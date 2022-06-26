Abby Akers
Mahomet-Seymour senior
First baseman
➜ Why she made the first team: Akers was a steady contributor for the Class 3A fourth-place program, as she hit .407 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI while scoring 27 runs. Akers also was one of just four seniors who started for the Bulldogs and received an All-Apollo Conference first-team nod.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Pitbull.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a brown-sugar cinnamon Pop-Tart or nothing.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a midwife.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ashlyn Voyles.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Stephen King, Matthew Gray Gubler and Ryan Reynolds
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Amsterdam, go bungee jumping in New Zealand and go on a cruise.
Ella Boyer
Tuscola junior
Shortstop
➜ Why she made the first team: The Illinois State softball commit stood out on a loaded Warriors roster that won a Class 1A regional championship, hitting .556 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, 42 runs scored and 18 stolen bases, also grabbing All-Central Illinois Conference first-team status.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Kelsea Ballerini.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a brownie Clif Bar and drinks a lemonade Vitamin Water.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... travel and be an influencer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ty Pence.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Paul Walker, my grandma and my grandpa.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel, play college softball and watch the College Softball World Series.
Allison Deck
Urbana senior
Pitcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Though the Tigers had a down season after winning a Class 3A regional title in 2021, Deck stayed strong in the pitcher’s circle. She racked up 275 strikeouts, ranking first in the Big 12 Conference en route to All-Big 12 first-team recognition. She also posted a .306 batting average.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Harry Styles.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... nothing, but definitely a good dinner after.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a nurse in a really big hospital.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English because I’ve always had awesome teachers.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with anyone from any time period, she would pick ... my great-grandma because she lives in Arizona and I haven’t seen her in a long time.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... traveling the world, eating at In-N-Out and being an All-American.
Kaitlyn Helm
Champaign Central freshman
Third baseman/shortstop
➜ Why she made the first team: Helm showed she’ll be a threat for years to come with the Maroons by hitting .528 in her first prep season. Her stat line included 10 doubles, eight triples, six home runs, 32 RBI and 34 runs scored as Central collected its most victories in a season since 2006.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Why Don’t We and Charlie Puth.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... nothing; I’m too nervous.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... teach at the primary level.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math (anything but geometry).
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Austin Riley.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Chris Evans and Matthew Gray Gubler.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to a Braves game at Truist Park, visit all 50 states and pass my driver’s test.
Taylor Henry
Unity senior
Pitcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Repeating as a first-team selection, Henry was a significant reason for the Rockets placing third in the Class 2A state tournament. She went 17-7 in the pitcher’s circle with a 2.23 earned run average and 202 strikeouts, and she hit .482 with 13 doubles and 43 RBI.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... A Boogie wit da Hoodie.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Chex Mix.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an elementary school teacher.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Katey Moore, Javier Baez and Ruby Tarr.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Mexico, go to a Bears game and go to a Cubs game.
Shayne Immke
St. Joseph-Ogden junior
Second baseman
➜ Why she made the first team: Despite missing two weeks with a concussion, Immke still was an all-around stud for the 25-win Spartans. She hit .651 with 10 doubles, eight triples, nine home runs, 40 RBI, 53 runs scored and 18 stolen bases, and she booked a .976 fielding percentage.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Cody Johnson.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a Snickers and popcorn.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a sports broadcaster.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Peyton Jones.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Vampire Diaries.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Braden Galloway, Anna Sitar and Kane Brown.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, go snorkeling and go on an unlimited shopping spree.
Maddie Reed
Unity senior
Center fielder
➜ Why she made the first team: Reed also retained her All-Area first-team status by hitting .375 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI and 10 stolen bases for Class 2A’s third-place outfit. She also made just two fielding errors and joined Taylor Henry on the 2A coaches’ association all-state first team.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Gushers.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an accountant.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Drake, Michael Jordan and Kris Bryant.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... try surfing, visit Paris and go to Lollapalooza.
Abby Sabalaskey
Westville sophomore
Pitcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Sabalaskey again proved difficult to hit all season for the 24-win Tigers, as she went 21-2 in the pitcher’s circle with a 0.60 earned run average and 264 strikeouts, with the repeat first-team pick throwing three perfect games and seven no-hitters. She also hit .500 with 11 doubles and 27 RBI.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Kenny Chesney.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a granola bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a physical therapist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Roseanne.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... both of my grandpas and my grandma.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, skydive and play in the Women’s College World Series.
Ruby Tarr
Unity sophomore
Third baseman
➜ Why she made the first team: Tarr was second on the Class 2A third-place Rockets in batting average at .408, contributing 11 doubles, five triples and seven home runs while driving in 30 runs. She also paced the squad in runs scored (51) and walks (13) and had Unity’s lone hit in its state semifinal game.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a Rice Krispies and drinks a protein drink.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... own and run a workout center/gym.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sis Bates.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Longmire.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Great-Aunt Ruby, Dolly Parton and Job from the Bible.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... play college softball, go on a vacation to Bora Bora and become a coach.
Allie Thurston
Danville senior
Catcher/infielder
➜ Why she made the first team: Thurston turned slap hitting into an art form with the Vikings, who finished .500 and made a Class 3A regional final. She batted .506 with team highs in hits (43), runs scored (34) and stolen bases (20), hauling in an All-Big 12 Conference first-team berth in the process.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Harry Styles.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... beef jerky.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a model.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Gilmore Girls.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Harry Styles, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Robinson.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, live in New York City and go skydiving.
Callie Warlow
LeRoy senior
Catcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Warlow was instrumental in the Panthers piling up 29 victories and winning a Class 1A regional championship. She hit .462 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 49 RBI, also throwing out 15 opponents trying to steal from the catcher’s position.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Lauren Spencer-Smith.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... nothing specific.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an elementary teacher.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Charly Warlow (my older sister).
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Zendaya, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Gina Talbott.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, scuba diving and swimming with pigs.
Karley Yergler
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Pitcher
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year was a huge force in the Bulldogs earning Class 3A’s fourth-place trophy with her 23-4 pitching record, 0.79 earned run average and 371 strikeouts. She also hit .467 with nine doubles, 17 home runs, 50 RBI and 45 runs scored.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Pitbull.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... fruit.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... travel the world.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, my grandma and Walt Disney.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel across the country in a van with my friends, cliff jumping in Hawaii and travel to Italy.