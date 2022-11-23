DANVILLE — Lexi Ellis grew up with some clear advantages to becoming a successful tennis player.
One was having three older siblings who all played for Danville High School before Ellis became a freshman at the school in 2019.
Another was her family living a short walk away from a pair of tennis courts on which she could work — with someone from her home or one of her friends.
Perhaps less obvious was the benefit Ellis derived from the way her family’s house is constructed.
“Our driveway, it’s slanted, and she would sit out there and hit forehands into the garage door,” said Curt Ellis, Lexi’s father. “We’d get a lot of comments — or I did — that she had such great strokes.”
“I kind of forgot about that,” Lexi added, pointing out she was smacking a foam ball that was far less likely to dent the garage door. “I loved doing it. I’d just go both (forehand and backhand).
“Sometimes, when people would walk by, I’d try to hit it harder. My time to shine while my siblings were playing matches.”
Lexi didn’t have to worry about finding her time in the spotlight. It eventually arrived.
And she took complete advantage of it.
The News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year for the 2022 season played a critical role in the Danville girls’ tennis team earning its first-ever state trophy last month when the Vikings tied for third place at the Class 1A state tournament in the Chicago suburbs.
Lexi teamed with freshman Anna Houpt to place fifth in the 1A state doubles draw, the culmination of a 34-11 season-long doubles record. Lexi also posted a 14-6 mark at No. 1 singles in her fourth consecutive year at that spot.
Lexi’s high school tennis career followed those of older brother Tyler and older sisters Taylor and Lauren. Lauren Ellis was The News-Gazette’s 2018 All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year.
“When I was in eighth grade, everybody was like, ‘Are you next?’” Lexi said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’”
Not overwhelmingly confident from Lexi. Which is fair, given the shadows she was attempting to jump out from.
Someone close to Lexi expressed far more confidence in her tennis future. Older brother Tyler foreshadowed this journey a decade ago.
“I’ll never forget, he said, ‘She’s going to be the best of the group,’” Curt said. “And I was like, ‘She’s only 7.’ And he’s like, ‘You wait.’”
Something to work toward
Here is the history Lexi was competing with from her own family when she arrived at Danville High School as a freshman.
Tyler graduated from Danville in 2013. He qualified for the single-class boys’ state tournament three times in doubles play and once in singles competition, and his best state result was a 2-2 record in doubles as a freshman. Tyler went on to play two years of college tennis at Olivet Nazarene.
Taylor is a 2015 Danville graduate. She advanced to the single-class girls’ state tournament twice in singles and once in doubles, picking up three doubles wins as a senior in the 2014 state tournament. Taylor opted not to play college tennis.
Lauren is a 2019 Danville graduate. She qualified for the 2015 single-class girls’ state tournament doubles draw as a freshman before rattling off three consecutive 2A sectional singles championships and winning two state matches as a senior. Lauren currently plays tennis at Eastern Illinois.
No pressure, Lexi.
Initially, there wasn’t.
“I started playing when I was like 3. We have videos of myself, and I remember playing in the (Danville) Tennis Center camps,” Lexi said. “I always enjoyed it, but I didn’t really play it super competitively until high school.”
Vikings girls’ tennis coach Kathy Houpt — Anna’s mother — has been friends with the Ellis family for about 20 years. She figures she’s given lessons to all four of Curt and Rhonda Ellis’ children.
“She just grew up around (tennis),” Houpt said of Lexi. “She was always at a match, always at a practice. She’s been around tennis forever.”
Curt and Rhonda were content to let Lexi discover how seriously she wanted to take tennis as she grew up.
“We never pushed,” Rhonda said. “If she wanted to play, we’d let her play. But she always wanted to.”
Lexi grew closest to Lauren, out of her siblings, in a tennis sense.
The two sisters narrowly missed playing together in high school — Lauren was a freshman in college when Lexi was a freshman in high school — and Lexi attended some of Lauren’s Danville practices.
“At one point, me and Lauren didn’t get super along when we played,” Lexi said with a smile, hinting at the girls’ competitiveness. “But then it got better, and she has helped me a lot and taught me a lot of different things through it. I’d enjoy it because we’d go and play music on a speaker and try to have a good time (playing together).”
