TUSCOLA — Alyssa Williams created a meaningful, memorable legacy within the Tuscola girls’ track and field program last year.
As a junior, she captured Class 1A state championships in the 100-meter dash, 200 dash and long jump while competing at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium, throwing in a share of sixth place in the 800 relay to boot.
Williams became the first Warriors girl since thrower Johanna Wienke in 2006 to earn even one state title in a single season.
And she managed to record that accomplishment three times in a single day.
“My best friend Connor (Lewis), he would honestly refer to me as a three-time state champion everywhere I’d go,” Williams said. “But, at the same time, I told my friends, ‘Hey, I’m not going to live in the past.’ I really did ask them to kind of tone it down a little.
“Not that I wasn’t proud of what I accomplished, but I wanted to … definitely focus on my future accomplishments.”
Defending those first-place state finishes would be on the list of goals for Williams’ senior track and field season at Tuscola, of course.
But those would be repeat achievements. Williams sought something new as well, before taking her talents to the Murray State women’s college team.
Something that, in order to become reality, would require more than her efforts.
“Even at my football banquet (after the Warriors’ 2021 season), I’d look up and look over at the banners,” said Williams, referencing the gridiron success of a program that won the 2006 and 2009 Class 1A state championships. “And I’d point to my ring finger and be like, ‘I want that to be us. I want to get something up there.’”
Williams can place a check mark next to that goal.
Because she was at the forefront of Tuscola girls’ track and field capturing last month’s Class 1A team state title, the first such victory in school history.
Her performance at the end-of-season meet and in competitions preceding it has garnered her a second consecutive News-Gazette All-Area Athlete of the Year honor.
Williams cruised to repeat state triumphs in the 100 dash and 200 dash, posting times of 12.31 and 25.04 seconds, respectively.
Though she didn’t retain her long jump crown, settling for third place with a leap of 17 feet, 3 1/2 inches, she added a new state championship to her haul by leading off a first-place 800 relay foursome that clocked a time of 1 minute, 44.11 seconds.
Paired with three individual state medals from freshman teammate Lia Patterson and joined by Patterson, junior Mia Hausmann and sophomore Jillian Alexander on that aforementioned relay, Williams’ performance further enhanced and solidified her place as an all-time great in Warriors athletics’ long, storied history.
“The thing about having a big year is everyone always expects you to have a bigger year to follow up,” Williams said. “You did that. That was cool and everything. But I know what I want to accomplish now … so I have to be, you know, kind of a blank slate.”
Discovering her leadershipDrew Sterkel sought that “blank slate” mindset from Williams, to a certain extent.
Entering Year 2 of his second stint as the Tuscola girls’ track and field coach, he didn’t need to question Williams’ commitment to the physical side of her sport.
He did, however, want to see more from Williams in another aspect.
“After she won at state her junior year, she said, ‘Coach, I’m not a leader.’ And I said, ‘Yes, you are,’” Sterkel said. “We really also started to talk about her leadership style and what kind of leader are you. … I said, ‘You have a chance to leave a legacy and leave a way of how things should be done.’”
Sterkel actively carved a small amount of space into the beginning of practices that left him separate from the roster, then watching from afar as Williams stepped in as a second coach to get things started.
He met with Williams and the other two team co-captains, Hausmann and senior Alondra Tapia, at least twice per week to discuss “what our focus is this week, our word of he week (and) our approach this week.”
“Alyssa always was the one who said, ‘Hey, Coach, I think we should focus on this this week. This should be our word of the week. We have this issue going on. Let’s squash it right now,’” Sterkel said. “I wanted her to understand how leadership affects a team, and I wanted her to be the centerpiece of it. She took it in full stride.”
Williams saw her ability to lead manifest in a few different ways.
One was through recruitment of fellow Warriors to participate in the program.
“You’ve got to do a lot of talking, a lot of convincing, a lot of this and that,” Williams said. “Building relationships early on with every student … casting a huge net so the ones that do stick with it, you have the biggest numbers possible. And I know quality over quantity (can be important), but in some cases you can only really foster certain types of environment with the numbers that you do have.”
