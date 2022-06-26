MAHOMET — A large photograph is framed above the Yergler family’s living room couch.
The black-and-white picture features a young girl and her father lying on their backs in a wide patch of grass, their hands tucked behind their heads.
This is Karley Yergler and her dad, Paul. The image was captured at a youth softball game that included one of Karley’s two older sisters, Kourteney.
“I would always tell my parents, ‘I don’t want to go to the game unless it has a playground,’” Karley said. “Whenever they’d take me to the games and they didn’t have a playground, I’d be so heartbroken.”
Karley was quite young when that photo was taken. Still balancing a more intense love of gymnastics with a casual enjoyment of softball.
Things change over time.
For example, Karley no longer is worried about the playground situation near any softball field she visits.
She’s now fully focused on playing the sport.
And playing it at a high level.
The News-Gazette’s All-Area softball Player of the Year for the 2022 season dazzled in her final campaign with Mahomet-Seymour, coinciding with the Bulldogs’ first-ever IHSA state tournament appearance.
Karley compiled a 23-4 pitching record with a 0.79 earned run average and 371 strikeouts, including a perfect game in the Bulldogs’ Class 3A sectional semifinal victory against Springfield. She also hit .467 with 17 home runs, 50 RBI and 45 runs scored, including a two-run home run in M-S’ super-sectional triumph versus reigning 3A state champion Highland.
The best season in M-S softball history would have looked far different without Karley, one of six seniors who hoisted the 3A fourth-place state trophy earlier this month in Peoria.
Just as Karley’s life would look far different without the game of softball involved.
“It definitely wasn’t all me, but it was just hard to believe when it was all happening,” Karley said. “I definitely had no idea how the team was going to be, and this is definitely not how I thought it was going to happen at all.”
★ ★ ★
Karley’s time as a competitive gymnast ended in seventh grade, with the recurrence of a back injury that first flared up a year prior.
She also played volleyball for a bit, concluding her involvement in that sport prior to her freshman year.
“The day before tryouts (I said), ‘Mom, I just don’t know if I want to play,’” Karley said. “(I told her) softball’s going to be busy this year. I want to play softball. I can’t miss softball for volleyball.”
Becky Yergler was both a softball and volleyball athlete in her own high school days, also at Mahomet-Seymour.
“We created a softball league from the gymnastics academy (that Karley attended),” Becky said. “But it was her decision. I would never push her. Neither (Paul or I) would ever push her.”
At least not directly.
Indirectly, there was plenty of softball influence in Karley’s life from a young age.
“First time on the softball field, she was 2 weeks old,” Becky said.
“Really?” Karley responded. “I didn’t even know that.”
“I had to go play on my women’s team,” Becky continued. “My older daughter (Kasey) ... pushed her into the dugout in her stroller, and she slept the whole time.”
Becky and Paul were longtime members of Champaign’s slow-pitch softball community. Paul estimates he played for 30 years, with Becky in the same realm.
“She couldn’t wait to play,” Paul said of Karley. “She was like, ‘When is it going to be my turn?’”
“When I started getting older, they were still playing. I’m probably 12-ish, and I’m like, ‘OK, when can I start playing?’” Karley added. “They’re like, ‘You have to be at least 16 to play.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m fine. Put me in there. I’ll put a helmet on.’”
Who is the best hitter in the family? Becky raises her hand with a grin when presented the question.
“No, no,” Karley retorts defiantly. “Definitely me. She likes to brag because when she was in high school she had the highest batting average on her team.”
“Nobody’s going to beat my .825 batting average,” Becky points out.
“But I don’t think she hit 17 home runs in one season,” Karley fires back.
“Best I did was 10,” Paul chimes in.
Some of Karley’s hours spent observing her parents’ slow-pitch softball repetitions coincided with the creation of a long-lasting friendship that affected this year’s M-S softball team.
“Me and Abby Akers met at those slow-pitch games because both of our parents were playing when we were 3 years old,” said Yergler, referring to the Bulldogs’ starting first baseman this spring. “We’ve been best friends ever since.”
Yergler also benefited from hanging around older sister Kourteney when the latter played softball at M-S.
“I loved spending time with all those girls. I just always had a blast,” Karley said. “That’s what really helped me build a love for the game, was the fact they all just treated me like I was their sister.”
