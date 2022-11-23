Lexi Ellis
Danville senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year capped a fantastic high school tennis career with her best-ever state finish and plenty of winning. The three-time All-Area first-team selection compiled a 14-6 singles record and a 34-11 doubles mark, the latter bolstered by a fifth-place Class 1A state finish with Anna Houpt. Ellis also helped the Vikings tie for third place in the small-school state tournament’s team standings.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... The Lumineers.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... strawberries.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pediatric occupational therapist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Carrie Underwood, Lauren Daigle and Roger Federer.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Wimbledon, visit Bora Bora and swim with dolphins.
Josie Hotsinpiller
Danville senior
➜ Why she made the first team: One of two four-time All-Area first-team selections on this list, Hotsinpiller put together a 15-5 singles record and a 30-6 doubles ledger in her last go-round with the Vikings. She and teammate Ava Towne won three matches in the Class 1A state doubles draw, and that pairing also earned the Big 12 Conference’s No. 2 doubles championship for the fourth consecutive year.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a protein bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an influencer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jonathan Ireland.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Manifest.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Khloe Kardashian, Alex Morgan and Sydney Adams.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydive, swim with dolphins and travel around the world.
Anna Houpt
Danville freshman
➜ Why she made the first team: The Vikings’ star newcomer thrived on a team flush with senior standouts, turning in a 15-4 record in the singles realm and a 34-11 record in doubles action. She and Lexi Ellis combined to win all but one of their Class 1A state doubles matches en route to a fifth-place showing, and they also picked up the local sectional doubles championship as part of their state advancement.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a protein bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a college coach.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Roger Federer, Harry Styles and Emma Watson.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Paris, to the U.S. Open and see the Hollywood sign.
Kruthi Ramanath
Uni High freshman
➜ Why she made the first team: Ramanath was a relative unknown locally when she entered the local Class 1A sectional’s singles draw, but she quickly proved herself a more than capable athlete. The freshman won a sectional championship en route to a state berth, and she then advanced to the state quarterfinals before ultimately settling for a consolation-semifinalist finish that included four match victories.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Doja Cat.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... cereal and eggs.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a professional tennis player.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simona Halep.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Doctor Who.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Martina Navratilova, Marie Curie and my late grandmother.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Wimbledon, visit every continent in the world and go scuba diving.
Reese Rundle
Danville sophomore
➜ Why she made the first team: Rundle garnered the No. 6 seed in the local sectional singles draw, but advanced to the championship match and qualified for state. She went on to win each of her first two matches in the state championship draw before bowing out, ultimately finishing with a 23-3 singles record for the year and chipping in a 27-3 doubles mark during the regular season.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... grapes and strawberries.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a dermatologist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... anatomy or physiology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coco Gauff.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “You.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Rihanna, Selena and Natalie Portman.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Hawaii, swim with dolphins and go to a concert with friends.
Ava Towne
Danville senior
➜ Why she made the first team: The other four-time All-Area first-team selection on this list, Towne continued being a force in both singles and doubles play during her last high school tennis campaign. She finished 11-0 in the former and 30-6 in the latter this year, and her doubles resume for the season included a Big 12 Conference No. 2 championship and a Class 1A state tournament berth that resulted in three match wins.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a bagel with cream cheese.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... have a positive impact on people’s lives.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “Gilmore Girls.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Neil Armstrong, Albert Einstein and The Lumineers.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, traveling to all 50 states and seeing Taylor Swift in concert.