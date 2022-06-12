RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 19-3 1 Bulldogs lost to Rochester in Class 2A sectional semifinal, but still were best team in area all spring.
2. Champaign Central 11-9 2 Maroons won first regional title since 2015, forfeited sectional semifinal because of graduation conflict
3. St. Thomas More 8-12-2 8 Sabers improved throughout season, beat Athens/Petersburg PORTA in a thrilling regional semifinal.
4. Uni High 9-8 4 Illineks traded wins and losses, before tough loss to Warrensburg-Latham in a regional title match.
5. Monticello 9-10-3 5 Sages struggled late in the regular season, but finished above .500 in Illini Prairie Conference play.
6. Centennial 5-13-2 7 Chargers lost to Bloomington in regional semifinal after one-goal win over Purple Raiders previously.
7. Danville 4-12-2 6 Vikings lost their final four matches, though wins versus Centennial and Monticello stood out this spring.
8. Urbana 4-10-2 3 Tigers couldn’t get their offense in gear at times this year, were shut out in their final three matches.
9. Arthur Christian 5-7-3 9 Conquering Riders didn’t compete in IHSA playoffs but ended season with win versus Judah Christian.
10. Judah Christian 0-9-3 10 Tribe couldn’t notch a win but came close at times, including a pair of ties with Decatur Eisenhower.