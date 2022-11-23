Why she’s Coach of the Year
This fall, Houpt directed Danville to a tie for third place at the Class 1A state tournament, with seniors Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and CiCi Brown, along with sophomore Reese Rundle and freshman Anna Houpt, leading the way for the area’s most dominant team.
In their own words
Here’s what five of Houpt’s athletes had to say about their coach:
Ellis: “Kathy has been a huge part of our team the past three years, and I couldn’t have asked for a better coach. She is always very encouraging to us and makes us work hard but have fun doing it. She helped me through all the ups and downs and always made sure we knew that she was proud of us. Although she is not my coach anymore, she will still be someone I can go to.”
Hotsinpiller: “She doesn’t care for the trophies — she just wants us to do our best. She pushes us and strengthens us, not only as tennis players but as people, too. Coach Houpt pulls our team together, and I am so thankful for three years with her as my coach.”
Towne: “Her number one rule is to go out and have fun regardless of the score, and I think as a player it helped me to have a much more enjoyable season and high school tennis career overall. I see her as my tennis mom and talk to her about anything I need.”
Rundle: “Coach Houpt has great meaning to this team, from her leadership and ability to help us when in need. She always gives us the best feedback and makes sure not only that we are performing well, but that we are having a good time as a team.”
Anna Houpt: “Whether we won, lost, whatever the circumstance was, she made every day fun. She helps my tennis game by setting an example of how to act during wins and losses, and she is willing to do anything for her players.”