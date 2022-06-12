Megan Allen
Monticello freshman forward
➜ Why she made the first team: Allen surged onto the local prep soccer scene along with fellow Sages freshman Elle Bodznick, helping the program to a nine-win season. Allen posted a team-best 22 goals to go with nine assists, becoming a unanimous All-Illini Prairie Conference first-team pick.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Of Monsters and Men.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Little Bites Muffins.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... travel the world as a journalist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... art.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Candace Parker.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The 100.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Amelia Earhart, Jennifer Lawrence and Sarah J. Maas.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Australia, win a state title and learn how to scuba dive.
Brea Benson
Mahomet-Seymour senior midfielder
➜ Why she made the first team: Repeating as an All-Area first-team pick, Benson was a force out of the midfield for the 19-win Bulldogs. She piled up 18 goals and 27 assists offensively — becoming the program’s No. 3 all-time scorer — while also aiding M-S on the defensive side as well.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an apple with peanut butter, and homemade protein balls.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be the CEO of a large corporation in a city.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Manifest.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Princess Diana, Marilyn Monroe and my future self.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Australia, travel to Fiji and travel to South Africa.
Mikayla BlankeUni High junior forward
➜ Why she made the first team: Blanke reestablished her own program record for goals in a season by finding the back of the net 37 times, also assisting on four goals for her teammates. Blanke’s offensive prowess was a sizable factor in the Illineks finishing one game above .500.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Dove Cameron.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a bagel, a cheese stick and a Clif bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a stunt double.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Gotham.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Megan Rapinoe, Princess Diana and Katherine Johnson.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go bungee jumping, attend a World Cup final and see the aurora borealis.
Abby BuntingMahomet-Seymour
junior defender
➜ Why she made the first team: Similar to her role on the Bulldogs’ girls’ basketball team, Bunting played a major factor in the soccer team’s success without putting up gaudy statistics. Though she produced three assists, Bunting was integral to M-S posting 13 shutouts on the season.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Fergie.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Cheerios and drinks chocolate milk.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a physician’s assistant.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Queen Elizabeth, Tom Cruise and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving in Hawaii, travel to Greece and go to the Kentucky Derby.
Emma DevocelleSt. Thomas More
junior midfielder
➜ Why she made the first team: The All-Illini Prairie Conference first-teamer stepped up to help the Sabers overcome a 2-7-2 start to the season as they finished 8-12-2 and advanced to a Class 1A regional final. Devocelle provided 12 goals and seven assists on the season.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Kane Brown.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be wealthy.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paisley Harding.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Gigi Bryant, Princess Diana and my friend Claire.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, go to Bora Bora and get a tattoo.
Kedzie GriffinDanville
senior midfielder
➜ Why she made the first team: Griffin recovered from a knee injury that cost her some previous athletic seasons and returned to lead the Vikings on the pitch this spring. She turned in three goals and seven assists working alongside scorers like Ava Towne, Josie Hotsinpiller and Reese Rundle.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a strawberry applesauce GoGo squeeZ.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a professional sports photographer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Naomi Osaka, Rosa Parks and Emma Chamberlain.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... get a hot air ballooning pilot’s license, travel to Ireland and jump out of a plane.
Cayla KoernerMahomet-Seymour
senior forward
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year crafted an offensive season for the record books as the Bulldogs won a Class 2A regional championship for the sixth consecutive season. Koerner piled up 60 goals and 37 assists and now is the program’s all-time leader in both statistical categories.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... scrambled eggs.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a teacher.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... child development.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Jesus.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go skydiving, make it to the NCAA tournament at SEMO and go snorkeling in Hawaii.
Meg RossowChampaign Central
junior goalkeeper
➜ Why she made the first team: Building upon an All-Area volleyball first-team selection earlier in the school year, Rossow led a solid Maroons defense during an 11-9 season. She made 90 saves and permitted 38 goals in more than 1,500 minutes of action for the Class 2A regional champions.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Rex Orange.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a 6-inch Subway sandwich loaded with jalapenos.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... still be a sports writer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... my siblings — Sam, Gus and Kitty Rossow.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “New Girl.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Rev Rossow, Dipper Pines and my 10-year-old, unathletic self.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... rush the floor when the Pistons win it all, read all my mom’s favorite books and host “Love Island.”
Lainey Somers
Champaign Central
senior midfielder
➜ Why she made the first team: Returning as an All-Area first-team pick this spring, Somers dished out nine goals and seven assists for the Maroons to rank second on the club in goals behind Sophia Adams. Among Somers’ efforts was scoring the game-winning penalty kick in a regional final triumph against Normal West.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... fruit snacks.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... get paid for breathing.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... my teammates.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, my grandma and my younger self.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydive, scuba dive and travel to at least 10 different countries.
Kallie StutsmanMahomet-Seymour
junior defenseman
➜ Why she made the first team: Another Bulldogs athlete whose effect goes beyond the stats sheet, Stutsman was viewed by M-S coach Jeremy Davis as one of the area’s top defenders. With Stutsman in the fold, the Bulldogs gave up just 19 goals all season. She added one offensive assist as well.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Dolly Parton.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a KIND protein bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... open my own flower shop.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Julie Ertz.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Family Feud.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Blake Shelton, Lauren Daigle and Dolly Parton.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... renovate a VW van into an RV, travel to all 50 states and learn how to surf.
Maxine van der DonkUni High
senior midfielder
➜ Why she made the first team: An athlete Illineks coach Cora McQueen described as “the backbone of this team,” van der Donk repeats as an All-Area first-teamer. She recorded six goals and seven assists for a Class 1A regional finalist and is a two-time Uni High team most valuable player.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Mrs. Green Apple.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... chocolate and granola bars.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a food blogger who travels to various countries and regions and tries specialty dishes.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... chemistry and history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yuzuru Hanyu.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Gilmore Girls” or “The Good Place.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Rosalind Franklin, Brandon Sanderson and Cleopatra.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... try street food in at least five countries I haven’t been to before, go on a long, cross-country road trip with my friends and write and finish one of my story ideas.