Williams also tried to prioritize channels of honest communication between herself and her teammates, especially pertaining to health and well-being.
“Some of them would hide injuries, because they felt like they were letting me down, they were letting the team down,” Williams said. “I would come in and say, ‘You guys are way more important to me than any trophy or medal could be. We’re here as a track team, but we’re also here as a family, and I want to protect you guys first, because, you know, track is going to go but you still need yourself to be healthy as an individual.’”
Then there was the matter of balancing her internal competitive drive with being respectful of what the entire Tuscola roster was attempting to accomplish.
Instead of focusing so much on her faults, she’d find time to lift the other Warriors so they could perform better.
“I feel like I was way too hard on myself at times, because I’d get really upset with my performances and feel like I wasn’t doing enough,” Williams said. “But then I’d remember, it’s not about me. It’s about the team and how we all do together, and if I’m down they’re going to be down, too.”
That approach became especially important with the freshman Patterson, an extremely skilled athlete navigating high school track and field for the first time while competing on a team with legitimate state-championship aspirations.
“I cannot let my runner, my athlete think that they’re less than they are,” Williams said, “especially when they’re as talented and have as much potential as she does.”
Sometimes, Williams couldn’t avoid to be subtle with her brand of leadership.
“(In the Class 1A Sullivan Sectional’s 200 dash) I told her, ‘Listen, you got this.’ And the race starts,” Williams said. “About the 70- to 100-meter mark, I don’t look back, but I audibly scream at her — while we’re running, by the way — ‘Lia, you better beat (another competitor).’ And so we finished the race. Lia is right behind me.”
Williams also enjoys pre-meet team huddles, in which she’ll offer “just inspirational stuff” for the other Warriors to chew on before competing.
Among her sound bites are “don’t forget I love you guys,” “you guys are more than the performances” and “we’re going to have a great day today.”
“You get some of the best athletes around, and usually it’s all about them,” Sterkel said. “Obviously, she wanted to do well, but she wanted her teammates to do well. And I think she set a foundation for what we’re going to do for years.”
Aiming even higherOne thing that didn’t change for Williams from junior year to senior year was the level of effort she put into her athletic endeavors.
She remained a member of coach Andy Romine’s Tuscola football roster, serving as a wide receiver and defensive back while wearing number 81 on her jersey.
Williams also maintained her position as a manager for coach Tim Kohlbecker’s Warriors girls’ basketball outfit.
“The other thing that we kind of take for granted is she was out for multiple sports,” Sterkel said. “She did football, she did basketball, and I think — there’s no doubt about it — she’d be the first to tell you all those sports helped her to be the athlete she is right now.”
Once the 2021 football season concluded, Williams commenced “more serious work” for her last high school track and field campaign.
“Focus on strength training. Some speed stuff. I was doing plyo(metrics). It was a little bit more advanced stuff than I’d been doing before,” Williams said. “And I was just trying to mentally prepare myself.”
Once the season kicked off, Williams put a special emphasis on “speed endurance.”
She noted that Chicago Hope Academy’s Tyrah Taylor nearly defeated her in last year’s Class 1A 200 dash state final, leading to the belief her end-of-race form could improve.
“She was closing on me pretty heavily. From what I can see, if that race was about five meters longer, I wouldn’t have had that third state championship,” Williams said. “I’ve got the speed. I’ve got the power. I’ve got the strength. I just need to, you know, keep it for a little bit longer. And the 200 became one of my better races this year, so I was really pleased with that.”
Williams said she started to treat more seriously the workouts that would bolster her abilities in the closing stages of her races.
“Whenever we did have those long sprints, I’d really focus on my closing form,” Williams said. “Trying to keep myself centered and more relaxed whenever I felt tired, so I wouldn’t make the same mistakes I did before.”
During the school year, Williams was part of Tuscola volleyball coach Lydia Miller’s strength and conditioning class. That put Williams in the Warriors’ weight room twice per week on school time.
