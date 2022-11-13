Amelia Birge
Salt Fork junior
➜ Why she made the first team: A repeat All-Area first-team selection, Birge was the most consistent Storm golfer regardless of gender this season. She regularly contended for the team lead in dual events and captured the Vermilion Valley Conference girls’ title before she went on to advance from Class 1A regional play individually with an 18-hole 96.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... protein oatmeal.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... own my own golf course somewhere tropical, be the pro and instruct people to teach them the game of golf.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda or Viktor Hovland.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Taylor Swift, Billie Birge and Amelia Earhart.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go skydiving, get my pilot’s license and live and travel in a van for a summer.
Ella Compton
Prairie Central senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Compton was the face of a Class 1A regional-champion Hawks squad, as she received medalist distinction in the event with an 18-hole 86. An athlete whom Prairie Central coach Cindy Ifft called the most dedicated she’s seen in 18 years, Compton also won the Blue Ridge Invitational and the Le Roy Scramble.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a bagel or eggs.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... become a successful pharmaceutical sales rep.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Christley Knows Best.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Morgan Wallen, Bethany Hamilton and Tiger Woods.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to the Maldives, skydive and meet Morgan Wallen.
Makenna Fiscus
Tuscola senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Fiscus put together a steady final prep golf season with the Warriors, landing in or near the top five finishers in nearly every one of her matches. That included winning the Central Illinois Conference tournament with an 18-hole 89 and a fourth-place Class 1A regional output with a 91, advancing her to sectional competition.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an Uncrustable.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a labor and delivery nurse.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... my Parkland CNA class.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Grandma Shirley, my Grandma Jill and Taylor Swift.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... seeing Taylor Swift in concert, go on vacation in Greece with my mom and play collegiate golf.
Addison Jones
Champaign Central junior
➜ Why she made the first team: Jones paced Champaign’s big-school girls’ golf scene with a nine-hole average of 46.7 strokes. She started her season with a bang, placing 13th in an event at the challenging University of Illinois Course, before snagging 16th place in the Big 12 Conference tournament and firing a 93 in a Class 2A regional round that qualified her for the sectional stage.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Lorde.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a fruit strip.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a chiropractor.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Europe, cliff jumping and see the Rockettes.
Kayla McKinney
Mahomet-Seymour senior
➜ Why she made the first team: McKinney repeats as an All-Area first-team selection, nearly always the No. 2 performer for a Bulldogs outfit that won a Class 1A regional team championship. In fact, she was runner-up in that regional to teammate Ainsley Winters and later helped M-S qualify for state as a team. McKinney also placed fourth in the Apollo Conference tournament.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Jordan Davis.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Cheez-Its and grapes.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a stay-at-home mom.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sam Burns.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Nana, Tiger Woods and Juice WRLD.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Bora Bora, see all of the states in the U.S. and be in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
Ainsley Winters
Mahomet-Seymour senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Our repeat All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year was nearly unstoppable, as far as foes preventing her from placing first in an event. Winters was medalist in the Apollo Conference tournament, a Class 1A regional and a Class 1A sectional. She also tied for 35th in the state final and keyed the Bulldogs’ advancement to state as a team.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Blake Shelton.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a caramel Gatorade Protein Bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be able to work with penguins all day.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... foods and nutrition.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bryson DeChambeau.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Last Man Standing.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Donald Trump, Tim Allen and John Daly Sr.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... play a Donald Trump golf course, go to Disney World and play a golf course in Ireland.