Madalyn Booker
Sullivan senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Despite being the only first-teamer who didn’t swim a complete IHSA schedule, Booker managed to impress come postseason time. Now a two-time All-Area first-team pick, she captured the local sectional’s 100-yard butterfly title with a time of 59.94 seconds before placing 24th in the event at state.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... The Lumineers.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... eggs with a yogurt parfait.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... own a gym and be a personal trainer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lilly King.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Gilmore Girls.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, Julia Roberts and Heath Ledger.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, scuba diving and see the Northern Lights.
Babette Bradley
Champaign Central sophomore
➜ Why she made the first team: Our All-Area Athlete of the Year won sectional titles in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.16 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.17) and also advanced to state in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Bradley ranked 19th at state in the 100 breaststroke and 20th in the 200 IM.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift or The Weeknd.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a protein bar and fruit.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pediatric surgeon.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... biology and statistics.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Olivia Terry.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Taylor Swift, Lilly King and Katie Ledecky.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit the Andes, travel Europe and go on a safari.
Samantha Cook
Champaign Central senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Cook finishes her prep career as a four-time first-team selection after aiding the Maroons to the local sectional’s top spot in the team standings. She swam legs on state-qualifying 200-yard freestyle and 400 freestyle relay units, which went on to rank 22nd and 21st at state, respectively.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a Panera breakfast sandwich.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... work as a pediatrician, with kids with special needs.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Olivia Dempsey.
➜ Her favorite T.V. shows are ... “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Survivor.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama and Lin Manuel Miranda.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel Europe, go skydiving and see all my favorite artists in concert.
Olivia Dempsey
Champaign Central sophomore
➜ Why she made the first team: Dempsey has emerged as a solid relay and individual-event option for the Maroons, playing a meaningful role in their sectional team title. She swam on first-place foursomes in the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, later assisting those groups to a pair of 22nd-place state finishes.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Brent Faiyaz.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... eggs and a bagel.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be in marketing.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Samantha Cook.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Chicago P.D.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Lilly King, Dave Young and The Weeknd.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go skiing, travel outside the country and go on a cruise.
Caroline Hartmann
Champaign Central senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Another senior leader alongside Cook on a fairly young Maroons roster, Hartmann made her presence felt in numerous events this fall for her sectional-champion team. She swam on state-advancing 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay tandems, playing a role in each one’s 22nd-place state showing.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Brett Yang and Eddy Chen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... oatmeal, rice or toast and eggs and drinks a smoothie. Right before I race, I like to have a single grape and drink water.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be working and talking to people.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... Spanish and world language and culture.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lonzo Ball.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... the Ball brothers — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... take a pottery class and make a teapot, learn Korean and backpack around Europe.
Marin McAndrew
Centennial senior
➜ Why she made the first team: The Illinois women’s swimming and diving signee ends high school as a three-time All-Area first-team selection. McAndrew was the local sectional champion of the 50-yard freestyle (24.17 seconds) and 100 freestyle (52.57), and she went on to claim 29th and 20th positions, respectively, in those events at the state meet.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Queen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a Jimmy John’s sandwich and drinks apple juice.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... want to help athletes overcome physical and mental challenges.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ella Maxfeild.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Miles Teller, Nolan Miller and Ella Maxfeild.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to the Olympics, travel to Greece and Italy, and travel to Paris.
Talynn O’Donnell
Mahomet-Seymour freshman
➜ Why she made the first team: O’Donnell was the lone freshman to qualify for state out of the local sectional. She won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.20 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:16.40) at that meet, then placed 20th and 26th, respectively, in those races at state.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Steve Lacy.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Goldfish, fruit and protein/energy bars.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... work as an environmental economist, though I am still not 100 percent sure.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math, even though it is my most challenging subject.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Angie Coe.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Phelps, my grandpa and Jesus.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go scuba diving, travel to Italy and own five cats.
Laura Taylor
Champaign Central junior
➜ Why she made the first team: Repeating as an All-Area first-team selection, Taylor led off a pair of state-qualifying relay units for the sectional-champion Maroons. She kickstarted the 200-yard freestyle and 400 freestyle foursomes to sectional wins, then did the same in their 22nd- and 21st-place finishes at the state meet.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a peanut butter banana Clif bar and a banana.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a physical therapist for student-athletes.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Babette Bradley.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Forged In Fire.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, Abraham Lincoln and Marie Curie.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go ziplining in the Amazon jungle, swim with dolphins in the ocean and visit Paris during Christmastime.
Olivia Terry
Champaign Central junior
➜ Why she made the first team: Terry made her mark both individually and as part of relays for the Maroons as they captured the local sectional team championship. She won meet’s 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 1.04 seconds) — later placing 33rd at state in that event — and swam on state-advancing 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay groups.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... pasta.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an engineer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Laura Taylor.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Gilmore Girls.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Taylor Swift, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.
One item on her bucket list is ... travel the world.
Stella Youse
Uni High senior
➜ Why she made the first team: The area’s top diver all season long excelled when she most needed to, winning the local sectional’s competition with a score of 398.75. She went on to place 27th in the state meet with a score of 179.95.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Bon Iver, Hozier, Drake, J. Cole, Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, The Lumineers, Ray LaMontagne, Sam Smith, Pearl Jam and TV Girl.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... nothing
➜ In her dream career, she would ... either do makeup for the A24 Horror film production, do set design for something like ‘Saturday Night Live,’ or design the backs of cereal boxes for Kellogg’s.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... art.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Strug.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Christopher Columbus, Jesus and Harry Houdini.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... become fluent in ASL, visit Omega Mart in Las Vegas and organize a flash mob.