In her ninth season as the Knights' coach, Emily Crossman led the program to its first regional championship since 2016 along with 30 total victories.
Why she’s Coach of the Year
Crossman’s ninth season overseeing the Knights resulted in the program earning its first IHSA regional championship since 2016. It’s an even more impressive outcome considering ALAH’s campaign started on uneven footing. The Knights lost four of their first seven matches before rattling off a 24-match win streak that lasted from Sept. 8 through part of Oct. 22. ALAH finished unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference play under Crossman’s direction, also winning the league tournament and the Arcola Invitational during the regular season. The Knights’ only two losses during their final 29 matches both happened versus Pleasant Plains, including one in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
In their own words
Here’s what a few of Crossman’s athletes said about her effect on the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball squad:
Senior Alisha Frederick: “Volleyball has always been a second sport to me that I played to keep in shape for softball. But, as I began to play for Coach Crossman my freshman year, I developed a deep love for the sport. She pushes all her players to become the best volleyball players they can be, and to become stronger physically and mentally. She has taught us to trust each other, trust that everyone would do their part, and most importantly she taught us to enjoy it.
“The difference between our success this year versus past years is we had fun, from beginning to end. Coach Crossman taught me that we control our environment. No matter if we are doing hitting lines or our third round of conditioning, we laughed and joked and enjoyed the sport and each other.
“I have played sports all my life, and not many coaches can make crossfit workouts and running sprints fun. But I genuinely loved every second of it. And having fun resulted in wins. We carried it onto the court, through crazy cheers and celebrations for every point. The fans and student section loved it and matched our energy, and it made it even more enjoyable. Coach Crossman deserves all the credit, and I am so grateful for her and everything she has taught me.”
Senior Ashley Seegmiller: “As a four-year volleyball player, I have had nothing but a great experience with Coach Crossman. Over the course of my career, Coach Crossman has never given up on me. She always pushed me to a new level. She constantly pushed us to work harder and become more comfortable with the uncomfortable.
“There were countless hours spent on running, conditioning and never-ending drills that helped prepare us for games that took every point to win. It was easy to tell that, when we played a tough game, we were well-prepared because of the drills and conditioning that Coach incorporated into each practice. Without her determination to push us and prepare us for matches, we would not have been successful.
“Coach Crossman was an amazing coach who was key in our success this season. But even further, she was a mentor. Each day, I looked forward to going to practice, whether it was to make never-ending jokes or to just be in a supportive environment. I got everything I needed in those two short hours. Many say Coach Crossman is intense, and she is, but her intensity carries over into the team. Without her, we would not have been successful this season.
“Coach never gave up on us. She never sat down on the bench, and she did nothing but encourage us even when we played bad. So thank you, Coach Crossman, and congratulations on being All-Area volleyball Coach of the Yaer. We love you.”
Senior Charley Condill: “She has created a hardworking program that wants to be successful and improve every day. She pushes us to be the best we can be, on and off the court.”
Senior Kaylee Schrock: “Coach Crossman has made it her goal to build up the ALAH volleyball program as a whole, which was apparent in every practice and game this past high school season. She puts a lot of effort into focusing on the small details in our game that will hugely impact our play on the court. She constantly encourages us to spend time with the younger girls in our three grade schools by volunteering to help coach at our program’s summer camp and junior high practices, and referee at fifth- and sixth-grade games. She reminds us daily that we have little eyes watching us, little girls who will grow up to fill our shoes someday, so how we present ourselves to them matters. All in all, she has led the way in making history for this program. She has shown all of us how to be students before we are athletes, and people before we are players.”
Senior Josie Hale: “Coach Crossman has led our team with passion and determination. She really cares about the players and makes sure we are always performing our best, both mentally and physically. Crossman has a very competitive spirit and is not afraid to jump right into a drill to demonstrate how it needs to be done, which is one of my favorite characteristics of hers. She is a great listener, and it is easy to communicate our needs with her. All of these qualities make her a special coach at ALAH High School.”