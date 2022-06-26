➜ Why she’s Coach of the Year: Davis now has won this award in three consecutive seasons, and this one was the best of the bunch for her Rockets as far as end results go. Unity earned the third-place trophy in the Class 2A state tournament after placing fourth in last year’s 2A state tournament. The Rockets contested a tough regular-season schedule but emerged through that and their postseason draw to secure a 27-9 record on a roster featuring eight seniors.
➜ What got her into coaching is ... love of the sport. I knew I couldn’t play forever, so I might as well try to teach the game a little bit. My dad coached me, so that helped a little bit. It was just part of my life.
➜ Her most difficult thing to learn about coaching is ... that winning isn’t everything. As a young kid or a younger coach, you think that winning is everything. But, ultimately, it’s not necessarily about that. It’s more about relationships. I think, once you learn that, it becomes kind of a lesson in itself in that it helps you win more games with your positive relationships. But I think that’s a hard thing to learn as a young coach right away.
➜ The biggest piece of advice she’d offer to a new softball coach is ... keep with it. There have been times when I didn’t necessarily want to stay with it, but I’m glad I did. As long as you’re consistent with your policies and with how you coach, everything will work out.
➜ Her favorite moment from this season was ... making it back to state. It’s awesome. I’ll never forget that. But I think just the postseason in general. There was probably some people counting us out this season just because we didn’t have that great of a (regular) season and record compared to last year. But just the postseason and how we proved to so many people that we could still do it.
➜ Her most challenging moment from this season was ... our community got off to a rocky start with the spring sports season (with the death of Unity student-athlete Katey Moore). That was very difficult to manage and navigate through. Luckily for me, I have very good assistant coaches (in Matt Reed and Dave Ellars) that helped through that, and they’re older than me so they’ve been through a lot of those experiences. That was probably the toughest thing, and just kind of repeating some of those things (from last year), making it so that it’s a fun-filled season still.
➜ The athletes on this season’s team she had to coach the least are ... those from the Class of 2022. I would say all of them. I had that mutual respect with them as a coach-player, but as far as the ins and outs, they pretty much came with those and they knew how to play the game of softball the right way.
➜ The athlete on this season’s team who is the biggest class clown is ... Lauren Haas. She’s a freshman. She’s pretty comical most of the time. Grace Frye has her moments, too. She’s pretty comical, too.
➜ The athletes on this season’s team who she feels is most outgoing are ... Maddie Reed and Gracie Renfrow. They’re pretty outgoing. Hailey Flesch has her moments. But, honestly, we have a very humble team this year. There’s not anybody that’s going to stand out and say “outgoing.”
➜ The athlete on this season’s team who she feels is most reserved but will speak up when necessary is ... Ruby Tarr. She’s quiet, quiet, quiet, and all the sudden she’ll say something and it’s like an enlightening moment almost.
➜ The athletes on this season’s team she’d want to serve as acting coach if necessary are ... as much as I give them a hard time, the seniors. They’re really responsible. I don’t know that there was one in particular I’d leave in charge, but I think if I had to, that group of eight could get a good practice in.