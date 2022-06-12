MAHOMET — Cayla Koerner will arrive at Southeast Missouri State University’s campus on July 5 to begin her college soccer career.
The Division I Redhawks operate out of Cape Girardeau, Mo., a little less than four hours away from Mahomet-Seymour High School.
The 5-foot-6 forward is hopeful to have a similar effect at SEMO as she did over three seasons with the Bulldogs. Regardless of what transpires in Koerner’s college soccer career, she’s continuing her family’s history of athletic involvement with the Redhawks.
Or the Indians. Which was SEMO’s mascot when Chuck Koerner played football in Cape Girardeau during the 1960s.
“I stayed out of it. She made her own choice. I didn’t influence her one bit,” said Chuck, Cayla’s grandfather. “(I’m) very, very happy with her choice. And (her matches) are going to be on the same field.”
Redhawks coach Heather Nelson and others associated with the program also should be thrilled to see Cayla next month, given how she capped her high school career.
She is The News-Gazette’s girls’ soccer Player of the Year for the 2022 season following an utterly dominant effort with the ball at her feet this spring.
She produced 60 goals and compiled 37 assists as the Bulldogs finished with a 19-3 record and won a Class 2A regional championship for the sixth consecutive season. Cayla is now the program’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing current Illinois women’s soccer player Meredith Johnson-Monfort.
“Cayla’s just an outstanding young lady. She’s not just a good soccer player — she’s a real fine person,” Chuck said. “She works at it. She practices hard. She plays hard. She does all the things off the field ... that need to be done to make herself better.
“I probably didn’t work as hard as she has.”
★ ★ ★
Cayla’s work ethic is beyond question at this stage of her soccer life.
Just ask Jim Risley, the M-S athletics staple who works with Koerner in the weight room.
“That’s why I love to talk about what she’s done,” Risley said. “She’s been a great role model to those that are looking for a path to success in their athletic careers.”
Or bring up the topic to Lindsey Carlson, who has served as Cayla’s soccer trainer since Cayla was in eighth grade.
“She comes from this state of mind of nothing is good enough. She’s not satisfied,” Carlson said. “She always will celebrate and appreciate how far she’s come ... but she’s always hungry for more, which is why she’s going to do amazing things these next four years, as well.”
Koerner also played an integral role for the M-S girls’ basketball program during high school, coached the past two seasons by Garret Risley.
“My son had brought their basketball team out here to work at my obstacle course. That was the first time I ever met Cayla,” Jim said. “Her enthusiasm, her energy, her ability to keep things light but also in a serious kind of way really struck me.
“You knew she was going to be ... good at what she was doing, but you didn’t know how good she was going to be.”
For roughly one year, the elder Risley has cultivated workouts for Cayla. Among the focal points are strength, agility, quickness, balance and cardiovascular endurance.
“She’s not missed a single session,” Risley said. “She was willing to do that through last summer, throughout basketball, throughout soccer and now she’s doing it again (right now). Since soccer (ended), she’s probably had 20 sessions. Southeast Missouri State’s going to get a good one.”
Risley said he doesn’t have to push Cayla to finish repetitions during a given exercise. In fact, she will call out Risley if she believes he miscounted during a set.
“She’ll say, ‘No, that was nine, not 10,’” Risley said. “She’s full bore. I call it beast mode. ... She really has what people call the ‘it factor.’ Whatever that is, she’s got it.”
Carlson also has come to witness that in spades during a half-decade crafting drills for Cayla to perform.
“It’s been really cool to see her grow ... because I remember in eighth grade, she was shy,” Carlson said. “She was a tiny middle-schooler with a heart full of passion for soccer. She kind of reminded me of me. It was something we really had in common.”
Carlson was playing soccer at Eastern Illinois when Koerner’s dad, Chris, reached out to the team to see if any Panthers were available to mentor his daughter.
Carlson had no prior experience as a soccer trainer but gladly accepted the job. She now performs the same service for many other young athletes.
“I have all the papers of every single drill I’ve done with her, just for reference,” Carlson said. “Now, it’s tough to make up plans for her because she’s so good. She really pushes me to think outside of the box, to advance all my drills so she can become better.
“I get excited when I find something she gets frustrated with because she doesn’t get it the first time. That’s hard with how good a player she is.”
In her soccer career, Carlson played defense. So she can directly challenge Cayla in a drill format if necessary.
“She’s not afraid to take people one-on-one anymore,” Carlson said. “She is very daring to do cool moves or something different, which is the beauty of soccer.
“She now puts herself into realistic situations because she has mastered a lot of (the basics). ... Now, she’s like, ‘What can I do to take it to the next level?’ And that’s what she’s grown most in. She’s put herself in these game-realistic situations.”
★ ★ ★
True to form, Cayla isn’t about to toot her own horn when it comes to assessing her soccer prowess.