Beyond the physical benefits of lifting, Williams said the need to “be in the zone” while working in the weight room benefited her mental state outside of it.
“If you go into the weight room with a bad mentality or you’re not focusing on what you’re doing ... the little things make the biggest difference,” Williams said. “Fine-tuning your technique will make a huge difference, when you realize it. (And) definitely confidence. It really helps me with that, because it takes you to a place that you didn’t think you could accomplish.”
Williams cites squat and power clean as two of her favorite weight room exercises.
“Just because I had gotten so much better at (them),” Williams said. “Whenever I see improvement, I always keep harping on those things.
“I’ve always liked squat. I don’t know what it was about it. ... And power clean because it just helps my explosivity out of the blocks, which I think my start is one of the best things about my races.”
Sterkel concurs. It’s why he made sure to keep Williams as leadoff for that state-champion 800 relay unit.
“We’d always talk about, ‘Should we move you in the lineup?’” Sterkel said. “I want everybody around (her) to see, ‘Uh oh, I’ve got to run against Alyssa Williams on the first leg.’”
Williams also ensured that she was less likely to experience an injury setback similar to the one she faced during her freshman year.
“I suffered a hip avulsion fracture, and I could barely lift my (right) leg,” Williams said. The Northwest Oklahoma Orthopaedic Clinic describes the injury as “when a tendon or ligament pulls off a piece of the bone from the hip.”
“I made sure I got specific exercises in,” Williams continued. “And I had to make sure that I kept my hip and my hamstring strength, because those are some of the weakest parts on most high school sprinters.”
Williams admits she didn’t stretch or warm up properly often enough as a freshman, contributing to the eventual injury that required a two-month recovery time.
Missing a large chunk of her ninth-grade outdoor slate because of that injury followed by the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out most of her sophomore season helped Williams realize she needed to prove something to herself athletically.
“I wasn’t doing enough my freshman year ... and I just really wasn’t ready and willing to do what was asked of me,” said Williams, whose freshman year at Tuscola included her first organized sports seasons outside her native country of Jamaica. “But I was still really happy with the results that I had, and I was really sad when I couldn’t work anymore.”
Final actAnother of Williams’ motivators prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was defeating a very specific opponent.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kenli Nettles, who captured the Class 1A 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump state championships as a junior in 2019. Nettles also placed fifth in the 200 dash that year.
“What set the precedent was I wanted to beat Kenli Nettles in a race,” Williams with a smile. “I was talking with her about, ‘I wanted nothing more than to beat you my sophomore year.’”
When did Williams have this conversation with Nettles, who now is a multi-event athlete on the Illinois women’s track and field roster?
During a Champaign Vipers Track Club practice.
Williams has joined the independent organization for this summer, and Nettles is an assistant coach under Marques Lowe.
“It was Kenli who asked me if I wanted to (join),” Williams said. “Great team. Love them. They are so positive. They kind of remind me a little bit of home.
“I really chose Vipers, because I wanted to get a feel of what college track is like. There are no classes in college track. You run against people in your age group, and whoever’s faster wins.”
Williams said the Vipers’ practice layout provides her a crash course of what she can likely expect at Murray State.
“(On my first day), that warmup lap was almost a mile long,” Williams said. “We’re not even finished with the warmup yet. I thought we were already in (the workout). No. Two-and-a-half hour practices. I mean, that’s definitely something different.”
Williams departs for Murray State’s Kentucky campus on Aug. 13. She hopes to “make more memories (and) win more medals” with the Vipers before closing this chapter of her track and field career.
A chapter Sterkel and many others in Tuscola will remember quite fondly, even as Williams attempts to forge a fresh legacy with the Racers.
“Alyssa’s one that not only I’ll talk about forever, but that I’ll keep in touch with for the rest of my life,” Sterkel said. “She’s essentially another daughter to me. ... I didn’t know how great she could be, and she exceeded every expectation I ever had.”