2022 All-Area girls' swimming and diving Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Katie VanHootegem-Dunn
Why she’s Coach of the Year
Now the winner of this award for three consecutive seasons, VanHootegem-Dunn is continuing to see the fruits of her culture creation pay off for the Maroons when it comes to in-pool results. Central easily won the local sectional team championship this year with 303 1/2 points (runner-up Centennial posted 169), and the Maroons qualified six entries for the state meet. That included all three of their relay foursomes, which were made up of six different athletes. Two seniors, two juniors and two sophomores constituted Central’s state-competing contingent, and its lone freshman on the roster was a state alternate.
In their own words
Here’s what a few of VanHootegem-Dunn’s athletes said about her effect on the Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving program:
Senior Samantha Cook: “I’ve learned so much from Katie. I’ve now learned how to keep my mouth shut when Coach is talking (most of the time) and not to breathe out of my flip turns. I’ve learned how to approach my races better strategically, and how to relax my nerves before my race, and ‘just swim with my heart.’
“But even more, I’ve learned how to be a leader. I’ve learned how to encourage the people I love around me, and I’ve learned how to love myself. I’ve learned all of these things because Coach not only teaches them, but she practices them. Everything Coach does and says is for a reason — that reason being she’s been through the same high school experience we’re all going through, and wants us all to come out better than we came in. She wants what’s best for all of us, and gives us the tools we need to be strong, passionate and caring young women, and great swimmers. I would not be the person or the swimmer I am today without her mentorship in my life.
“Katie is the best leader, the best encourager, the best teacher and maybe even one of the best people I’ve had in my life. A common question we’ve all answered before is, ‘Who is your biggest role model in life?’ A lot of people stumble on their answer, but mine has been locked in since my freshman year, and that is Coach Katie. I’m sure the team has learned so much from her, but never take it for granted because you’ll never get another Coach Katie.”
Senior Caroline Hartmann: “To me, Coach Katie embodies tough love. She will push us every day, give us challenging sets and always have race critiques. However, at the end of the day, it’s all in the name of improvement. For every hard set, she’s there encouraging us. For every comment on a race, there is also pride (so long as you tried your best).
“When I first met her, I was a little intimidated and thought she didn’t like me. But the more that I got to know her, the more I saw how much she cared about each and every one of the team members under her intense exterior. This is exemplified through the engagement she has at our practices, the hours she puts in outside of the pool to write our sets, and the more personal life advice that I, and I’m sure other girls, have sought in times of need. She makes practice and the team such a special place.”
Junior Laura Taylor: “Katie rewards and encourages our hard work toward the end of the season by participating in fun activities with us, and allowing us to have fun and learn from our fellow teammates.”
Junior Olivia Terry: “Katie is a great coach and creates a warm environment to allow us to grow and connect with each other, and as a team. She wants success for us, and that drives all of us to work for it and want it for each other. It’s what makes our team environment so caring.”
Sophomore Babette Bradley: “Katie is an amazing role model and strives to make sure her swimmers achieve their goals and perform to the best of their abilities. The team environment is very welcoming and encouraging.”
Sophomore Olivia Dempsey: “Katie is a positive role model for all the girls on the team — not just for swimming, but just every day. I think that a lot of us feel we can talk to her about anything that is happening in our lives. Similarly, I’ve been coached by Katie for a long time, but once I started swimming high school for her, I learned that she is more than just a swim coach. She’s understanding and always wants you to do your best.”