It’s also how she approached an interview earlier this year when she won The News-Gazette’s girls’ basketball Player of the Year.
When asked if she knew how many goals she scored this soccer season, Cayla quickly replied in the negative. When informed of the total, she merely emitted an “oh.”
“It just comes down to my teammates passing me the ball,” Cayla said. “Every single opportunity they give me, looking at it I’m like, ‘Is this an opportunity for me, or can I dish it off to a teammate who’s really close to the net, even has a better opportunity than I do?’”
This mindset isn’t some act Cayla puts on, either. It’s been instilled within her by Chris and her mother, Tricia.
“When I congratulated her after the season was over, about breaking this record and breaking this record, she was like, ‘Yeah, I had no idea,’” Carlson said. “I’ve played with people who are like, ‘My parents will give me $100 if I score two goals.’ Then you have this amazing, humbling family who definitely appreciates what their daughter can do but knows what it takes to get there.”
Cayla did benefit from playing alongside the likes of fellow senior Brea Benson, another N-G All-Area first-team pick who finished her M-S career with the third-most goals in team history. And there were plenty of other Bulldogs with whom Cayla enjoyed running up and down the field with.
Like, all of them.
“All the way from the back to the top, we all work perfectly together,” Cayla said. “If one person goes this way, I go that way. Lauren (Schnepper) is really good at creating space, so she’ll create space and I’ll run behind her. Or I’ll create space and she’ll run in behind. It’s just back and forth. Just awesome.”
★ ★ ★
Cayla’s time spent with Carlson has generated a pleasant side effect.
Cayla herself is now training the next generation of local girls’ soccer talent. She made that her summer job last year and is doing it again this year prior to departing for college at SEMO.
Her cast of students includes second-graders through eighth-graders. Cayla notes that she “basically train(s) the whole U12 team” for the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Club.
It’s a perfect fit for Cayla, who has plans on becoming a teacher once she graduates college.
“It’s been really fun. I love all the girls that I train, and I just know that their hard work is going to pay off in the end,” said Cayla, who uses her family home’s backyard as a training ground. “I definitely use a lot of the drills that (Carlson) does with me.”
Carlson isn’t at all surprised to hear Cayla spends some of her spare time teaching young people the soccer ropes.
“She’s got so much knowledge and talent and personality that she can most definitely do that,” Carlson said. “We’re truly blessed to have that opportunity to train people, especially once in a blue moon when you get people like Cayla. I’m glad she’s taken that on, too, because it’s so satisfying.”
★ ★ ★
Cayla signed with SEMO in mid-November 2021. It’s a decision that could have turned out far different had she not attended one of the Redhawks’ youth camps during her sophomore year.
“It was right before COVID hit,” Cayla said. “I’m so grateful. My coach did say she would not recruit me if I didn’t go to that camp.”
The one-day event introduced Cayla to the SEMO program as well as opposing athletes who were equal or superior to her at that point.
“There’s always someone out there better than you. It definitely made it eye-opening,” Cayla said. “The one thing that stood out to me was just, ‘We all love Coach.’ That really was like, ‘OK, so she must be a great person.’”
Cayla said Nelson’s mantra of “love, care and acceptance” personally resonated with her. The fact Cayla also “marked a five-hour radius around Mahomet” to determine her future college home put SEMO, which went 7-10-2 last fall, in the running.
“I’m going to come into a school that’s going to be team-oriented, and that’s really cool for me,” Cayla said. “It definitely took me a while to realize that’s the school I wanted to go to, but I’m glad I did.”
★ ★ ★
Conversations between Cayla and her grandfather on her dad’s side also had a positive influence, according to the younger Koerner.
Chuck said much has changed at SEMO since he graduated in 1967. But some things also have remained the same over the decades.
“I had great memories of Cape. ... It’s a beautiful town there on the banks of the Mississippi River,” Chuck said. “Cape has always appreciated the school — it was a college back then (and) it’s a university today. Cape has always been a partner, more or less, with the university.”
Chuck also has an extra reason to appreciate his granddaughter’s college selection.
“The quarterback when I played at SEMO in the mid-’60s was a guy named Greg Brune,” Chuck said. “His granddaughter (junior Emma Brune) will be one of my granddaughter’s teammates. ... It’s a great thing.”
Chuck and his wife, Marlene, live in Herrin these days. Chuck was a longtime teacher and football coach in that southern Illinois community, which is approximately 90 minutes from the Redhawks’ campus.
Perhaps Cayla’s burgeoning love for both teaching and coaching — along with an athletic future at SEMO — simply was in her genes all along.
“I don’t think we’ll miss (a Redhawks soccer match),” Chuck said. “Marlene and I are getting up there in years. We’re not able to get around as much as we used to. But we’ll certainly make all of the home matches at Cape, and as many of the road ones as we can.”