That meant some playful goofing around directed from the high-schoolers to a 7- and 8-year-old Karley.
Such as when Karley tagged along for the program’s then-annual early-season trips to Tennessee.
“I’d always do the dance called the Bernie. I was so obsessed with it,” Karley said. “They got me to go up on the stage in front of all these people at this restaurant and start doing the Bernie.
“A few minutes later, they were like, ‘Oh, we signed you up to come sing ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber with us now.’ ... I was like, ‘You guys are going to sing, too, right?’ They were like, ‘Oh, yeah, we will.’ I started singing, and they were just silent.”
Karley was at the forefront of some team pictures from these excursions, performing the splits as an ode to her gymnastics roots. Becky deemed her youngest daughter a sort of team mascot at the time on those M-S teams coached by Mark Jones.
“Coach Jones was always good to her,” Becky said. “He’d throw her in with the bigger girls at high school practice, when she’d go to watch her sister and have to wait for her. He’s like, ‘Well, you get in there and try it.’ That really made a difference for her.”
★ ★ ★
Also beneficial to Karley was travel softball.
Becky and Paul helped coach her first team, the 10U Monticello Magic.
Instead of breeding any sort of nepotism, the setup actually generated the opposite effect.
“(Becky) wanted to make all the parents happy, so she wouldn’t let me pitch,” Karley said. “Then she’d tell me I didn’t have enough experience pitching in a game, and I was like, ‘Well, I can’t have enough experience pitching in a game if you don’t put me in.’”
“She needed to put more effort in outside of practice,” Becky countered.
That led Paul to install a wooden pitcher’s mound in the front yard of the family’s home. It still exists to this day, though it’s worn, cracked and tucked beneath tufts of grass — almost like it exists as part of the ground.
A nearby wooden fence could serve as a potential backstop for tosses made from the mound, if neither Becky nor Paul was available to catch.
Karley’s travel team history also includes the Champaign Blue Ice — with a roster that featured multiple other future M-S athletes — as well as the Illinois Stars and her current squad, Premier Fastpitch.
She credits her move to the Illinois Stars, in particular, for jump-starting a drastic improvement in her power hitting with the Bulldogs.
“It wasn’t a huge change, but it was still a change from the competition level I was playing,” Karley said. “After my freshman year that summer, I was able to see (better pitchers), adjust, and then sophomore year was when it really kicked off.”
Interestingly, Karley said she doesn’t work on her hitting quite as aggressively as she does her pitching.
Karley said she spent some time with former Illinois softball volunteer assistant Olivia Watkins, now is on Boston College’s staff, to hone her hitting.
“But, after that, I just didn’t really see many people,” Karley said.
On the pitching side, Cory Haines has been Karley’s independent coach since she was 9 years old. They eventually were meeting up two or three times per week for lessons.
“I’d always work very hard on my pitching and always practice it,” Karley said. “Each practice was designated for a certain thing.”
Considering how many strikeouts Karley piled up this spring — including 18 in her perfect game during the sectional semifinals — it’s easy to wonder just how many different pitches she’s capable of throwing. Many, it turns out.
“I have a fastball, changeup, drop ball, screwball. I have a drop curve. Then I have a rise curve. Then a regular rise,” Karley said. “Then I can throw offspeed that’s in between my fastball and changeup.”
“Then her regular curveball that doesn’t drop or rise,” Becky added.
“But I don’t use them all,” Karley continued. “I use very few of those pitches (in high school games). ... I definitely threw my rise ball the most this season because it’s pretty much the same speed as my fastball. The speed plus the movement threw off hitters.
“Another pitch I used a lot was my screwball, because that also has pretty much the same speed as my fastball.”
Many opponents weren’t ready for what Karley had to offer on the diamond, especially in the pitcher’s circle. One such example transpired during the condensed 2021 season. M-S beat Centennial 12-1, with Yergler throwing four innings of one-hit ball that included eight strikeouts and one walk. After the game, Centennial player Kate Kroencke, a friend of Karley’s, informed the family the Chargers were worried about M-S pitcher Aubrie Shore, who just completed her freshman season at Southeast Missouri State.
“They’re like, ‘I don’t know who you’re talking about. I don’t remember Karley,’” Becky recalled.
“Nobody knew who I was last year,” Karley added.
