Kate Ahmari
Uni High junior
Long distance
Why she made the first team: Following up on a state runner-up finish during the cross-country season, Ahmari rated second in the Class 1A state 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 10.29 seconds) and turned in a fourth-place showing in the 3,200 run (11:01.62).
She needs concert tickets to see ... Dua Lipa.
Before she competes, she eats ... oatmeal with peanut butter and banana.
In her dream career, she would ... be a jewel thief.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
Her favorite TV show is ... “New Girl.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Amelia Earhart, Britney Spears and Swiper the Fox.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Europe, have a sleepover in IKEA and learn to ski.
Olivia BirgeSalt Fork senior
Throws
Why she made the first team: Birge remained a steady presence in the throwing circles for the Storm, which ranked fifth in the Class 1A state team chase. The Illinois State signee placed third in shot put (38 feet, 93/4 inches) and nabbed 10th place in discus (117-6).
She needs concert tickets to see ... Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj and Polo G.
Before she competes, she eats ... Subway and drinks a cotton candy Bang.
In her dream career, she would ... be a media manager/marketer for an NFL team.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... economy and history.
Her favorite athlete is ... Amelia Birge.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Dance Moms.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Mac Miller, Emily Moudy and my Grandpa Birge.
Three items on her bucket list are ... live by the beach, fly a plane and manage a nonprofit organization.
Mabry BruhnMonticello junior
Middle and long distance
Why she made the first team: Another state cross-country top-10 finisher earlier in the school year, Bruhn raced to the sixth-place position in the Class 2A state 800-meter run (2 minutes, 18.64 seconds), was part of a sixth-place 3,200 relay tandem (9:49.78) and qualified for state in the 1,600 run.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... strawberries and other fruits.
In her dream career, she would ... be either a nurse or a large-animal vet.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... human anatomy and horticulture.
Her favorite athlete is ... Tara Davis.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The Bachelor” or “Selling Sunset.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Abe Lincoln and Tara Davis.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go cliff jumping into the ocean, walk a red carpet and go to Hayward Field.
Brianna DixonRantoul junior
Hurdles/jumps
Why she made the first team: Though Dixon didn’t win another 100-meter hurdles state championship, she still was a star at this year’s Class 2A state meet. She placed second in both the 100 hurdles (14.25 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) as well as fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.89).
She needs concert tickets to see ... Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
Before she competes, she eats ... grapes.
In her dream career, she would ... fly a plane.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
Her favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr. and Kevin Durant.
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, snowboarding and going to Africa.
Savanna FranzenSt. Joseph-Ogden freshman
Long distance
Why she made the first team: Franzen capped a strong freshman distance-running season with her second All-Area first-team accolade. She placed sixth in the Class 1A 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 13.71 seconds) and anchored a fourth-place 3,200 relay quartet (9:49.37).
She needs concert tickets to see ... Eric Church.
Before she competes, she eats ... Honey Nut Cheerios.
In her dream career, she would ... be a dermatologist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
Her favorite athlete is ... Emily Cole.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Andrew Garfield, Joe Keery and Abraham Lincoln.
Three items on her bucket list are ... ride the tallest roller coaster in the world, run in the Boston Marathon and go to Paris.
Noelle HuntCentennial freshman
Sprints/jumps
Why she made the first team: While Hunt didn’t grab a Class 3A state medal, her sprint times and long jump distances this season would have put her in the running in Class 1A and 2A. As it is, she advanced to 3A state in both the 800-meter relay and long jump.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ... pasta and bananas.
In her dream career, she would ... be a news reporter in New York City.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Nageotte.
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Great-Grandpa Knight, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Mondo Duplantis.
Three items on her bucket list are ... travel around the country with my friends, compete at Hayward Field and go to a World Series game when the Cardinals are playing.
Trixie JohnsonPaxton-Buckley-
Loda junior
Middle distance
Why she made the first team: Johnson medaled for the second consecutive season in the 800-meter run, bumping down from Class 2A to 1A this year. She placed fourth in the smaller-school pool with a time of 2 minutes, 18.23 seconds and also raced at state in the 1,600 relay.
What Johnson said at state ... “I always have a better finish when I go out a little more conservative. I just had to trust the process. I don’t think I’ve ever finished that strong in an 800 before. I’m really proud of that, and I’m glad I finally found my kick again.”
Brynlee KeeranSalt Fork senior
Jumps/pole vault
Why she made the first team: The do-it-all field eventer once again rushed around Charleston’s O’Brien Stadium for the Class 1A state meet, and once again excelled. She placed second in triple jump (36 feet, 31/2 inches) and fifth in pole vault (11-6), also qualifying for state in long jump and high jump.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Zach Bryan.
