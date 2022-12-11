CHAMPAIGN — Babette Bradley has spent plenty of time swimming among dozens of teammates.
Competing alongside even more opponents.
For Champaign Central’s girls’ swimming and diving team. With the Champaign Heat and Urbana Tiger Sharks club programs.
At the local YMCA. Champaign’s Unit 4 Pool. Westmont’s FMC Natatorium. North Carolina’s Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Yet one of the most important experiences of Bradley’s swimming career to this point happened in Urbana’s Eastland Suites Hotel pool.
Seriously.
“That might’ve actually been another point where I decided I really wanted to go back to Heat and keep swimming,” Bradley said. “I really enjoyed (swimming at the hotel pool). A break during COVID really opened my eyes to help me realize that I loved the sport.”
Bradley’s revitalized passion for swimming, combined with her steady work ethic, equaled an impressive showing during her sophomore season with coach Katie VanHootegem-Dunn’s Central squad.
Bradley is the 2022 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year after qualifying for the IHSA state meet in four events.
She earned local sectional championships in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke before going on to rank 20th in the 200 IM and 19th in the 100 breaststroke at state.
She re-broke her own team record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 5.17 seconds, and she is one-hundredth of a second away from the Maroon girls’ 200 IM record after logging a time of 2:08.16. Both of those clockings happened at the sectional meet.
Bradley also served on sectional-winning, state-advancing foursomes in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
“It brings a lot of pride and joy in the fact that I can help my team,” Bradley said. “I can see and reflect on the hard work that we went through, those long practices. It’s all worth it in the end.”
It’s in her genes
Bradley’s mother, Betsy Holder, swam at Central in her own high school years. According to Bradley, Holder “wanted to make sure her kids knew how to swim.”
What that meant from a competitive perspective was left up to Bradley.
“I always just tried to strive to be like her when I was a lot younger,” Bradley said. “She ended up quitting, I think, her senior year because she fell out of liking of (swimming), and so she kind of drifted from it. She tries to make sure that never happens to me.
“So checking in, making sure I want to do it ... and it’s always a choice for me.”
VanHootegem-Dunn remembers seeing Bradley at a Champaign Country Club summer swimming event when Bradley was maybe 8 years old.
It wasn’t an especially meaningful first impression for either party, according to VanHootegem-Dunn, but it helped the coach understand Bradley’s eventual temporarily-strained relationship with swimming.
“Swimming is especially grueling because you spend a lot of your time looking at the bottom of the pool staring at a black line,” VanHootegem-Dunn said. “She had a lot of pressure and was training a lot, and I feel like there’s a very fine line of balance between training and also having a life and friends outside of swimming.”
Bradley swam for the Champaign Heat club team before joining the Urbana Tiger Sharks club squad at age 11. The latter partnership lasted just a year before Bradley decided she needed a change.
And that didn’t mean simply returning to Heat’s ranks.
“I kind of just didn’t get the results I wanted to, and it put me down a bit. I went into, I’d say, a swimmer’s slump,” Bradley said. “There were years I just wasn’t really enthusiastic at meets, and I was down on myself.”
Bradley didn’t really have another sport to turn to in swimming’s absence.
“I did diving for a little bit in the summers, and golf,” she said, “but nothing serious.”
Her swimming break wound up coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic’s outbreak in the United States. Even if she wanted to rejoin Heat, neither she nor any other swimmer could actually use the pools.
That’s when a family friendship jumpstarted her flagging love for swimming.
Back in swing of things
Erich O’Donnell formerly swam with Bradley’s mother. And the two ultimately had children who nearly are the same age.
O’Donnell’s daughter, Talynn, finished her freshman season with the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ swimming and diving as a state qualifier in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle this fall. Erich O’Donnell operated as the Bulldogs’ coach, and he’s coached within the Heat program.
“I’ve known Babette since she was little,” the elder O’Donnell said. “The pandemic provided a little bit more one-on-one coaching instruction for her.”
Once it became feasible, O’Donnell took his daughter and Bradley to Eastland Suites Hotel’s pool to compensate for the loss of their regular swim spaces.
Three or four times per week, for about 60 to 90 minutes per session, Bradley put in work alongside Talynn. And Bradley began to enjoy swimming again.
“Her dad’s a coach, so he’d just give us workouts and we’d just social distance,” Bradley said. “We trained there for like three months, until club opened up. And (Talynn) was actually one of the reasons I wanted to go back to Heat.”
These sessions also served as an important prelude to Bradley’s eventual high school swimming career.
“She needed to work on some freestyle, and she had already been working on her breaststroke. Just some body line and head positioning things,” Erich O’Donnell said. “I always knew she had a lot of swimming talent. Given her work ethic and her drive to succeed, I thought she was a great candidate for being a very successful high school swimmer.”
VanHootegem-Dunn didn’t need to perform much research to know Bradley was a fast swimmer who possessed high potential.
But she’s also not a coach who wants to push athletes to compete while disregarding their feelings on the topic.
“She had told me (as a freshman) that she wasn’t sure she was going to swim and she was burnt out,” VanHootegem-Dunn said. “I’m not going to pressure you or beg you to do something. ... She came back for her sophomore year, so I take that as a good omen.”
