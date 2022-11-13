MAHOMET — Ainsley Winters’ acceptance of the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year honor reminds of an actor or actress accepting an Oscar.
The Mahomet-Seymour senior doesn’t want to talk about herself. And she’s typed out a list of other individuals she’d like to thank for aiding her success.
At a certain point, though, Winters has to acknowledge her effect on both Bulldogs and local girls’ golf. She’s a two-time All-Area Golfer of the Year for a reason, after all.
“I definitely think it’s funny,” Winters said. “I came to Mahomet, one of the reasons was for the golf team. And Brooke Hartman, our freshman, she came to Mahomet because Unity didn’t have a girls’ golf team for high school.
“We really bonded over the fact we did want to play the game for high school, and we wanted to be on a good team and we wanted to have that good group of girls surrounding us, and the support of a good coach.”
Winters followed a breakout junior season at M-S with another steady campaign as a senior.
She repeated as the Apollo Conference tournament’s individual champion and was medalist of the Bulldogs’ Class 1A regional and sectional events.
Winters helped M-S top the regional team standings and qualify for state as a group for the first time since 2013 after making it through the sectional meet. She ultimately shared 35th place individually during the small-school state final at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur on Oct. 7-8.
M-S coach Troy Gagne feels Winters could have had an even stronger final prep salvo. But her commitment to being a great teammate, Gagne feels, superseded her own play.
“It’s not a competitive thing for her. She really took the time to help. To be honest, I think it might’ve worked to her detriment at state this year,” Gagne said. “She spent so much time trying to ease everyone else’s tension and make sure they were comfortable with what’s going on, that I don’t think she had quite the time to focus on her own game.
“But that does say a lot about her.”
Initial connections
Perhaps Winters feels compelled to give back to the golfers around her because of the number of folks who have contributed to her growth as an athlete.
It all starts with Jeff, her father, and Amanda, her mother, as Winters highlighted in her 2021 All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year story.
But the list extends well beyond the Winters household.
Some of her earliest influences were Doug Erhard and Rich Daughtery when Winters was a middle school student at Judah Christian in Champaign.
“They just helped with the basics and what clubs to use, when and course etiquette,” Winters said. “They were probably the first people that made me realize how much I liked the game of golf, just because they made it so much fun.”
Doug is the father of Brooke Erhard, a 2022 St. Thomas More graduate and former All-Area girls’ golf first-team selection. The Erhards’ golf roots run a bit deeper than those of the Winters family, so Ainsley’s connection with Doug proved especially beneficial early in her golf career.
“I just remember going over to Doug’s house, and him giving me this old set of clubs,” Winters said, “that I was able to use until I was able to get my own.”
Before high school, Winters was also introduced to former Illinois golfer Joe Burden. He, in turn, linked Winters with Olympia Fields Country Club director of instruction EA Tischler.
“They really helped with learning about the biomechanics of your swing. ... They both just really helped start my swing going in the right direction,” Winters said. “I went and saw EA over the winter, because his indoor facilities are amazing. ... They just helped me form the fundamentals I needed.”
Olympia Fields is far closer to Chicago than Mahomet, which compelled Winters to find a golf tutor a little closer to home as well. In her junior high years, that was Jeff Butts. The University of Illinois Course professional in Savoy is a former Champaign Central boys’ golf coach.
“Brooke Erhard actually went to Jeff as well. ... He just kept me going,” Winters said. “He was probably one of the first coaches that saw I could do this in college. I could do it competitively, because he’s seen so many others around my age who were able to do that and succeed.”
Winters began crafting this web of golf connections before she became a Mahomet-Seymour student-athlete. Gagne said the importance of that preparation has been “critical” to her high school performance.
“You’re going to see a really high percentage of the elite players have that situation,” Gagne said. “It certainly takes a large support system.”
Critical juncture
Butts had another gift to offer Winters beyond golf instruction.
One additional connection.
“He actually introduced me to my current swing coach, Matt Jones, at Bull Valley Country Club (in Woodstock),” Winters said.
Jones is that facility’s assistant golf professional. He was Butts’ suggestion when he felt Winters needed to upgrade her clubs.
“I’m glad that we did meet. ... She’s a great kid,” Jones said. “Fitting is imperative for any level of player. I’ve always said, ‘If you’re going to get fit for clubs, the most important ones are your driver, putter and wedges.’”
A big reason Winters felt she thrived in her junior season with the Bulldogs was improved course management. That goes hand in hand with what Jones strives to provide those who come to him for club fittings.
“My job is to make sure we get equipment into people’s hands where they can be more consistent,” Jones said. “Any golfer is going to make some swings that aren’t all that great. ... Prior to getting fit for the equipment she’s in, the bad swings resulted in some shots that were out of play or required her to get back into play.
“Whereas now, though she has some misses every once in a while, that miss is much smaller.”
Winters said the difference in her game has been “definitely” noticeable whenever she’s upgraded a club.
“I had the (new) putter last season, and then I got my wedges this season. This season, (Jones) also built me a new driver. He just redid my whole bag, pretty much,” Winters said. “The putter and wedges themselves have completely turned my game around. ... They’re built for more my swing.”
Jones made sure that last point was true through lessons he conducted with Winters.
“That’s a critical piece of working with any kid is understanding how they’re built to move and how they’re actually moving,” Jones said. “My experiences, when players struggle, there’s a mismatch somewhere.”
Lasting memories
Winters and M-S girls’ golf proved to be a perfect match throughout her four years of high school.
One meaningful aspect of the Bulldogs’ 2022 roster for Winters was its bulk of seniors — nine total, with Winters included.
“We had fun the whole season, from the first-day meeting that we had all the way up to our last day golfing together,” Winters said. “We all grew so much and our bond grew, and I hope they continue to play after high school. And I hope they continue to grow their love for the game.”
Winters credits Gagne for making golf fun within the IHSA ranks. Albeit, with some conditioning exercises thrown in.
“He wants everyone to be involved, especially when it comes to the burpees,” said Winters, referencing a squat thrust workout. “We probably did over 1,000 burpees.”
Gagne was less worried about overhauling aspects of Winters’ golf game and more concerned with allowing her to maximize her potential.
“It was really more about strategy and focus level,” Gagne said. “And just boosting her confidence and being there for her, a sounding board. She’s got all the tools.”
Jones agrees with Gagne, noting that Winters “has a great head for the game.”
“She just works and works hard, and she asks the right questions and she’s a student of the game,” Jones said. “She takes direction well and is comfortable being uncomfortable. ... She’s not complacent. She’s not satisfied with where she is.”
Next on Winters’ golf docket is finding a college at which she can continue improving her game.
“I have a couple cards on the table,” she said. “I have one more visit coming up. I’ll definitely be telling you when I figure it out.”