her dream career, she would ...

  • be a biologist.

Her favorite subjects to study in school are ...

  • math and science.

Her favorite athletes are ...

  • all professional female runners.

Her favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “Friends.”

If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...

  • Jennifer Aniston, Ava Michelle and Queen Elizabeth.

Three items on her bucket list are ...

  • win state for cross-country again, go to Rome and get a full-ride scholarship to run in college.
faces of fall

Erica Woodard, Unity, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Erica Woodard

Unity junior

Why she made the first team:

  • Cracking her third consecutive All-Area first team, Woodard was an elder stateswoman for this year’s senior-less, Class 1A state-champion Rockets. She placed 30th in the end-of-season meet with a time of 18 minutes, 44.22 seconds after snaring seventh place in her sectional and third place in her regional.

She needs tickets to see ...

  • Apollo LTD.

Before she competes, she eats ...

  • an Uncrustable with tortilla chips.

In her dream career, she would ...

  • help struggling athletes overcome mental barriers.

Her favorite subject to study in school is ...

  • psychology.

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Desiree Linden.

Her favorite T.V. show is ...

  • “The Mandalorian.”

If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...

  • Jesus, Desiree Linden and Nick Symmonds.

Three items on her bucket list are ...

  • see the Northern Lights, run in the Boston Marathon and travel to Sydney, Australia.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

