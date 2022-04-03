TOLONO — Tavius Hosley is comfortable calling a few different spots in Tolono his home.
The house of Sonny Lambert, the uncle whom Hosley moved in with when he was just 7 years old.
Grandma Suzan Lambert and grandpa Jack Lambert’s house, where Hosley drops in to eat some freshly-cooked meals and clean laundry.
And, of course, the Unity High School wrestling room.
Where Hosley honed his craft during the course of four successful seasons under coach Logan Patton.
Allowing Hosley to rack up 137 victories. Three Class 1A state runner-up medals. And a share of two dual-team state third-place trophies.
Hosley achieved a fair chunk of that success in his senior campaign. A campaign that ends with him winning The News-Gazette’s All-Area Wrestler of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
The future Bellarmine University wrestler turned in a 54-2 record, rolling all the way to the 145-pound state championship match in 1A before later helping the Rockets achieve even more success by finishing third at the 1A dual-team state meet.
“I’ve always had big goals for myself,” Hosley said while sitting on a couch in his grandparents’ living room. “As a young kid, I was expected to be great and (I) expected to be good. But I just didn’t really think I’d get as far in wrestling as I have.”
Perhaps one of the reasons Hosley feels this way is because he could have traveled down a far different path.
One not lined with triumphant moments on the mat. One devoid of meaningful, lifelong friendships cultivated in the wrestling room.
Hosley has wanted to become a great wrestler for the majority of his young life.
But he didn’t have to be.
“I’ve had a lot of bad influences in my life,” Tavius said. “Those have kind of helped me stay off the bad path. Wrestling was a big way out and a big way to keep my mind (thinking), ‘I’ve got to do this to be successful.’”
Extended support system
Sharing the living room space in Suzan and Jack’s home with Hosley on a cool Monday afternoon are Suzan, Sonny, Sonny’s girlfriend Erica and Erica’s son Colton.
An episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants” plays quietly on the TV. Bubbling water from a small aquarium also fills the background.
Two of Hosley’s younger brothers, Isaiah Harris and Luca Harris, play rambunctiously in the grass just beyond the home’s extended front porch.
“My family’s really always been there for me, no matter what,” Hosley said. “I’ve had teammates come and go — move schools, graduate — but my family’s just stayed the same.”
Conspicuous in their absence are Hosley’s birth parents.
“My mom kind of left, and my dad left,” Tavius said, “and I moved in with my uncle.”
Sonny doesn’t have any children of his own. He became Hosley’s immediate father figure and leaned upon lessons shared with him by Jack.
“Be respectful to everybody. ... You treat aggression with aggression,” Sonny said. “Try to be the best person you can be in all situations. You don’t fold. You don’t bend. You don’t break.
“We’re going to learn these certain things. We’re going to do these certain things. There are consequences (otherwise). You already know the consequences. You already had the bad influences, to know where it’s going to go if you do the opposite. So he just needed to know that somebody loved him enough that it’s going to be fine.”
Hosley describes Sonny as “one of my biggest role models.”
“He’s basically my dad,” Hosley said. “He’s raised me. He’s taught me how to be a man, do everything, and he’s basically shaped who I am today.”
That molding includes in the wrestling room.
Sonny is a 2004 Unity graduate who wrestled in his youth. Patton noted Sonny won a state championship as a local kids’ club competitor.
When Hosley first put on wrestling shoes at age 4, Sonny quickly began serving as a mentor.
“Even ... before he had to move in, they were always close,” Suzan said of Hosley and Sonny. “The love of wrestling and the respect that (Tavius) has for his uncle showed him, ‘Hey, we’re going to get through this. Forget the other stuff that’s going on. We’ve got other stuff to worry about.’”
Other stuff like aspiring to appear on television as a collegiate wrestler.
“He told me when he was 6 years old, the first time we watched college wrestling, he was like, ‘That’s going to be me,’” Sonny said. “I knew as soon as he put shoes on, as long as he kept his head where it was supposed to be with wrestling, he could do whatever he wanted.”
Starting at an early age
Hosley has wrestled well beyond Illinois’ borders throughout his wrestling career. That was even before he arrived at Unity High School.
“His first national tournament, he was 5,” Sonny said.
“I just remember driving to Oklahoma, Indiana, and just having those road trips with my uncle — and my dad was on a few of them,” Hosley added. “Those were some of the fun times. ... Most of them I would keep winning, keep winning and keep wrestling.”