Feeling at home
Two items in particular made Bradley want to continue being part of the Central girls’ swimming and diving team.
First, she started to see the results she was looking for.
She established Central’s girls’ record in the 100 breaststroke, clocking a best time of 1:06.58 as a freshman and ultimately qualifying for state. Her top 200 IM result was 2:11.44, ranking her third in the local sectional. She also took legs on state-advancing 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay tandems.
Even before her Central debut, Bradley had an idea her swimming break and subsequent work with the O’Donnells was paying off.
“The first meet back after COVID, it was just a dual (club) meet with everybody and I had just turned 13,” Bradley said. “I was swimming my 50 breaststroke. And I had always been maybe 40 (seconds) and under, maybe 35 was my best. And I remember getting in the pool and swimming like a 33 or 32.
“That’s when I realized, ‘Oh, I can push myself to get better. If I’ve already improved this much within a couple months, I want to see how far I can get.’”
VanHootegem-Dunn said Bradley’s attitude toward training is crucial to how she fares when the starter’s horn sounds in a race.
“She was just coachable,” VanHootegem-Dunn said. “We worked with different things in her breaststroke and her IM, and she wanted to get better and wanted to improve. That makes you a very good athlete, in my eyes.”
Another deciding factor in Bradley’s desire to swim for Central was the teammates surrounding her.
“I admire different qualities in different people,” Bradley said. “Sam Cook is definitely a great leader ... and she kind of took me under her wing. I also admire Laura Taylor and Olivia Terry this year with their constant perseverance.”
All three of those girls are older than Bradley — Cook is a senior this year, and the other two are juniors. According to both Bradley and VanHootegem-Dunn, there’s absolutely no resentment among the athletes caused by a younger Bradley quickly jetting toward the top of Central’s depth chart.
“I was definitely very scared and intimidated coming into freshman year,” Bradley said. “But my friends in school are also everybody on the team, so I genuinely hang out with the upperclassmen. And they’re just very including people.”
Looking to get even better
Even after a successful freshman season — and even after competing in the YMCA Short Course National Championships in the 100 and 200 breaststroke last March and April — Bradley knew there was room for improvement with the Maroons moving forward.
So she applied for and received entry to a camp last summer at the University of Virginia. She and other participants, of which Bradley said there were fewer than she anticipated, got to stay in the on-campus dormitories and learn from the Cavaliers’ coaches.
“It was a lot of technique work and just the foundation of swimming,” Bradley said. “It was definitely really inspirational to see (other campers’) goals and listen to what they wanted to achieve.”
VanHootegem-Dunn noticed the camp’s benefits right away, when Bradley began working with the Maroons again in the leadup to her sophomore season.
“She came back in August, and I was like, ‘Babette, what happened to your backstroke?’” VanHootegem-Dunn said. “Her backstroke times were tremendously better.”
That was good news for Bradley’s 200 IM results. And her overall training efforts also allowed her 100 breaststroke time to dip lower this season.
“For a high school girl to drop that much time in one year is significant,” said VanHootegem-Dunn, after pointing out that Bradley cut about 11/2 seconds in the 100 breaststroke and a little more than 3 seconds in the 200 IM. “I knew she was going to swim fast at sectionals.”
Bradley did just that, with Talynn O’Donnell also vying for state-meet berths in different events.
“It was a lot of fun,” Erich O’Donnell said. “It’s a good time seeing girls that are friends on the club level and outside of the pool compete for two different (high school) teams and do as well as they do.”
Bradley didn’t swim her fastest season times at the ensuing state meet, conducted at FMC Natatorium in the Chicago suburbs. But VanHootegem-Dunn notes the Maroons train to taper for the sectional meet and not for state.
Bradley felt her state results turned out better than expected. And she also felt significantly more comfortable on the stage in her second go-round.
“My freshman year, I remember standing behind the blocks and really freaking out,” Bradley said. “I had swam at that pool before, but there were just all of these big, amazing, awesome swimmers, and it was super intimidating.”
“This year, I had a conversation with her about, ‘Do you feel good going in here? Do you need help from me in any way?’” VanHootegem-Dunn added. “And she’s like, ‘I got this.’”
Bradley recognizes there was no guarantee that she would ever compete in an IHSA girls’ swimming and diving state meet. That well-timed break before and early in the pandemic wound up paying huge dividends.
“I think about that sometimes — if I had just kept aimlessly swimming, I want to call it,” Bradley said. “I was just kind of going through the motions. I wasn’t getting that drive. ... I had no intent on winning a race if I was next to someone. I just wanted to get the race over with.
“So, I feel like I unfortunately would’ve ended up quitting at some point if I hadn’t taken a small break.”
Now, it’s full steam ahead for Bradley and swimming.
Currently, with her Heat endeavors and being a manager for the Central boys’ team.
Down the line, with her junior and senior seasons as a Maroon.
“I will probably most likely stay with the 100 breast and 200 IM,” Bradley said. “I’m very excited to see what the next two years bring.”