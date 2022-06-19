Why he’s Coach of the Year: Tuscola girls’ track and field earned the Class A second-place trophy at the 1993 state meet but had no similar hardware to its name since. That changed in Sterkel’s sixth season in charge of the program — the second campaign of his second stint leading the Warriors — as Tuscola finished atop this spring’s Class 1A state meet field. His 21-athlete roster contained just three seniors, but that didn’t stop the Warriors from grabbing a state medal in seven events. Alyssa Williams won both the 100-meter dash and 200 dash on top of placing third in long jump, Lia Patterson rated second in the 200 dash, third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles, and the 800 relay foursome of Williams, Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander and Patterson claimed a championship in its event. Tuscola also qualified a 400 relay tandem for state, featuring Hausmann, Harley Woodard, Kenna Clodfelder and Alexander.
What got him into coaching is ... some really good role models from up north, and just the team aspect of it with a legendary coach up north in Ralph Drendel. He was my track coach. And then his son, who is now the track coach there (at Kaneland), they kind of got me interested. And when I moved down here, Coach (Ryan) Hornaday had an open assistant-coaching job for the boys. I jumped on there and just kind of fell in love with it from there.
His most difficult thing to learn about coaching is ... that no matter what, someone’s always going to think you’re wrong. But if you stick to your morals and beliefs and always putting the athletes first — Mr. (Steve) Fiscus always talks about how he’d never ask a student or athlete to do something he wouldn’t do, and I’ve kind of taken on that mantra. It’s something I firmly believe in.
The biggest piece of advice he’d offer to a new track and field coach is ... focus on more aspects than just the physical part. With Alyssa especially, I took an approach starting toward the end of last year — physically, obviously, she can do it all — (but) we had to get to the mental aspect of it and you’re mentality. Focusing a little bit more on that — I learned that from a coach up north, Chad Clary. He was a cross-country coach. That’s been a huge benefit to our team, and to a future coach if they do that.
His favorite moment from this season was ... I still replay (News-Gazette staffer Anthony Zilis’) video of the announcer talking about the 200-meter dash (at state). I still get chills listening to it. Sitting up there watching that race unfold was probably one of the most memorable moments I’ve ever had as a coach, I imagine.
His most challenging moment from this season was ... from a personal standpoint, I’ve got two young kids at home. From late-April until mid-May I was pretty much laser-focused on this, and the time commitment was probably a really, really difficult thing, but very much worth it.
The athlete on this season’s team he had to coach the least is ... Mia Hausmann. She’s kind of our glue that holds us all together. I’ll have to tell her something one time, and she’s good to go.
The athlete on this season’s team who is the biggest class clown is ... Harley Woodard or Lia Patterson. They comment on how much gray hair I have and how much hair is falling out constantly, so that’s probably those two.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most outgoing is ... Lia Patterson. She can strike up a conversation with pretty much anybody that comes around her.
The athletes on this season’s team who he feels is most reserved but will speak up when necessary are ... Mia Hausmann, Addy Pettry and Kenna Clodfelder. They’re all very, very quiet, but when they’re saying something they get the whole room looking right at them.
The athlete on this season’s team he’d want to serve as acting coach if necessary is ... Alyssa Williams. She kind of did, and that’s something we really wanted to push (with) her leadership skills this year. I would purposefully come out three or five minutes after warmups so she could kind of get it started, and I wanted her to take on that leadership role.