Suzan recalls Hosley being part of a “bus tour” at age 11 in which Tavius had the chance to visit multiple college campuses while wrestling over the course of two months. Hosley also would take in local high school meets when he could.
Once Hosley became invested in wrestling, Sonny wasn’t concerned with the on-mat portion of proceedings.
“(I was focused on) the kid part and stuff like that, just making sure he grew up respectful and doing his homework and keeping everything on a tight leash,” Sonny said, “just so he knows he’s got a future outside of this place.”
“He wasn’t ever a bad child,” Suzan added. “He just didn’t want to disappoint his uncle.”
Hosley has been able to avoid that pain.
That’s not to say there haven’t been instances of Hosley getting into some tame forms of trouble.
Like when the family was at a shopping mall in Decatur when Hosley was either 5 or 6 years old. He began playfully poking at Sonny before running away. And smacking face-first into a pull-only door.
Or like when Hosley took up youth football a few years later in Champaign and was so excited about receiving his pads for the first time he accidentally rolled around in dog waste on the ground.
“He had to wear his dad’s shorts, and they were really baggy,” Sonny said. “And he had to have my shirt over his pads to have a shirt on. So he looked really special that day.”
But there’s a difference between harmless acts like these and the sort of trouble Sonny and the rest of the family wanted Hosley to avoid at all costs.
“My uncle’s always instilled that in me,” Hosley said. “He’s always told me (to) just do what I’m supposed to. Don’t get into dumb stuff. Just make sure I’m focused on school and doing my wrestling, and I’ll make it out and I’ll do whatever I want.”
Finding his groove
Hosley’s’ second family, along with an additional home base, began forming when he was in seventh grade.
That’s when Patton, about to start his first season coaching Unity after previously coaching wrestling at Hoopeston Area, met the young wrestler and his relatives.
“Sonny had him fine-tuned,” Patton said. “Sonny taught him everything that he needed to know, and I felt like it was my job to get that wheel to go where it needs to go.”
At the same time, Hosley met Oran Varela. Like Patton, Varela was a Hoopeston transplant. And he still was in the process of making friends within his new school.
“We’ve been best buddies for a little bit,” said Varela, a senior and four-year Unity wrestler just like Hosley. “We both had outgoing personalities, and that’s what really helped. He’s not afraid to tell you what’s wrong. He’ll let you know, as a friend. He’s a great friend. Always has been.”
Sonny and Suzan have nothing but praise for Patton, who began taking Hosley to non-IHSA wrestling tournaments almost as soon as that connection formed.
“Coach Patton being there for him has helped with that family unit,” Suzan said. “Maybe there were some times (Tavius) was upset, that he didn’t feel he could vent it here. He could talk to Coach Patton about anything. Patton was like that uncle. He stepped up and was like, ‘I’ve got you.’”
“I don’t know if (Tavius) would’ve gotten as far as he got mentally and wrestle-wise, to this point where he is now, without Patton,” Sonny added. “He’s one of the rare coaches you get involved with that there’s just really something special.”
Similarly, Hosley’s uncle and grandmother can’t heap enough praise about the wrestling friends Tavius surrounds himself with — guys like Varela, fellow seniors Nat Nosler and Braxton Manuel, junior Nick Nosler and freshman Kaden Inman.
“They’re godsend kids,” Sonny said. “Oran is like one of my sons, man. ... He found a really good batch of friends, and they’re not running around doing dumb stuff all the time.”
They do run over to Suzan and Jack’s house, though, for pots full of chicken wings and some of Suzan’s famed sweet tea.
“Dude, her food is amazing,” Varela said. “Me and Tavius go there every day, we grab a small glass of sweet tea and we just keep going thinking it’s not that much weight. But it adds on after a while.”
Known for cracking jokes among his wrestling pals, Hosley is a bit more buttoned up talking about his sport of choice in general.
When conversation turns to Patton’s influence on his life, though, Hosley does let a bit of emotion seep through.
“Coach Patton has treated me like one of his own,” Hosley said with a sniffle. “I stay at his house sometimes, and I can go over there for dinner any time. I used to go over at the school and eat his snacks. He’s just always been there for me.”
“One-hundred percent, Tavius is family,” Patton added. “When my baby was born, he was one of the first ones to text me, ‘Hey, I want to come meet your daughter.’ ... Sonny is his father role. But it was something that ... if I need anything, he’s definitely there, and vice versa.”
