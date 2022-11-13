Why he’s Coach of the Year
For the second consecutive season, Mahomet-Seymour reigned as the area’s top local girls’ program with Gagne overseeing the operation. The Bulldogs garnered their second Class 1A regional team championship plaque in the last two years and earned a team state berth for the first time since 2013. Though M-S didn’t advance past the state tournament’s first-round cut line as a squad, the Bulldogs outpaced the area as the only program to send a team to state. Gagne’s roster had as many as 22 athletes — an exceptionally large number these days — and was led by seniors like Ainsley Winters, Kayla McKinney, Maddy Clark and Chloe Merkle, who paired well with younger golfers such as junior Elena Tompkins and freshman Brooke Hartman.
In their own words
Here’s what two of Gagne’s athletes said about his effect on the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ golf team
Ainsley Winters: “Coach, words cannot describe how grateful I am for the last four years. Thank you for everything you have done for the team, and what you have done for me. Without your support, I may not be where I am today. In these last four years, you have taught me and my teammates so much. Through all of the practices, team dinners and even the burpees, we all grew so much together. You have helped me grow as a person, a teammate and a golfer. Thank you for everything you have done. You are loved by me, our teammates and our families more than words can describe.”
Kayla McKinney: “I started golfing my sophomore year, just to do something fun during COVID. From my very first year golfing, Coach helped me each and every day to get where I am today. There were many things we had to fix with my swing from playing softball previously. He would always make drills to help me, and to make sure I had a good golf swing. He knew that I had the potential to be a good golfer, and would encourage me every day to work harder and harder. Without the help of Coach, golf would have been a one-year thing for me. Now it is something I will be doing for the rest of my life. I have had many coaches throughout the years, in many different sports, but I’ve never had a coach as positive, supportive and fun as Coach Gagne.”