Houpt, who also served as Lexi’s preschool and kindergarten teacher, doesn’t want to compare or rank the Ellis children based on their tennis abilities.
Instead, Houpt rather would point out she saw the potential for big things before Lexi became a Viking.
“She was very athletic on the tennis court, starting young,” Houpt said. “Each Ellis brought something totally different to the game. ... Lexi brought a leadership and stepped up in a way I knew she could, but I didn’t know she would.”
Always at the top
Lexi didn’t get to ease into high school tennis as a freshman under then-coach Mark Bacys in 2019. She handled No. 1 singles duties instantly — just like Tyler and Lauren before her.
“It was a little rough. I definitely looked like a deer in the headlights most matches,” Lexi said. “But it’s cool how much I’ve grown from that.”
Through receiving frequent top billing for the Vikings in singles and doubles situations, Lexi realized she needed to make adjustments to her game if she wanted to succeed.
“Freshman year, I feel like I always tried to hit it as hard as I could, and I’ve gotten better about controlling that,” Lexi said. “(I’ve) played smarter and kind of looked at the other person I was playing and figured out what I need to do to make them make mistakes.”
Lexi is the fourth child Rhonda and Curt have watched go through the high school tennis experience. They, too, sensed differences in Lexi’s game as she aged.
“She learned to be more patient with the point and not try to slam the ball to win it,” Rhonda said.
“To see her grow and mature ... was just neat,” Curt added. “This year, I think she played as one of (the best) or the best player out there.”
Lexi receives plenty of sibling backing in the sport, as well. Such as Tyler texting her advice about holding down the No. 1 positions. Or Lauren showing up to the 2021 1A state tournament to warm up Lexi during her singles run.
Or what transpired this year at state.
“Lauren was at state, and both of my other siblings FaceTimed her and watched our last match,” Lexi said.
“It was neat because Tyler the whole time was checking out the brackets and figuring out what she has to do,” Rhonda added.
Lexi and Anna Houpt made up a portion of the small number of IHSA girls’ tennis players who got to end their 2022 season on a winning note. By virtue of earning fifth place, the duo won its final match of the year.
The Ellises didn’t truly appreciate that fact until after the state tournament concluded.
“As a parent, you figure, ‘Oh, my last encounter is going to be hugging my kid, crying when they’re done,’” Curt said. “We really didn’t experience that.”
Going out with head held high
What both the Ellises and Houpts instead focused upon was a strong bond between Lexi and Anna.
It resulted in the two capturing Danville’s first girls’ tennis state medals since Lisa Buchanan and Kerry Simpson placed sixth in the 1978 doubles field.
“We’ve known each other since both of us were born, and she’s very mature as a freshman,” Lexi said of Anna. “And she’s just a really good player. We started playing doubles together in the past year, before the season, because we kind of figured we would maybe be playing together.”
Kathy Houpt appreciated seeing Lexi and Anna’s success both as a coach and as a mother.
“We’ve been family friends forever,” the elder Houpt said. “What (Lexi) has passed down to Anna is leadership, showing how to go out and win and stay positive. That’s something, as a mom and a coach, that you can’t really teach yourself.”
Lexi is also the only Ellis sibling to win an IHSA state tennis medal. Fulfilling Tyler’s expectations for his youngest sister in the process.
“I like doing that just because I feel like I’ve always looked up to them,” Lexi said. “I felt like I didn’t do as well in general (compared to them), so doing that was kind of nice.”
“It was neat to see them rally behind her, even though she achieved something they couldn’t,” Rhonda added.
Lexi also is completing a pattern among the Ellis children, deciding not to play tennis in college just like Taylor.
“I’ve always loved tennis, but college is a whole other level. ... I just don’t think I love that much at that competitiveness,” said Lexi, who wants to study occupational therapy in college and work with kids in her future career. “I’m happy with the ending I have.”
Lexi’s parents and coach agree the final scenes of Lexi’s competitive tennis career serve as an ideal last salvo for the Danville standout.
“It was like a dream ending for her,” Houpt said. “For her to end her tennis career at Danville High School on a win like that, with a fifth place and the (team) third place and being a leader, and stepping up and getting the sportsmanship (IHSA award) — everything waiting until the very end, it worked so perfectly.”