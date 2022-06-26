RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 27-9 3 Rockets finished one notch better than in their previous season, placing third in the Class 2A state tournament with a win over Pontiac.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 27-7 1 Bulldogs earned the first state trophy in program history, taking fourth in the Class 3A draw. Won eight of final 11 games overall.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-9-1 2 Spartans were stunned by Paris in a regional semifinal game, but still were among area’s best, winning eight of last nine games.
4. Tuscola 21-7 5 Warriors captured a Class 1A regional championship before falling to Heyworth in sectional semifinal, one of just three losses in May.
5. LeRoy 29-6 8 Panthers surged to a Class 1A regional plaque before losing a competitive sectional semifinal with Meridian, snapping 15-game win streak.
6. Westville 24-4 7 Tigers were ousted from Class 2A postseason by Unity for second consecutive year, this time in a regional championship game.
7. Villa Grove 19-14 6 Blue Devils recovered nicely from slow start but fell to Meridian in a Class 1A regional final. Their record was only 9-11 on April 18.
8. Sullivan 17-13 10 Sullivan racked up consecutive wins against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond before stumbling versus Unity in regional semis.
9. ALAH 15-10 4 Knights experienced a rough end to their season, dropping each of their last four games and five of seven from April 26 onward.
10. Fisher 16-8 9 Bunnies should return nearly all of their lineup in 2023 after qualifying for a Class 1A regional final this year, losing to Heyworth.