Why he’s Coach of the Year: Now a three-time All-Area Coach of the Year through five seasons leading the Rockets, Patton continued propelling this Unity program to even greater heights. His program once again earned the Class 1A dual-team state third-place trophy — for the second time in his tenure — after advancing 10 athletes to either the boys’ or girls’ individual state tournament. Four of those individual state-qualifying Rockets returned to Tolono with a medal: Lexi Ritchie (girls’ 155-pound champion), Tavius Hosley (1A boys’ 145-pound runner-up), Nate Albaugh (1A boys’ 182-pound runner-up) and Nick Nosler (1A boys’ 195-pound runner-up).
What got him into coaching is ... my dad. My dad was my wrestling coach. I always knew I wanted to be a wrestling coach. I actually thought I was going to be a football guy, and then I had a teacher named Brian Hodge — loved all the sports and kind of guided me into being a teacher, and I could coach that way. But my dad being my coach forever, and (still) coaches with me, that’s the reason I became a coach.
His most difficult thing to learn about coaching is ... every year is a new year. You try to build off it. This year, I compare this team a lot to (Unity’s 2019-2020 team) that also took third in state. (But) it’s just a totally different team, totally different atmosphere, so trying to find that balance of what you know and to make that adjustment to what these guys need.
The biggest piece of advice he’d offer to a new wrestling coach is ... be patient. I came in all on fire at Hoopeston and thought I was going to change the whole program and the world, and it was a slow, slow process. And when I came over here, it was the same way. Just be patient, and then trust your process.
His favorite moment from this season was ... the semifinal night (of IHSA boys’ individual state), I was coaching Grant Albaugh with my brother and Nick was getting ready to wrestle. Grant wins his semifinal match. I hug my brother, I hug Grant and then I run over to Nick. And Nick wins in overtime, and I hug (assistant coach Josh Inman) and I hug Nick and everyone’s on the floor.
His most challenging moment from this season was ... not comparing them to that (2019-2020) team and not putting that pressure on these guys to go win a state title, and just be their own type of identity. And then they came in, and we felt a little more loose at team state because it was just a different team and a different vibe.
The athlete on this season’s team he had to coach the least is ... Nick Nosler, just for the simple fact he keeps things simple. He’s only got a few moves. It’s pretty simple to coach Nick the least amount.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is the biggest class clown is ... Tavius Hosley, without a doubt. Even in our Patton Trained (club) stuff right now, the whole room looks at you. This is your social hour. The whole room looks at him. And if we can keep him on pace, it’s going to be a great practice. If I’ve got to babysit him, it’s a long practice.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most outgoing is ... Oran Varela. He had a two-year hiatus with his shoulder and his knee. And the (dual) win against Tremont, you could kind of tell the whole crowd and everybody fed off of him.
The athlete on this season’s team who he feels is most reserved but will speak up when necessary is ... Karson Richardson. Karson was a backup for two years. He kind of had his breakout year in the COVID year, and he was very vocal this year. Very much of a leader when maybe he didn’t expect to be. And, close second, I would say Grant Albaugh. Grant was a vocal leader on the football team, (but) for the longest time he just wrestled. But then all the sudden, Abe’s Rumble, conference, Grant would say something and it would even catch me off-guard.
The athletes on this season’s team he’d want to serve as acting coaches if necessary are ... Tavius and Oran. Individually they’d have to split the room up because they’d want to fight each other, but I know they would want to do certain things (the way I do them).