Varela said his relationship with Hosley and his family members has “meant the world” to him.
It also didn’t take long for Varela to notice just how important Sonny, in particular, was to Hosley’s wrestling development.
“Sonny’s got to be his number one supporter,” Varela said. “He’s been in the room with him since he was a little kid. By his side, pushed him, took him to all those tournaments.
“People take him under his wing and direct him in the right direction to get where he needs to be, and obviously it’s worked out.”
Growing up on the mat
Patton wasn’t sure what exactly to expect from Hosley before he wrestled a match for Unity.
Patton feels it’s difficult to project the future progress of 106-pound athletes, which Hosley was at the time.
What Patton did realize was Hosley needed something to aspire toward on the mat.
“This room keeps him grounded and keeps him focused,” Patton said. “He’s a guy that needs goals. If he doesn’t have a goal, then he’s out wandering around or doesn’t work the way he needs to.”
The goal ultimately became a state championship. Hosley finished one win away from earning one in 2019 as a freshman. He accumulated a 45-7 record and dropped a 3-2 decision to Aurora Christian’s Joel Mylin in the 106 state final.
“That season set the bar,” Patton said, “of what’s expected here.”
Tavius repeated the feat in 2020, up a weight class at 113, and finished 31-3 in a season that ended with a 3-0 loss to Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Gage Reed in a state title match.
“The technique and the skill was already there,” Varela said. “He was a great wrestler from the start.
“The only thing he needed to work on was his work ethic, and, man, he hit the nail on the head with that.”
Hosley’s ability to deftly shift from class clown to an all-work-no-play mindset is something Patton said “drives me insane.”
“The team state tournament (this year), we’re wrestling Yorkville (Christian). We’re in the semifinals of the state tournament, he’s about to tech (fall) this kid and he’s like, ‘Do you want me to let him go?’” Patton said. “It’s a once-in-a-generation type of kid. He’s thinking for the team. He’s not thinking selfishly, but he’s having a conversation with me during a team state match about how he can help his teammates.”
Hosley’s junior season was derailed both by the COVID-19 pandemic and a right knee injury. He suited up for just five matches with the Rockets and wound up having a successful surgery.
“Big shoutout to Kaden Inman. He and I would wrestle every day after school (in the recovery process). ... He helped me get better wrestling on it,” Hosley said. “Oran was helping me wrestle also and getting me new stretches to do.”
Hosley had a growth spurt, hit the weight room harder than ever before and began incorporating more protein into his diet to eventually wind up wrestling at 145 during his senior season.
Varela credited Hosley’s improved diet for helping take him to another level, even as Hosley shifted significantly in weight class.
“He’s just a well-rounded, smart wrestler,” Varela said. “His IQ of wrestling is really high, and he uses that in the room.”
Hosley soared past 50 wins but again came up just short of a state championship, this time getting pinned by Lena-Winslow’s Garrett Luke with three seconds remaining in their title match this past February.
Hosley rebounded by winning all of his matches during the ensuing dual-team state series.
“Really bittersweet,” Sonny said of watching Hosley’s last few IHSA individual state matches at State Farm Center in Champaign. “Every chapter we were supposed to hit, we hit. ... You could always tell he was really heartbroken after those (state final) matches. But to all of us, it’s like, ‘You’re a three-time finalist. That’s amazing.’”
Varela believes Hosley “should be a state champ” but noted that Hosley’s final high school wrestling salvo was impressive despite him not topping the podium.
“I remember sitting there, he was holding in his tears. And I went up and hugged him and said, ‘I’m here for you,’” said Varela, a state qualifier himself this winter at 220 pounds. “He is a hungry man. ... He’s going to be a scary kid in college.”
Hosley announced just last week that he’s soon headed to Louisville, Ky., to continue his wrestling career at Bellarmine. The Knights are in the transition phase of moving from Division II to Division I, a process that started in 2020.
“I think he can (be an) All-American. I really do,” Patton said. “His head’s on right. ... The goal-oriented Tavius has already switched to, ‘All right, now I need to be an All-American and find a way to do that.’”
After he graduates from Unity in May, it’ll be time for Hosley to make another spot his home.
And, as Patton alluded to, Hosley plans to continue the tradition of making those inside his home as proud as possible.
“I’m ready to spend the next four or five years, however much I’m there, ready to wrestle,” Tavius said, “and hopefully get me an NCAA title.”