Before she competes, she eats ... an Italian sub sandwich.
In her dream career, she would ... be an agricultural pilot.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math, 100 percent.
Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Strug.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Ink Master.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Emily Moudy, Ryan Upchurch and Elvis.
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving (which will be marked off next month), hang gliding and shark diving.
Shelby McGeeSalt Fork junior
Hurdles/jumps
Why she made the first team: Following in the footsteps of former teammate Gracie Jessup, McGee starred in the Class 1A state hurdles by placing fourth in the 100s (15.38 seconds) and qualifying in the 300s. She also snared fourth place in state triple jump (34 feet, 81/2 inches).
She needs concert tickets to see ... Justin Bieber.
Before she competes, she eats ... a protein bar and drinks and energy drink.
In her dream career, she would ... be a biomedical engineer.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
Her favorite athletes are ... Simone Biles and Allyson Felix.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The Vampire Diaries.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Donald Trump, Reese Witherspoon and Simone Biles.
Three items on her bucket list are ... win state in an event, get a college track scholarship and visit Europe.
Kayla NelsonUnity junior
Sprints/jumps
Why she made the first team: Nelson was the Rockets’ sprinting standout on a team full of quick runners, qualifying for the Class 2A state meet in both the 100- and 200-meter dash. She placed sixth in the latter’s final race, clocking a time of 26.20 seconds.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Doja Cat.
Before she competes, she eats ... a Rice Krispies.
In her dream career, she would ... be a labor and delivery nurse.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
Her favorite athlete is ... Sha’Carri Richardson.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Walt Disney, my Mamaw and my Nena.
Three items on her bucket list are ... visit all Disney parks around the world, become a track coach at Unity and win a track sectional.
Lia PattersonTuscola freshman
Sprints/hurdles
Why she made the first team: Patterson stormed onto the local prep scene, helping the Warriors to the Class 1A state team title by anchoring a state-champion 800-meter relay (1 minute, 44.11 seconds) and placing second in the 200 dash (25.53), third in the 300 hurdles (45.83) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.44).
She needs concert tickets to see ... Why Don’t We.
Before she competes, she eats ... eggs for breakfast, and then a peanut butter and jelly or honey sandwich. And then I’ll snack on oranges and raisins.
In her dream career, she would ... be a marriage and family counselor or youth therapist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr. and Dwayne Johnson.
Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Haiti, go to Paris and skydiving.
Hope RajlichSt. Joseph-Ogden senior
Sprints
Why she made the first team: More of a distance runner earlier in her prep career, Rajlich now is a strong sprinter. She ran on a ninth-place 1,600-meter relay foursome in the Class 1A state meet (4 minutes, 16.64 seconds) and also qualified for state in the 200 dash and 800 relay.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ... Cheez-Its or Cookie Crisp.
In her dream career, she would ... serve as a justice on the Supreme Court.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... American history or civics.
Her favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Dance Moms.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my granny, LeBron James and Jackie Robinson.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go to all 30 MLB stadiums, travel to Australia and sit in the front row at a Taylor Swift concert.
Nickiya ShieldsDanville freshman
Hurdles
Why she made the first team: Shields was the only local athlete to earn a medal in the Class 3A girls’ state meet, as she placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.51 seconds. She edged out a girl who beat her in the sectional round by two-hundredths of a second.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Doja Cat.
Before she competes, she eats ... some granola bars.
In her dream career, she would ... be a track athlete or gymnast.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
Her favorite TV shows are ... “Criminal Minds” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Whitney Houston, Michael B. Jordan and Scarlett Johansson.
Three items on her bucket list are ... get my diploma, beat my school record and get a job.
Alyssa WilliamsTuscola senior
Sprints/jumps
Why she made the first team: Our two-time Athlete of the Year will head to Murray State knowing she helped the Warriors to the Class 1A team state title. Williams won both the 100-meter dash (12.31 seconds) and 200 dash (25.04), led off a first-place 800 relay (1 minute, 44.11 seconds) and ranked third in long jump (17 feet, 31/2 inches).
She needs concert tickets to see ... Doja Cat.
Before she competes, she eats ... a school lunch, Taco Bell or No. 7 from Dairy Queen.
In her dream career, she would ... help people.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
Her favorite athletes are ... Sophie Kremitzki and Connor Lewis.
Her favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Harriet Tubman, my grandmother and Marsha P. Johnson.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go skydiving, make a positive change in someone’s life and give back to the less fortunate.