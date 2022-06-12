➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Davis is receiving this award for the second consecutive season after overseeing the area’s most successful program once again. The Bulldogs finished with a 19-3 record that included their sixth Class 2A regional championship in the last six campaigns. M-S swept its Apollo Conference slate and won each of its first 14 matches, with its only losses coming to 2A sectional finalist Rochester, 2A super-sectional competitor Dunlap and 3A sectional finalist Normal Community. Davis pushed all the right buttons with a roster led by 12 seniors, including Player of the Year Cayla Koerner and fellow repeat All-Area first-team selection Brea Benson.
➜ What got him into coaching is ... about 15, 17 years ago I got into it because they needed a coach here. We struggled pretty bad. I don’t think we won a game that year at the (junior-varsity) level, which is what I was coaching. But then I took off time because I had kids, and about five to six years ago I started to get back in and help a little bit. ... That was kind of when I thought I still thought I needed a little bit more seasoning on the technical stuff. But I think I always needed something more than worrying about the Xs and Os, and I think it was a good fit and I’ve been enjoying it since.
➜ His most difficult thing to learn about coaching is ... to be able to delegate and try to control, but not control everything. I think time makes it really difficult. Coaching both (Mahomet-Seymour soccer) teams the last two years has been one where you can’t micromanage everything. Being surrounded by fantastic coaches has made that something I’ve slowly picked up.
➜ The biggest piece of advice he’d offer to a new soccer coach is ... probably similar to teaching, I think you’ve got to be true to yourself. It’s one of those where what works for me might not work for others. Some coaches are very much really hard-nosed, and I think I’m pretty laid-back. I’ve tried doing other things when I started — it’s just not me. I think I’d try to treat it like I do with my kids: I have fun, but there’s boundaries. You’ve got to do what works for you. Pick up things from others, but be true to yourself.
➜ His favorite moments from this season were ... the bus rides. The older girls ride toward the front, and the older boys are always toward the back. It’s made for some fun, loud bus rides. We got in a little trouble once because we were a little too loud. But it’s been some of the most enjoyable times coaching, just riding places with the girls.
➜ His most challenging moment from this season was ... in that same theme of having fun, love, but then there are boundaries. We had one game where some of the starters were off, and I think they were being a little too involved and the girls had to find some boundaries. I gave them a timeout, basically, because I thought they were over the line. It’s not we can’t have fun, but there are times for it and (it’s important to) reestablish what those boundaries are.
➜ The athlete on this season’s team he had to coach the least is ... Lauren Schnepper. She’s a striker that works really well with Cayla. There’s so many times on film where I’m pointing out to the girls that (Schnepper) never even touches the ball, but her movement creates space that somebody else fills and then that person gets the goal because she moved the defender out of the way. She’s just really great. Her movement is amazing.
➜ The athletes on this season’s team who are the biggest class clowns are ... Cayla and Brea both. I think it’s a tie. Cayla’s much more loud and in your face, and Brea’s a little quieter about it. But a lot of joy working with those two.
➜ The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most outgoing is ... Delaney King. She’s a mentor for freshmen. I had her in class — she always has a smile on her face.
➜ The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most reserved but will speak up when necessary is ... Abby Bunting. She doesn’t say a ton, but I think she’d be a good fit for that.
➜ The athlete on this season’s team he’d want to serve as acting coach if necessary is ... Grace Lietz. She knows soccer well, and I think she’s really responsible. The other ones would have a fun time at practice. I think (Lietz) would still be getting stuff done.