Avery Allen
Mahomet-Seymour junior outside hitter
Why she made the first team:
- Our Player of the Year possesses aspirations of playing beach volleyball in college, but she’s also a star on the hardwood. Allen generated 338 kills, 228 digs, 58 aces and 20 blocks for the Bulldogs, aiding them to a 32-4 record that included no losses to local opponents and a narrow loss in a Class 3A regional final to powerful Normal U-High.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Steve Lacy.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a Jimmy John’s Turkey Tom with no tomatoes, add pickle and guac.
In her dream career, she would ...
- own a real estate company.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Kristen Nuss.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Stranger Things.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- my mom, dad and sister all when they were my age.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- travel to Alaska to see the Northern Lights, climb a big mountain and learn how to surf.
Libby Bodine
Mahomet-Seymour senior libero
Why she made the first team:
- Another standout presence for the unbeaten Apollo Conference-champion Bulldogs, Bodine kept the defense steady all season long. She finished with 308 digs, 87 assists and 29 aces, pushing M-S to two regular-season tournament championships and a 19-match win streak between Sept. 20 and Oct. 25.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Drake.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a Jimmy John’s sandwich and a s’mores bar.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a coach.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- Spanish.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Bam Bam Bigelow.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Shameless.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Billy the Exterminator, Drake Elliott and Kris Jenner.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving, ride in a hot air balloon and scuba diving.
Charley Condill
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior middle hitter
Why she made the first team:
- Condill kept opposing players on their toes in the middle of the court as the Knights surged to 30 victories and a Class 2A regional championship. She amassed 339 kills as a hitter, also contributing 216 digs, 46 solo blocks, 29 block assists and 36 aces on top of garnering all-tournament status in two regular-season events.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- regular M&Ms.
In her dream career, she would ...
- not have to work and just travel or be an artist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- art.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Makenzie Brown.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Schitt’s Creek” or “Manifest.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- my grandpa, Anthony Rizzo and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- visit all 50 states, go paragliding and travel to a different continent.
Olivia Gustafsson
Champaign Central senior setter
Why she made the first team:
- Gustafsson threw herself all over the court in both an offensive and defensive capacity, earning Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association first-team all-state recognition. She turned in 676 assists, 153 digs, 86 kills, 44 blocks and 24 aces, playing a critical role in Central’s 27 victories and Big 12 Conference championship.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Kid Cudi.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- cereal.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a CSI agent.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Serena Williams.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Stranger Things.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Billie Eilish, Zach Galifianakis and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Two items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving and live in Sweden.
Shayne Immke
St. Joseph-Ogden senior right side hitter
Why she made the first team:
- A multiple All-Area softball first-team selection, Immke found a way to impress in her fall sport of choice as well. She recorded 260 kills, 202 digs, 46 blocks and 26 aces for the 28-win Spartans, who vaulted to a Class 2A regional championship and finished with one loss in Illini Prairie Conference action.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Cody Johnson.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- popcorn.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a sports reporter.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Katharine Short.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “One Tree Hill.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Cody Johnson, Jason Aldean and my Grandpa Dave.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- go to Paris, go to New York and go to Hawaii.
Julia Johnson
St. Thomas More junior setter/middle hitter
Why she made the first team:
- A team captain as an underclassmen, Johnson proved her value to the Sabers in numerous ways during their 31-win season. Her stat line included 572 assists, 185 kills, 160 digs, 54 blocks and 34 aces, giving STM a presence at two key positions during their push to a Class 1A super-sectional appearance.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- Panera Bread.
In her dream career, she would ...
- coach a Division I volleyball team.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- AP chemistry.
Her favorite athletes are ...
- Jordyn Poulter and Tori Dilfer.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “The Office.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Victoria Garrick, Sadie Robertson and Michael Jordan.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- play in the NCAA volleyball tournament, travel to Europe and see the Northern Lights.
Mikayla Knake
Cissna Park senior setter
Why she made the first team:
- Knake could’ve come close to 1,000 assists this season alone had the 30-win Timberwolves advanced past a Class 1A sectional final, but her stats still stood out. She compiled 881 assists, 172 digs, 69 kills and 49 aces for Cissna Park, which opened the season with 13 wins in a row and boasted a 20-1 record on Sept. 24.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Bailey Zimmerman or Hardy.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- usually leftovers from the night before.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a backstage hair and makeup stylist for celebrities.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- Spanish.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan, forever and always.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- you will rarely find me watching TV.
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Jesus, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- travel to Hawaii, learn how to snowboard/ski and live in Florida or Arizona (basically any hot state).
Shannon Monahan
St. Thomas More sophomore outside hitter
Why she made the first team:
- Accepting more hitting responsibility in the wake of senior sister Mallory Monahan suffering an ACL injury, Shannon was a dangerous offensive and defensive option for the Sabers. She tallied 272 kills, 247 digs, 40 aces and 16 blocks as STM captured 31 wins and finished within one win of a Class 1A state tournament appearance.
She needs tickets to see ...
- SZA.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- Goldfish.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a food critic.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- ceramics.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Annie Drews.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “New Girl.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Ryan Reynolds, Helen Keller and Taylor Swift.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- travel to Paris, skydive and play volleyball in college.
Meg Rossow
Champaign Central senior middle hitter
Why she made the first team:
- Rossow is this year’s lone repeat All-Area first-team selection, picking up in her senior season right where she left off as a junior. Team captain produced 235 kills, 77 digs, 53 blocks and 32 aces for the Maroons, securing coaches association all-state second-team status and helping the Maroons to 27 victories and an outright Big 12 Conference championship.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Steve Lacy.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a granola bar and drinks a coconut Red Bull.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a social worker.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- cinema studies.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Ray Isaac.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “New Girl.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- my Nana, Katniss Everdeen and Walter White.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- be an extra in a movie, fight in a boxing match and own five cats at once.
Gracie Shaffer
Blue Ridge senior setter
Why she made the first team:
- A steady performer across four seasons with the Knights, Shaffer excelled in setting up her teammates and making sure the ball didn’t hit the floor below. She acquired 498 assists, 391 digs, 118 kills and 36 blocks for 25-win Blue Ridge, which only saw a Class 1A regoinal title streak end at eight seasons because of St. Thomas More.
She needs tickets to see ...
- Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a Jimmy John’s sandwich.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a part-time physical therapist while being a luxury real estate agent.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- biology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite T.V. show is ...
- “Outer Banks.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Michael Jordan, Simone Biles and Bill Gates.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- travel to the Maldives, own my own business and own a multi-million dollar home.