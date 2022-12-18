Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball coach Emily Crossman, fourth from right, poses for a photo with some of her athletes at the team’s end-of-season banquet earlier this year. Pictured from left: Alisha Frederick, assistant coach Jessica Vanausdoll, Ashley Seegmiller, Josie Hale, Crossman, Charley Condill, assistant coach Dana Tinkle and Kaylee Schrock.