★ ★ ★
That certainly wasn’t true by the conclusion of her junior season at M-S.
Karley garnered N-G All-Area first-team status as she hit .538 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 37 RBI while throwing 103 innings and logging a 1.43 ERA and 182 strikeouts.
But the COVID-19 pandemic created a gap in Karley’s high school softball career. And likely left some foes in the dark about her true potential. Karley was a starter as a freshman at M-S under then-coach Lisa Ayers. She batted near the top of the lineup, pitching and playing third base.
“I knew I had the ability to be starting as a freshman, but I didn’t really know if it was going to happen,” Karley said. “That really helped me gain more confidence in myself.”
Karley said she also learned from the likes of then-seniors Samantha Tamburo and Allison Nofziger how to convey positivity in tough circumstances. A trait that proved important this spring, with coach James Heinold’s M-S lineup boasting five underclassmen during its two state tournament games.
Karley wasn’t a bona-fide star as a ninth-grader, either.
In an April 2019 matchup with Apollo Conference foe Mt. Zion — who eventually placed third in that year’s 3A state tournament — Yergler allowed 19 earned runs on 18 hits in just three innings.
“Coach Ayers just left you out there,” Paul said.
“But she needed it,” Becky added. “It helped her down the road.”
The Yerglers speak positively of Ayers, who departed from her role after last season to focus on her family.
“Ayers is such a great person. I love her so much. She did so much for me,” Karley said. “Even this year, when she wasn’t our coach ... she did so much for me.”
That said, Karley also was at the forefront of recruiting Heinold to be M-S softball’s next leader.
Heinold coached Karley and many of the other Bulldogs at the junior high level, including in a 2016 IESA Class AA state tournament appearance.
“He brings a lot of energy, a lot of faith,” Becky said. “He cared about them. He knew their abilities, and he worked with them. I think that’s pretty awesome.”
Becky asked Heinold after M-S’ eight-inning, walk-off victory against Chatham Glenwood in a 3A sectional final if he told Karley to take off from third base on senior Chloe Truax’s bunt with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
The play became a suicide squeeze on which Karley scored the winning run.
“He said, ‘I just let her know I was giving the bunt sign. Whatever else happened was up to her,’” Becky recalled. “I said, ‘Well, that’s a lot of faith in her, James.’ And he said, ‘Well, she’s done it before.’”
Perhaps Karley could have crafted some similar memories in her sophomore year with the Bulldogs. But the pandemic wiped out that season — one the Yerglers felt was promising given the list of returning athletes.
“We had a lot of talent on the team that year,” Karley said.
One of Karley’s teammates in 2020 would have been senior Julia McNaught, who was an assistant coach for this year’s M-S team.
“It really helped motivate me this season because I really wanted to work hard for what we didn’t get,” Karley said. “Let’s play for Julia, who didn’t get this chance.”
Karley and the 2022 Bulldogs made the most of their chance together.
“It was awesome,” Becky said, “It’s going to make me cry. I was so proud of all of them.”
★ ★ ★
Karley won’t be going far from Mahomet to become a college softball player.
She’ll attend Parkland College, whose softball program is co-coached by Kristi and Dan Paulson. The duo also oversees Premier Fastpitch, Karley’s current travel club.
“They couldn’t come up to me and be like, ‘We want you,’ but they were just like, ‘If any of you want to come play at Parkland, let us know and we’ll talk,’” Karley said. “I was getting offers from schools and looks from schools. Then I’d go on visits, and none of them just felt right.
“After one of our winter tournaments, I went up to my coaches and I was like, ‘I think I want to play at Parkland.’ They were so happy.”
Karley also admitted she was spurred by family matters to stay closer to home. Kourteney has a 1-year-old niece and another child on the way, while Kasey got in a car accident late last year that caused her to move back in with her parents and Karley.
“My coaches told me how they’ve had girls at Parkland that have easily been able to transfer and go to places they love,” Karley said. “Knowing that my coaches have so much confidence in me also really helps. I’m super excited.”
Karley seems likely to find her way to a four-year institution for even more college softball once her time as a Cobra elapses.
Perhaps it’s destiny. Looking at her extensive softball background suggests as much.
But that sidesteps the time and work Karley put in to make such a future possible.
“Before the season, I definitely had no idea any of this was going to happen,” Karley said. “It was such a great feeling.”