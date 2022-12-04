Kate Ahmari
Uni High senior
Why she made the first team:
- Ahmari finishes her prep career as a four-time first-team selection, ending with a 17th-place time of 18 minutes, 17.43 seconds in the Class 1A state meet that helped the Illineks rate 20th as a team. She also won the Twin City Meet, ranked third in her regional and took fourth in her sectional.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Lady Gaga.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- oatmeal with peanut butter and banana.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be an entomologist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- biology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Sydney McLaughlin.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Parks and Recreation.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Steve Irwin, Martha Stewart and my great-grandpa.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- see the Northern Lights, run a marathon and learn to ski.
Mabry Bruhn
Monticello senior
Why she made the first team:
- Another four-time All-Area first-teamer and now a two-time Runner of the Year, Bruhn blitzed the Class 1A state field and captured an individual state championship with a time of 17 minutes, 8.43 seconds. The Sages took 15th as a group at state with her leadership, and Bruhn also won regional and sectional races.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- oatmeal and strawberries.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a large-animal vet.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- agriculture.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Katelyn Tuohy.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “The Bachelor.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Jesus, Sadie Robertson and Ellen Pompeo.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- walk a red carpet, go cliff jumping into the ocean and go to Bora Bora.
Emily Decker
Unity sophomore
Why she made the first team:
- Decker surged from a 122nd-place finish last year in the Class 1A state final all the way to 19th place this season, posting a time of 18 minutes, 19.23 seconds to aid Unity in its goal of repeating as the team state champion. Decker added a fourth-place regional display and a fifth-place sectional clocking.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a piece of whole-grain toast with almond butter, and a banana cut up in slices on top.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a pediatric occupational therapist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- biology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Shalane Flanagan.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Friends.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Jesus, Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving, go to Bora Bora and design my own house
Kate Foltz
Tuscola freshman
Why she made the first team:
- Foltz made a quick effect upon IHSA prep cross-country — both local and statewide — and immediately challenged for top position in the majority of her races. She placed 24th in the Class 1A state meet with a time of 18 minutes, 30.13 seconds along with ranking 11th in her sectional and sixth in her regional.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- pasta.
In her dream career, she would ...
- know a lot of foreign languages and help people.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- Spanish.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Mondo Duplantis.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Switched at Birth.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Rosa Parks, Anne Frank and Margot Frank.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- bungee jumping, death diving and going to a linguistics college.
Savanna Franzen
St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore
Why she made the first team:
- Already a two-time first-team selection, Franzen proved she can shine without now-graduated teammate Ava Knap by her side. Franzen snagged 14th place in the Class 1A state final with a time of 18 minutes, 13.73 seconds after jetting to 13th place in her sectional and sixth place in her regional.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Noah Kahan.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- maple and brown-sugar oatmeal.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a neurologist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- chemistry.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Emily Cole.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Grey’s Anatomy.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Emily Cole, my grandpa and Princess Diana.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- watch the Olympics, complete a marathon and go to Greece.
Mackenzie Pound
Unity freshman
Why she made the first team:
- On the back of winning the IESA Class 2A girls’ individual state title last year, Pound showed she could thrive in 3-mile races as well. Her role in the Rockets’ Class 1A team state championship was an 11th-place time of 18 minutes, 5.80 seconds, after she placed sixth in her sectional and fifth in her regional.
She needs tickets to see ...
- MercyMe.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- yogurt with granola and fruit.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a biologist.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ...
- math and science.
Her favorite athletes are ...
- all professional female runners.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Friends.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Jennifer Aniston, Ava Michelle and Queen Elizabeth.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- win state for cross-country again, go to Rome and get a full-ride scholarship to run in college.
Erica Woodard
Unity junior
Why she made the first team:
- Cracking her third consecutive All-Area first team, Woodard was an elder stateswoman for this year’s senior-less, Class 1A state-champion Rockets. She placed 30th in the end-of-season meet with a time of 18 minutes, 44.22 seconds after snaring seventh place in her sectional and third place in her regional.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Apollo LTD.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- an Uncrustable with tortilla chips.
In her dream career, she would ...
- help struggling athletes overcome mental barriers.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- psychology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Desiree Linden.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “The Mandalorian.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Jesus, Desiree Linden and Nick Symmonds.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- see the Northern Lights, run in the Boston Marathon and travel to Sydney, Australia.